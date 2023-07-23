JENSEN, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth All-Star 16U softball team continued its campaign at the World Series on Saturday, falling 6-1 to Puerto Rico before going up 11-3 against Australia in a game that was delayed during the fifth inning, according to official statistics from the Series.

Kirsten Phillips of Clarkston doubled for the All-Stars during the defeat to Puerto Rico. Lewiston has gone 1-4 through the Series so far, and will seek its second win with the resumption of the Australia game.