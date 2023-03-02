Lewis-Clark State women earn 5 spots on Cascade teams

Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, right, was named the Cascade Conference’s women’s basketball player of the year Wednesday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A total of five Lewis-Clark State players were honored as the Cascade Conference released its all-conference teams Wednesday.

Junior guard Callie Stevens was named the player of the year for the second consecutive year. She is the first Warrior to win multiple conference player of the year awards since LCSC Hall of Famer Jasmine Stoehr did it. Stevens averaged 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Warriors (28-3), who will play in the NAIA tournament starting Tuesday. She is tied for eighth with 160 made 3-pointers in her career.