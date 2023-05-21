MERIDIAN — On Friday, Lewiston’s Zoie Kessinger claimed a state discus title. Saturday, it was Bengal teammate Luke White’s turn to complete the feat.
White tossed the discus 170 feet, 8 inches to give Lewiston a sweep in the event at the Idaho 4A/5A state track and field meet at Mountain View High School.
Lewiston’s other top-three placer was Damaris Stuffle in the girls 300 hurdles in 46.16 seconds.
In 4A, the Moscow boys team finished third overall with a team score of 39. Dylan Rehder and Logan Tate helped bolster that score, taking second and third place in the 400 meters, respectively. The 1,600 relay team of Tyler Woolley, Tate, Connor Horner and Rehder also helped, finishing second with a time of 3:26.51.
The Moscow girls’ highest placer was Hannah Marcoe, finishing third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.01.
BOYS
5A
Lewiston placers:
300 hurdles — 8. Luke Mastroberadino, 41.57.
Shot put — 4. James White, 55-01 1/2.
Discus — 1. James White, 170-08.
Team scores — 1. Rocky Mountain 109; 2. Boise 95; 3. Centennial 82, 4. Rigby 60 1/4; 5. Mountain View 47; 6. Meridian 44; 7. Post Falls 43; 8. Eagle 36 1/4; 9. Kuna 34; 10. Timberline 28; 11. Capital 26; 12. Lake City 25; 13. Coeur d’Alene 17 1/4; 14. Lewiston 17; 15. Highland 12; T16. Nampa 8; T16. Middleton 8; 18. Borah 4; T19. Thunder Ridge 3; T19. Owyhee 3; 21. Madison 1/4
4A
Moscow placers:
400 — 2. Dylan Rehder, 49.41; 3. Logan Tate 50.16.
110 hurdles — 4. Zachary Skinner, 14.68; 6. Caleb Skinner 15.55.
300 hurdles — 8. Zachary Skinner, 42.12.
1,600 relay — 2. Moscow (Tyler Woolley, Logan Tate, Connor Horner, Dylan Rehder), 3:26.51.
Long jump — 5. Caleb Skinner, 21-04.
Triple jump — 5. Caleb Skinner, 44-05.
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 159; 2. Ridgevue 74 1/2; 3. Moscow 39; T4. Vallivue 37; T4. Hillcrest 37; 6. Burley 35 1/2; 7. Jerome 34 1/2; 8. Sandpoint 32; 9. Canyon Ridge 26; 10. Skyview 25; 11. Pocatello 22; T12. Blackfoot 21; T12. Lakeland 21; T12. Twin Falls 21; 15. Idaho Falls 19; 16. Skyline 18; 17. Wood River 16; 18. Mountain Home 14; 19. Columbia 10; 20. Century 9; T21. Caldwell 6; T21. Emmett 6; T21. Minico 6; 24. Preston 4 1/2; 25. Shelley 4.
GIRLS
5A
Lewiston placers:
300 hurdles — 3. Damaris Stuffle, 46.16.
Shot put — 5. Zoie Kessinger, 35-10.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger 136-00.
Team scores — 1. Boise 135; 2. Rocky Mountain 69 1/2; 3. Rigby 57; 4. Highland 54; 5. Timerbline 53; 6. Post Falls 52; 7. Mountain View 34; 8. Owyhee 33; 9. Coeur d’Alene 32; 10. Centennial 27; 11. Madison 26 1/2; 12. Lewiston 22; 13. Capital 19; 14. Middleton 18; 15. Eagle 17; 16. Thunder Ridge 16; 17. Borah 15; 18. Meridian 14; 19. Kuna 5; 20. Nampa 3.
4A
Moscow placers:
400 — 7. Jessika Lasse, 1:00.41.
100 hurdles — 7. Hannah Marcoe, 16.35.
300 hurdles — 3. Hannah Marcoe, 47.01.
Long jump — 5. Kennedy Thompson, 16-02.
