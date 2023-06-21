Lewis-Clark State golfer Jorgen Lie Viken earned another All-American honor on Tuesday, being named third-team NAIA PING All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
The latest honor is another of a list earned by the Norwegian native this season. Viken was named the Cascade Conference golfer of the year, leading the conference in scoring average with a 72.1 and was named the NAIA’s national golfer of the week after back-to-back wins in the LCSC Warrior Spring Invitational and the UPS Spring Invitational.
“Another honor for Jorgen, and a well-deserved one at that,” LCSC golf coach Zach Anderson said in a news release. “All-American is the top honor you can get nationally and Jorgen fits right into this group. Obviously, his play on the course is top tier but the work he has put in and the leadership he has shown are things people don’t get to see. Could not be prouder to have been his coach this year.”
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Orofino 3-13, St. Maries 1-1
ST. MARIES — The Orofino Merchants took both games of an American Legion baseball doubleheader against the St. Maries Savages, winning the first game 3-1 and the nightcap 13-1.
All of the runs in the matinee came in the first three innings. St. Maries couldn’t muster any offense in the final six frames, being held to only one hit by Orofino starter Quinton Naranjo, who went 6 1/3 innings and struck out 14 out of 26 batters faced while walking only four.
The nightcap was more of the same for the Savages, being held to only two hits the entire game and not scoring past the fourth inning. The game ended in five innings because of the mercy rule.
Jaeger Tondevold earned the win in Game 2 while also having a game-high four hits. Drew Hanna added three hits including two doubles.
Individual stats for St. Maries were not available.
