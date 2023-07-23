JENSEN, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth All-Star 16U softball team continued its campaign at the World Series on Saturday, falling 6-1 to Puerto Rico before going up 11-3 against Australia in a game that was delayed during the fifth inning, according to official statistics from the Series.
Kirsten Phillips of Clarkston doubled for the All-Stars during the defeat to Puerto Rico. Lewiston has gone 1-4 through the Series so far, and will seek its second win with the resumption of the Australia game.
Lewiston 000 10—1 3 3
Puerto Rico 132 0x—6 5 1
J. Brethour, A. Lusan (3) and K. Cassidy; A. Ortiz-Ruiz, A. Rosado-Garcia (3) and A. Rivera-Estrada, R. Rodriguez.
Lewiston hits — K. Phillips (2B), P. Schnell, K. Nielson.
Puerto Rico hits — M. Soto-Trujillo, Rivera-Estrada, Rosado-Garcia, M. Cruz-Martinez, A. Padilla-Alvarado.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Yakima Valley Peppers 9, Asotin County Blues 6
MT. VERNON, Wash. — In their opening game of Washington state tournament play, the Asotin County Blues suffered a competitive defeat at the hands of the Yakima Valley Peppers.
Cody Ells had two hits with a double for Asotin County (22-12), which gave up the first nine runs of the game before mounting a rally that fell short.
“As a whole, we just struggled with the bats,” Blues coach Dalton Stamper said.
Asotin County returns to action today at 9 a.m. against Whatcom County in a loser-out game. A win would put the Blues through to Monday.
Blues 000 040 2—6 8 2
Peppers 400 500 x—9 6 2
Cody Ells, Gillis Simpson (2), Cooper Thomas (6) and NA; Hudson Fries, Owen Rudick (5), Julian Godina (7) and NA.
Blues hits — C. Ells 2 (2B), Otis Phillips 2, Zane Riley, Gavin Ells, AJ Olerich, Simpson.