Team scores — 1. Skyline 85; 2. Twin Falls 62; 3. Pocatello 58; 4. Skyview 57; 5. Sandpoint 44; 6. Century 41; 7. Preston 39; T8. Emmett 29 1/2; T8. Blackfoot 29 1/2; 10. Mountain Home 28; 11. Bonneville 25; 12. Columbia 23 1/2; 13. Canyon Ridge 23; 14. Lakeland 22 1/2; 15. Hillcrest 21; T16. Bishop Kelly 18; T16. Jerome 18; 18. Minico 16; 19. Moscow 14; 20. Ridgevue 13; 21. Shelley 11; 22. Idaho Falls 9; T23. Burley 6; T23. Caldwell 6; 25. Wood River 2.
Kamiah’s Cox, Highland’s Beck stand out at State
MIDDLETON, Idaho — The area saw multiple state champions at the Idaho Class 1A/2A/3A state meet at Middleton High School this weekend.
In the 1A, Kamiah’s Brady Cox was a gold collection machine, placing first in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump.
Kamiah’s Kaden DeGroot placed fourth overall in the Pole Vault by clearing 6-2.
On the girls’ side, Highland’s Kadence Beck was able to notch a first-place finish in the 400 after two silver-medal finishes in the 100 and 200.
She finished the 400-meter race in 57.48.
Logos’ 1,600-meter relay team of Naomi Taylor, Chloe Jankovic, Alyssa Blum and Sara Casebolt earned a first-place finish with their time of 4:06.
In the 2A, Cory Godwin of Orofino ran a 50.55 400 to place fourth overall.
For the girls, Holy Hill of Orofino was able to place fifth overall in the High jump after clearing four feet and 10 inches.
BOYS
1A
Area placers
100 — 6. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 11.60.
200 — 3. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 22.89.
400 — 3. Noah Geis, Prairie, 52.56; 6. Nolan Bartosz, Genesee, 52.86.
800 — 6. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:03.49.
1,600 — 8. Zach Atwood, Logos, 4:41.40.
3,200 — 5. Zach Atwood, Logos, 10:06.22; 8. Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 10:32.98.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 15.77.
300 hurdles — 3. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 41.15.
400 relay — 2. Kendrick, 44.64.
800 relay — 3. Kendrick, 1:33.22.
1,600 relay — 3. Prairie, 3:35.55.
Shot put — 4. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 50-05.
Discus — 6. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 139-00.
High jump — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 6-02; 2. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 6-02.
Pole vault — 4. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 12-00.
Long jump — 3. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 21-03.75.
Triple jump — 3. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 43-03; 8. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 40-02.75.
Team scores — 1. Victory Charter 79; 2. Rockland 63.5; 3. Carey 53; 4. Valley 45; 5. Kamiah 38; 6. Butte County 32.5; 7. Notus 32; 7. Challis 32; 9. Hansen 31; 10. Grace 28; 11. Prairie 27; 11. Tri-Valley 27; 13. Idaho City 25; 14. Liberty Charter 23; 15. Lighthouse Christian 21; 15. Council 21; 17. Timberline 20; 18. Logos 18; 19. Kendrick 14; 20. Murtaugh 13.5; 21. Oakley 9.5; 22. Richfield 7; 22. Genesee 7; 22. Rimrock 7; 25. Meadows Valley 6; 26. Troy 5; 27. Glenns Ferry 4; 27. Bliss 4; 29. Raft River 3; 29. Clark Fork 3; 31. Castleford 1; 31. Mullan 1.
2A
Area placers
200 — 5. Seger Pettengill, Orofino, 23.22.
400 — 4. Cory Godwin, Orofino, 50.55.
800 — Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 2:04.72.
300 hurdles — 8. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 43.38.
Shot put — 2. Joel Sneddon, Orofino, 51-08.75.
Discus — 4. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 153-00.
Team scores — 1. Aberdeen 92; 2. North Fremont 80; 3. Melba 62; 4. Nampa Christian 53; 5. Soda Springs 50; 5. Cole Valley Christian 50; 7. Salmon 40; 8. West Side 35; 8. Firth 35; 8. Marsing 35; 11. Priest River 28; 12. Malad 24; 13. Wendell 20; 14. Orofino; 15. Bear Lake 17; 16. New Plymouth 16; 17. Kellogg 10; 17. Ririe 10; 19. Grangeville 8; 20. St. Maries 7; 21. Declo 5; 22. North Star Charter 4; 23. West Jefferson 1.
