Lewis-Clark State golfer Jorgen Lie Viken earned another All-American honor on Tuesday, being named third-team NAIA PING All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The latest honor is another of a list earned by the Norwegian native this season. Viken was named the Cascade Conference golfer of the year, leading the conference in scoring average with a 72.1 and was named the NAIA’s national golfer of the week after back-to-back wins in the LCSC Warrior Spring Invitational and the UPS Spring Invitational.