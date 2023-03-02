CORVALLIS, Ore. — A total of five Lewis-Clark State players were honored as the Cascade Conference released its all-conference teams Wednesday.
Junior guard Callie Stevens was named the player of the year for the second consecutive year. She is the first Warrior to win multiple conference player of the year awards since LCSC Hall of Famer Jasmine Stoehr did it. Stevens averaged 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Warriors (28-3), who will play in the NAIA tournament starting Tuesday. She is tied for eighth with 160 made 3-pointers in her career.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles and junior forward Maddie Holm joined Broyles on the first team. Broyles, a former Moscow standout, is averaging 13.0 points and hit a Cascade-high 89 shots from distance. Holm has averages of 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Sophomore Ellie Sander was an honorable mention pick. She led the conference with 2.3 steals per game, averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Sitara Byrd was named the conference’s freshman of the year. She averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and had a total of 43 steals.
“It’s always nice when our players get recognized by league coaches for all their hard work,” coach Brian Orr said in a news release.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU freshmen to compete in NCAAs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Washington State freshmen Dori Hathazi and Emily Lundgren each were selected to compete in the NCAA swimming championships, the national organization announced.
It’s the first time a freshman has earned a trip to the national event, and the first time multiple Cougar swimmers have been selected since three went in 2009.
Hathazi earned a spot in the 200 butterfly after posting a B standard time of 1:55.92 in the Pac-12 championship this past weekend in Federal Way, Wash. Lundgren qualified in the 100 and 200 breaststroke events. She had a B standard of 1:00.78 in the 100 breast in November, then placed third in the Pac-12 meet in the 200 breast in a school-record time of 2:08.33.
The national meet takes place March 15-19 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC inks Texas player
The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf coaching staff has announced the addition of Hunter Millsap to the team in the fall.
Millsap, who played for McKinney (Texas) Boyd High School, helped his team tie for the district title and finish seventh in the regional tournament. He was a first-team all-district and all-region player as a junior.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMINGPullman pulls down four spots on GSL first team
SPOKANE — Four of the five first-team spots on the Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys swimming team went to Pullman athletes, the league announced.
Juniors William Miller and Teo Uberuaga, along with sophomores Troy Reed and Jake McCoy were voted onto the first team.
McCoy was named the swimmer of the year, and first-year Jacob Hogg shared coach of the year honors.
FIRST TEAM
Alma Smith, Cheney; William Miller, Pullman; Troy Reed, Pullman; Jake McCoy, Pullman; Teo Uberuaga, Pullman.
SECOND TEAM
Zaine Pumphrey, Pullman; Michael Campbell, Pullman; Luke Gao, Pullman; Henry Gipple, Cheney; Carter Frichette, Pullman.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sam Leonard, Pullman; Scott Frye, Pullman; Aidan Schmidt, Cheney; Peyton Anderson, Cheney; Jesse Tang, Pullman; Luke Wilcox, Cheney.
Diver of the year — Smith.
Swimming of the year — McCoy.
Coaches of the year — Jennifer Hochwalt, Cheney; Jacob Hogg, Pullman.