GIRLS
1A
Area placers
100 — 2. Kadence Beck, Highland, 12.88; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 12.96; 6. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.31.
200 — 2. Kadence Beck, Highland, 26.07; 4. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 26.44; 6. Katie Gray, Troy, 27.14; 7. Elizabeth Egland, Genesee, 27.26.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 57.48; 4. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 59.09; 6. Naomi Taylor, Logos, 1:02.29; 7. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch, 1:03.22; 8. Chloe Jankovic, Logos, 1:03.59.
800 — 4. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 2:24.42; 5. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 2:25.38; 7. Kaylee Wood, Deary, 2:26.35; 8. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 2:26.53.
1,600 — 3. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 5:34.54; 5. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 5:36.50; 6. Mari Calene, Logos, 5:37.42.
3,200 — 7. Mari Calene, Logos, 12:19.78; 8. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:33.39.
100 hurdles — 7. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 16.98.
300 hurdles — 3. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 47.08; 6. Araya Wood, Deary, 49.37.
400 relay — 2. Prairie, 51.39.
800 relay — 2. Troy, 1:49.19.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Naomi Taylor, Chloe Jankovic, Alyssa Blum, Sara Casebolt), 4:06.08.
Shot put — 2. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 39-05; 5. Soa Moliga, Lapwai, 35-11; 7. Rose Stewart, Kendrick, 35-03.50.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 129-03; 8. Hailey Hanson, Prairie, 108-03.
High jump — 4. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-08; 8. Laney Bovey, Highland, 4-08.
Pole vault — 8. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 8-06; 8. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 8-06.
Long jump — 8. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 15-04.25.
Triple jump — 5. Avery Riener, Prairie, 33-00.75.
Team scores — 1. Raft River 113.83; 2. Prairie 58; 3. Oakley 57; 4. Rockland 55; 5. Carey 38; 6. Valley 36; 7. Logos 35; 8. Tri-Valley 31; 9. Murtaugh 27; 9. Highland 27; 11. Greenleaf Friends 20; 12. Troy 19.33; 13. Victory Charter 19; 14. Glenns Ferry 17; 15. Leadore 16; 16. Liberty Charter 15; 16. Mackay 15; 18. Challis 14; 19. Kamiah 13.83; 20. Council 10; 20. Potlatch 10; 22. Deary 9; 23. Wallace 5; 23. Clark Fork 5; 25. Lighthouse Christain 4; 25. Watersprings 4; 25. Wilder 4; 25. Lapwai 4; 25. Grace 4; 30. Garden Valley 3; 30. Castleford 3; 30. Idaho City 3; 33. Kendrick 2; 33. Genesee 2; 33. Butte County 2.
2A
Area placers
100 hurdles — 3. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 16.63.
Shot put — 4. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 35-05.
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 140-06.
High jump — 5. Holy Hill, Orofino, 4-10.
Team scores — 1. Melba 145; 2. Soda Springs 94.5; 3. Declo 52; 4. Malad 50; 5. Firth 45.5; 6. Cole Valley Christian 39; 7. Wendell 37; 8. Aberdeen 36; 9. Salmon 34.5; 10. Orofino 30; 11. Bear Lake 27; 12. West Side 24; 13. Riree 20; 14. Nampa Christian 18; 15. Kellogg 11; 16. North Fremont 9; 17. St. Maries 8; 18. Priest River 7.5; 19. Community School 7; 20. Marsing 5; 21. West Jefferson 1.
Vikings win regional girls championship
COLFAX — The Garfield-Palouse girls won a Washington 1B regional championship in a big meet that also included 2B competition at Colfax High School.
For the 1B boys both Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse had events where they took both first and second place. In the 100-meter run, the Pirates’ Tyler Slaybaugh and Sidney Bales took first and second with times of 11.57 and 11.65, respectively, both earning trips to the state track meet.
The Vikings’ resident twins, Brendan and Kieran Snekvik, took first and second place in the 1,600 run with times of 4:40.10 and 4:40.75, respectively. Brendan also won the 3,200.
Pomeroy also took the top-six places in the pole vault, helping secure a second-place team finish with 83 points.
