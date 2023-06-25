The Lewis-Clark Twins stamped their authority with a four-run sixth inning in a 10-3 win over the Merchants Elite of Kirkland, Wash., on Saturday at Harris Field to conclude their run in the weekend’s Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament.

Emmit Taylor batted 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI to contribute to the victory, while Guy Krasselt went a perfect 4-for-4 and Chris Ricard was 3-for-4 with a double at the plate for the Twins (7-9).

