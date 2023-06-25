The Lewis-Clark Twins stamped their authority with a four-run sixth inning in a 10-3 win over the Merchants Elite of Kirkland, Wash., on Saturday at Harris Field to conclude their run in the weekend’s Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament.
Emmit Taylor batted 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI to contribute to the victory, while Guy Krasselt went a perfect 4-for-4 and Chris Ricard was 3-for-4 with a double at the plate for the Twins (7-9).
From the mound, Hayden Line pitched the first six innings with as many strikeouts, while Kaden Daniel slammed the door shut in the seventh with a no-hit, two-strikeout performance.
The Twins had a 3-1 overall record for the event.
Merchants 000 300 0— 3 4 0
Twins 230 104 x—10 12 1
K. Schulz, K. Winder (3), R. Sperling (6), T. Stocum (6) and G. Johnson; H. Line, K. Daniel (7) and E. Slagg.
Merchants hits — Johnson, J. Hui, M. Smithwick, R. Jones.
Twins hits — G. Krasselt 4, E. Taylor 3 (3B, HR), C. Ricard 3 (2B), K. Barden (2B), C. Ray.
Cubs come out even
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark Cubs enjoyed a five-inning 16-4 victory over the Yakima Beetles, then suffered a 10-5 defeat to the Kennewick Phantoms in the Walla Walla Sweet Onion tournament.
Zack Bambacigno struck out four through four innings pitched while registering three hits and four RBI in the victory against the Beetles, with Trace Roberts notching a triple and four RBI of his own.
Against the Phantoms, Roberts recorded another two hits for the Cubs (7-10) on what coach Kent Knigge called a “big day at the plate” for him.
The Cubs, who have gone 1-3 so far in the tournament, return to action today at 9:30 a.m. facing Gonzaga Prep.
L-C Cubs 16, Yakima Beetles 4
Beetles 101 02— 4 6 2
Cubs 227 5x—16 7 0
C. Brown, B. Marquis (2), N. Kibbe (3), T. Begay (4) and L. Sanislo; Z. Bambacigno, G. Kennedy (5) and T. Green.
Beetles hits — Kibbe (2B), Brown, Sanislo, Begay, L. John, R. Schilwater.
Cubs hits — Bambacigno 3, T. Roberts (3B), A. Topp (2B), E. Gilmore (2B), J. Estlund.
———
Kennewick Phantoms 10, L-C Cubs 5
Cubs 000 110 3— 5 5 4
Phantoms 300 052 x—10 12 0
B. Schumacher, G. Hiebert (4), M. Way (5) and A. Topp; C. Hunkapillar and D. Long.
Cubs hits — T. Roberts 2, Topp, Z. Bambacigno, Way.
Phantoms hits — T. Teagle 2, D. Chavez 2, D. Driver 2, N. Bass 2, Long, Hunkapillar, P. Moxley, C. Lihosit.
Orofino Merchants 22-9,St. Maries 1-3
OROFINO — The host Orofino Merchants handled St. Maries in both installments of a doubleheader, scoring a mercy rule win in Game 1 and pulling away with six runs late in Game 2.
In the mercy rule rout, Dash Barlow delivered six strikeouts as he pitched all five innings, while Aiden Olive had two hits with a double and a whopping six RBI, and Jaeger Tondevold notched two hits, a double and three RBI.
Tondevold pitched the first six innings of Game 2 and struck out five for the Merchants, then Keatan Phillips came in and closed things out with two strikeouts in the seventh. Isaac Rigney had two hits with a double and two RBI to lead Orofino at bat.
GAME 1
St. Maries 000 10— 1 4 10
Orofino 51(13) 3x—22 15 0
St. Maries hits — J. Tondevold 2 (2B), A. Olive 2 (2B), D. Barlow 2, D. Hanna 2, B. Barlow 2, J. Wicks 2, K. Phillips, I. Rigney, G. Christopherson.
———
GAME 2
St. Maries 000 300 0—3 5 4
Orofino 002 133 x—9 8 4
Merchants hits — I. Rigney 2 (2B), B. Barlow 2, G. Christopherson 2, D. Hanna (2B), D. Barlow.