For the 1B girls, the 800 and 1600-relay teams for Garfield-Palouse took first place. Those relay teams included Kennedy Cook. Cook won the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Garfield-Palouse also swept the top three spots in the 16,00. Ashleigh Hightree took first, Courage Hightree took second and Lola Edwards took third.
Pomeroy’s Katie Boyer and Carmen Fruh took first and second place in the girls 1B pole vault event with heights cleared of 8-6 and 8-0, respectively. Both earned trips to the state track meet.
In 2B boys competition, Zachary Cooper of Colfax won the pole vault event with a heigh-cleared of 12-6.
On the girls side, Asotin took the top two places in the 2B girls shot put event. Haylee Appleford won first-place with a distance of 38-4 and Hannah Appleford took second with a mark of 34-9 1/2.
BOYS
1B
Team scores — 1. Mary Walker 88; 2. Pomeroy 83; 3. Valley Christian 74; 4. Garfield-Palouse 68; 5. Selkirk 55; 6. Wellpinit 53; 7. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 43; 8. Oakesdale 37; 9. Tekoa-Rosalia 36; 10. Columbia 34; 11. DeSales 22; 12. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 18; 13. Prescott 17; 14. Odessa 16; 15. Republic 10; 16. Curlew 2; 17. Inchelium 1.
100 — 1. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 11.57; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.65; 3. Joel Krabbenhoft, Selkirk, 11.88.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 23.49; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 23.73; 3. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 24.32.
400 — 1. Chase Lutton, Wilbur-Creston Keller, 53.88; 2. Taden Hazenberg, Republic, 54.29; 3. Brian Place, Tekoa-Rosalia, 54.67.
800 — 1. Collin Hughes, Wellpinit, 2:04.85; T2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:06.51; T2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:06.51.
1,600 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:40.10; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:40.75; 3. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:52.48.
3,200 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:40.34; 2. Micah Bilbruck, Valley Christian, 10:40.56; 3. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:41.33.
110 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 16.24; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 16.33; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 18.03.
300 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 41.92; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 43.45; 3. Mason Wright, Odessa, 43.68.
400 relay — 1. Valley Christian (Job Hill, Ben Eichelsbacher, Jack Siderius, Trenton Lartz), 48.40; T2. DeSales, 48.67; 43; T2. Prescott 48.67.
1,600 relay — 1. Wellpinit (Ronnie McCullough, Andy Wynecoop, Elliot Rima, Colim Hughes), 3:48.24; 2. Selkirk, 3:48.86; 3. Pomeroy (Trevin Walton, Kyzer Herres, Levi Bowen, Braedon Fruh), 3:52.21.
Shot put — 1. Joseh Steinbach, Valley Christian, 42-2; 2. Joel Krabbenhoft, Selkirk, 39-11 3/4; 3. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 38-11.
Discus — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 117-10; 2. Dylan Valadez, Mary Walker, 110-3; 3. Gavin Stark, Selkirk, 108-6.
Javelin — 1. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 140-7; 2. Raedin Apodaca, Columbia, 128-7; 3. Michael Egland, Selkirk, 128-1.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 6-0; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 5-10; 3. Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 13-3; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 12-0; 3. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 20-9 1/4; 2. Pedro Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 19-1; 3. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 18-10 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 44-1 1/2; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 40-6 1/2; 3. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 39-6.
2B
Team scores — 1. Davenport 135; 2. Chewelah 127; 3. St. George’s 101; 4. Liberty, 63; 5. Colfax 62; 6. Reardan 55; 7. Northwest Christian 43; 8. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 34; 9. Kettle Falls 21; 10. Asotin 20.
100 — 1. Cody Gilroy, Chewelah, 11.18; 2. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 11.35; 3. Jack Johnson, Liberty, 11.72.
200 — 1. Cody Gilroy, Chewelah, 22.86; 2. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 23.20; 3. Lucas Paul, Liberty, 23.50.
400 — 1. Shawn Jones, St. George’s, 50.33; 2. Lucas Paul, Liberty, 50.50; 3. Jack Johnson, Liberty, 52.25.
