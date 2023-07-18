The Lewis-Clark Twins swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader against Rockit Baseball from Brewster, Wash., on Sunday, tallying 14 total hits across the twinbill. They won the games 6-5 and 5-1.

In Game 1, Lewis-Clark led 2-1 through two innings after putting up two scores in the bottom half of the second. The two teams would exchange one-run scores in the two halves of the fifth inning before Rockit put up its own two-run frame in the top half of the sixth.