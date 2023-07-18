The Lewis-Clark Twins swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader against Rockit Baseball from Brewster, Wash., on Sunday, tallying 14 total hits across the twinbill. They won the games 6-5 and 5-1.
In Game 1, Lewis-Clark led 2-1 through two innings after putting up two scores in the bottom half of the second. The two teams would exchange one-run scores in the two halves of the fifth inning before Rockit put up its own two-run frame in the top half of the sixth.
The Twins scored a run in the bottom half of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. They won in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth.
Elliott Taylor and Emmett Slagg both put up two hits in the matinee, with one of Taylor’s going for double.
In the nightcap, Lewis-Clark kept the momentum solely on its side.
The Twins put up two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead that Rockit cut into with one run in the top of the fourth.
Lewis-Clark put up three runs to take a 5-1 lead, which held for the final score. Trace Green and Chris Ricard led the Twins in Game 2 with two hits apiece, and Kaden Daniel added a double while also recording the win from the pitcher’s mound.
Full stats for Rockit were unavailable.
Rockit 100 012 10—5 3 1
Twins 020 011 11—6 6 3
Guy Krasselt, Sam Lindsley (1), Wiley Wagner (5), Kyson Barden (6), Jared Jelinek (7) and Emmett Slagg. W—Jelinek
Kaden Daniel, Cody Ray (5) and Race Currin. W—Daniel.
Twins hits — Trace Green 2, Chris Ricard 2, Daniel (2B), Hayden Line, Jackson Slagg, Wiley Wagner.
Asotin drops three in district tournament
The Asotin County Blues lost three straight games, one Sunday and two Monday, in an American Legion district tournament. Asotin lost Sunday’s game against Chewelah 3-2, Monday’s first game against Mt. Spokane 2-1 and the second game Monday against Gonzaga Prep 6-5.
Against the Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs, the Blues were down 4-0 through two innings before putting up two runs in the top of the third to cut the Bulldogs’ lead down to two.
Gonzaga Prep put up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to bolster its lead back to four runs.
After a scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Asotin had one last chance to tie or take the lead to extend the game. The Blues put up three runs in the top of the seventh to get within one run, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Cody Ells led Asotin with three hits against the Bulldogs. Morgan Bunch, who pitched the last two innings in relief, struck out two Gonzaga Prep batters and allowed no hits.
Stats for the first two games were unavailable.
The Blues next will play in the state tournament starting Saturday in Mount Vernon, Wash.
Blues 002 000 3—5 7 2
Bulldogs 310 200 x—6 9 6
Cooper Thomas, Morgan Bunch (5) and N/A; Garrett Anderson, Jacob Wilson (6) and N/A. W—Anderson; L—Thomas.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.