800 — 1. Shawn Jones, St. George’s, 1:57.15; 2. Gabe Branstetter, Reardan, 2:00.90; 3. Jaeger Jacobsen, Davenport, 2:03.60.
1,600 — 1. Cole Foster, Chewelah, 4:24.32; 2. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 4:31.21; 3. Ty Crockett, Chewelah, 4:36.62.
3,200 — 1. Cole Foster, Chewelah, 9:46.96; 2. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 10:02.08; 3. Ty Crockett, Chewelah, 10:08.43.
100 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 16.03; 2. Benjamin Thomason, Chewelah, 16.66; 3. Jakari Singleton, Reardan, 16.98.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Davenport, 41.41; 2. Eli Larson, Chewelah, 42.51; 3. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 42.86.
400 relay — St. George’s (Steph Pan, Ben Sudlow, Robby Witmer, Shawn Jones), 44.75; 2. Chewelah, 45.16; 3. Davenport, 45.50.
1,600 relay — Chewelah (Cody Gilroy, Parker Anderson, Jack Tottie, Eli Larson), 3:33.05; 2. Liberty. 3:33.42; 3. Davenport, 3:33.65.
Shot put — 1. Wyatt Telecky, Davenport, 45-7 1/2; 2. Alex Binks, Colfax, 41-5; 3. Jason Schillinger, Davenport, 40-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. Jason Schillinger, Davenport, 131-5; 2. Drew VanTine, Colfax, 129-2; 3. Walker Rainer, Chewelah, 129-0.
Javelin — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Davenport, 142-8; 2. Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian, 140-0; 3. Cash Colbert, Davenport, 137-6.
High jump — 1. RIchard Alsept, Reardn, 6-3; 2. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 6-2; 3. Avi West, Northwest Christian, 6-0.
Pole Vault — 1. Zachary Cooper, Colfax, 12-6; 2. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 11-0; 3. Daniel Earl, Chewelah, 11-0.
Long jump — 1. Ben Sudlow, St. George’s. 20-2; 2. Robby Witmer, St. George’s, 19-9, 3. Jalan Clark, Northwest Christian, 19-7 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Ben Sudlow, St. George’s, 42-0; 2. Cody Esvelt, Kettle Falls, 41-9; 3. Robby Witmer, St. George’s, 39-3.
GIRLS
1B
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 147; 2. Oakesdale 109; 3. Odessa 98; 4. Valley Christian 66; 5. DeSales 58; 6. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 56 1/2; 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41; 8. Mary Walker 33; 9. Pomeroy 29; 10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 16 1/2; 11. Curlew 13; 12. Wellpinit 11; 13. Selkirk 8; 14. Incheliu, 5; 15. Prescott 3; 16. Tekoa-Rosalia 2.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 12.96; 2. Jenna Rawls, Oakesdale, 13.53; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 13.58.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 26.20; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 27.05; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 28.14.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 58.07; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 1:03.91; 3. Grace Perry, Oakesdalee, 1:06.80.
800 — 1. Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 2:35.45; 2. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:36.74; 3. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:37.30.
1,600 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 5:52.35; 2. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 5:57.00; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 5:59.99.
3,200 — 1. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 13:08.81; Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 13:15.07; 3. Courage Hightree, 13:23.37.
100 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 16.77; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 17.25; 3. Chloe Jensen, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 18.41.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 47.00; 2. Anniston Jimenez, DeSales, 52.18; 3. Chloe Jensen, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 52.45.
400 relay — 1. Odessa (Reegan Carstensen, Lily Starkel, Alexis Eden, Hayden Schuh), 51.74; 2. Oakesdale, 52.13; 3. DeSales, 54.27.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Charlotte Marshall, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 1:51.69; 2. Oakesdale, 1:54.66; 3. DeSales 1:55.58.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Courage Hightree, Laynie Southern, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 4:23.58; 2. DeSales, 4:31.43; 3. Oakesdale, 4:33.58.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 35-8; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 34-5 1/2; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 33-9.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 124-11; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 107-0; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 99-2.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 114-10; 2. Karsen Brashears, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 109-5; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 108-8.
High jump — 1. Lily Starkel, Odessa, 5-4; 2. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 5-0; 3. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10.
Pole Vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-6; 2. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-0; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 16-9 1/2; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 15-8 1/4; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 15-5.
Triple jump — 1. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 34-7 3/4; 2. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 34-1 3/4; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 32-4 3/4.
2B
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 215 1/2; 2. Davenport 119 1/2; 3. Northwest Christian 57; 4. Asotin 55; 5. Colfax 53; 6. Kettle Falls 48; 7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38; 8. Reardan 33; 9. Liberty 32; 10. Chewelah 26.
100 — 1. Makayla Thomason, Chewelah, 12.60; 2. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 12.76; 3. Naomi Rainwater, Davenport, 13.36.
200 — 1. Makayla Thomason, Chewelah, 26.37; 2. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 27.72; 3. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 27.80.
400 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 1:01.51; 2. Savvy Briceno, St. George’s, 1:03.96; 3. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 1:05.72.
800 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 2:21.95; 2. Allie Robertson, Northwest Christian, 2:31.57; 3. Kala Reaves, St. George’s, 2:34.29.
1,600 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 5:22.15; 2. Bella Buckner, St. George’s, 5:25.06; 3. Regan Thomas, St. George’s, 5:25.67.
3,200 — 1. Bella Bucker, St. George’s, 12:16.67; 2. Regan Thomas, St. George’s, 12:28.43; 3. Angelina Widman, Liberty, 13:13.67.
100 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 16/33; 2. Anna Hume, Kettle Falls, 16.91; 3. Ashlynne Allinger, Davenport, 17.17.
300 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 47.47; 2. Berkley Hestdalen, St. George’s, 51.35; 3. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 51.90.
400 relay — 1. St. George’s (Audra Gliniak, Savvy Briceno, Andee West, Berkley Hestdalen), 52.77; 2. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson), 53.99; 3. Northwest Christian, 54.59.
800 relay — 1. St. George’s (Audra Gliniak, Andee West, Berkley Hestdalen, Savvy Briceno), 1:53.22; 2. Davenport, 1:53.71; 3. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson), 1:55.12.
1,600 relay — 1. St. George’s (Savvy Briceno, Berkley Hestdalen, Regan Thomas, Josie McLaughlin), 4:20.81; 2. Davenport 4:37.49; 3. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Horton, Adalynn Penwell, Adisyn Ring), 4:41.03.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 38-4; 2. Hannah Appleford, Asotin, 34-9 1/2; 3. Henri Osborne, St. George’s, 34-2.
Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 116-8; 2. Myra Miller, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 115-7; 3. Lena Water, Davenport, 107-0.
Javelin — 1. Jensyn Jacobsen, Davenport, 102-5; 2. Justine Flett, Reardan, 99-10; 3. Ellie Denny, Liberty, 93-5.
High jump — 1. Naomi Rainwater, Davenport, 4-10; 2. Emma Flaa, Reardan, 4-8; 3. Ashlynne Allinger, Davenport, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 9-0; 2. Hannah Davis, Northwest Christian, 8-0; 3. Paige Claassen, Colfax, 7-9.
Long jump — 1. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 16-9 1/2; 2. Kaylee Clark, St. George’s, 16-3; 3. Jaisha Gibb, Colfax, 15-2.
Triple jump — 1. Anna Hume, Kettle Falls, 33-3; 2. Kaylee Clark, St. George’s, 32-11; 3. Karyss Pfeffer, Kettle Falls, 32-5 1/2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman 3, Franklin Pierce 0
TACOMA — The Pullman boys soccer team shut out Franklin Pierce of Tacoma in the quarterfinals of the Washington Class 2A state tournament.
With the win, the Greyounds advanced to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time since 1998 when it was just an eight-team tourney.
Brother duo Carlens and Clarens Dollin scored Pullman’s first two goals.
Lukas Wexler added a third insurance goal in the 77th minute for the game’s final margin.
The Greyhounds will next play No. 2 seed North Kitsap High School of Poulsbo, Wash., at 5 p.m. on Friday at Renton Memorial Stadium.
Pullman 1 2—3
Franklin Pierce 0 0—0
Pullman— Carlens Dollin (Leo Hoffman), 20th.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin (Lukas Wexler), 69th.
Pullman — Lukas Wexler (Carlens Dollin), 77th.
Shots — Pullman 3, Franklin Pierce 2.
Saves — Pullman: Oatley 2, Franklin Pierce: 0.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Pullman wins crossover event
YAKIMA — The Pullman Greyhound boys and girls tennis teams got the better of their CWAC foes in a regional crossover event at East Valley-Yakima High School, combining to qualify nine of their 11 participants for the Washington Class 2A state tournament.
Defending girls state singles champion Rhoda Wang led the way, rolling to the day’s first victory 6-0, 6-0 against Leah Lewis of Ellensburg, while the Hounds’ second girls singles player Gwyn Heim, boys singles player Vijay Lin, boys doubles pairing of Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson, and girls doubles duo of Lotti Wolf and Kei Bromley all soon followed suit in posting straight-sets wins. The last match of the day to finish was a back-and-forth battle that saw Pullman’s Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay and Mir Park bear down late in the third to overcome a net-rushing Othello pair 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
The Hounds advance five boys (one singles player and two doubles teams) and four girls (two singles players and a doubles pair) to State, which will be held on Friday and Saturday at UW’s Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
All Pullman results from the crossover are listed below.
BOYS
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pullman, def. Kaden Giles, Selah, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pullman, def. Addink/Van Heusden, Ephrata, 6-3, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mira Park, Pul, def. Roylance/Pruneda 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
GIRLS
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pulmanl, def. Leah Lewis, Ellensburg, 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pullman, def. Lexi Diem, Ephrata, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles — Lotti Wolf/Kei Bromley, Pullman, def. Evenson/Addink, Ephrata, 7-6 (3), 6-1; Ladd/Ladd, Selah, def. Diana Gutierrez/Lydia Nelson, Pullman, 7-5, 6-4.
Lewiston’s Gomez loses three-set battle in 5A championship
BOISE — Dylan Gomez was the lone Bengal left standing on Day 2 of the Idaho 5A state championship tournament at the Boise Racquet & Swim Club.
In the state semfinal, Gomez beat Boise’s Luke Burriesci 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 to advance to his second consecutive state championship game, this time against Eagle’s Shane Garner.
It was an ultra-competitive championship game. Gomez won the first set 6-4 and Garner won the second set by the same score.
Gomez would eventually fall in a lengthy third set, losing 14-12, giving Garner the 4-6, 6-4, 14-12 win and the 5A state championship.
Orofino duo loses on Day 2 of 3A state tournament
MERIDIAN — After advancing to Day 2 of the Idaho 3A state tennis tournament, the Orofino boys doubles team of Connor Potratz and Rayce Miller lost in the consolation semifinal round at Owyhee High School.
Potratz and Miller were eliminated from the tournament with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Weiser’s Kolin Cook/Diego Delgadillo.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Colfax punches ticket to state
SPOKANE — Colfax lost its first game of the day to Northwest Christian 2-1, but won its second 11-0 against Liberty at the Merkel Sports Complex to earn a berth to the Washington 2B state softball tournament.
In the winner’s bracket against Northwest Christian, the Bulldogs had an old-school pitching battle with just five total hits in the game.
Colfax bounced back against Liberty, shutting out the Lancers and allowing only two hits while putting up 11 runs.
Imler went the distance in both games for the Bulldogs, earning the win against the Liberty.
Harper Booth, Ava Swan and Devan Becker all led Colfax on the day with two hits a piece, with all three having a double, respectively.
The Washington 2A state softball tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on May 26 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
Full boxscores for both games weren’t available at press time.
NWC 000 002 0—2 3 x
Colfax 000 001 0—1 2 1
Delaney Imler and N/A.
Colfax hits — Ava Swan (2B), Devan Becker (2B).
———
Liberty 000 00— 0 2 x
Colfax 243 2x—11 8 0
Delaney Imler and N/A.
Colfax hits — Harper Booth 2 (2B), Kristen Akesson (2B), Ava Swan, Brenna Gilchrist, Harley Henigar, KeiLena Nelson, Devan Becker.
Othello 9, Clarkston 0
OTHELLO — The Bantams’ season ended at the hands of the Huskies in a loser-out Washington 2A regional crossover game.
Clarkston wasn’t able to get anything going at the plate, being held to no hits and no runs. Othello’s offense picked up as the game went on. The Huskies averaged one run per inning through the first three and two runs per inning in the final three.
Clarkston 000 000 0—0 0 6
Othello 201 222 x—9 7 1
Murray Broemeling, Emma McManigle (2) and Joey Miller; Amarie Guzman and Naraiah Guzman. L—Broemeling.
Othello hits — Camryn McDonald 2 (HR), Emi Pruneda 2, Miccaela Valdez (2B), Amarie Guzman, Persayis Garza.
Liberty 16, Asotin 10
SPOKANE — The Panthers season ended at the hands of the Lancers of Spangle in a Washington district softball game at the Merkel Sports Complex.
Asotin outscored Liberty 7-6 from the second-through-seventh innings, but a 10-run first inning was too insurmountable for the Panthers.
Cady Browne pitched the whole game and led Asotin with three hits.
Izzy Dougan added two hits for the Panthers in the loss — a double and a home run.
Asotin 102 140 0— 8 8 9
Liberty (10)00 402 x—16 13 3
Cady Browne and Elizabeth Alicea; J. Jeske and S. Stout.
Asotin hits — Browne 3, Izzy Dougan 2 (2B, HR), Jayne Crockett (2B), Emily Elskamp, Avery Triplett.
Liberty hits — Jeske 4 (3B, HR), M. Williams 3, Stout 3, K. Strobel 2, A. Hofman.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Orofino 7, Marsing 3
OROFINO — The Maniacs earned a third-place finish in the Idaho 2A state baseball with a win over the Huskies at Orofino High School.
Marsing opened the game with a 3-0 lead through four inning, but Orofino would score all seven of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings — five of them coming in the sixth — and held the Huskies scoreless in the final three innings to secure the win.
Silas Naranjo and Dash Barlow pitched for the Maniacs, with Barlow earning the win while pitching in relief. The two combined for five strikeouts and allowed just three runs and four hits.
Both Naranjo and Barlow also accounted for all of Orofino’s hits with three apiece. One of Barlow’s hits was a double.
Orofino 000 025 0—7 6 4
Marsing 200 100 0—3 4 8
Silas Naranjo, Dash Barlow (6) and Eddie Harrision, Silas Naranjo (6); Teagan Kinney, Jace Chadez (6), JT Chadez (7) and Luke Steinmeyer. W—Barlow; L—Jace Chadez.
Orofino hits — Barlow 3 (2B), Naranjo 3.
Marsing hits — Kinney, Steinmeyer, Cache Hance, Levi Puga.
Fife 8, Clarkston 6
SELAH, Wash. — The Bantams’ season came to an end with a narrow loss against the Trojans in a first round game of the Washington 2A state baseball tournament at Archer Field.
Clarkston held a 3-1 lead against Fife through four innings.
The Trojans responded, scoring six of their eight runs in the fifth while tacking on one more run in the sixth and holding the Bantams to three runs the rest of the way to earn the win.
Stats were unavailable at press time.
Fife 100 061 0—8 6 0
Clarkston 300 021 0—6 5 3
COLLEGE GOLF
Cougs fall six spots after second round of NGI
MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Washington State men’s golf team fell six spots and IS in ninth place out of 13 teams after the second round of the men’s National Golf Invitational at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
The Cougs have a 5-over total score of 581. They were 5-under after the first round on Friday.
juniors Jaden Cantafio and Preston Bebich are the highest-standing Washington State golfers. Cantafio and Bebich are tied for 11th with a 2-under total score of 142 through two rounds and 36 holes.
The third and final round of the National Golf Invitational is today.
Team scores — 1. Texas State 565; 2. Wyoming 569; 3. Utah Valley 571; 4. Ball State 573; 5. Stetson 574; T6. Oral Roberts 575; T6. Penn State 575; 8. Troy 578; 9. Washington State 581; 10. Valparaiso 583; 11. George Washington 584; 12. Arkansas State 585; 13. Santa Clara 589.
Leaders — 1. Tyker Severin (Wyoming) 135; 2. Kash Bellar (Ball State) 137.
Washington State individuals — T11. Jaden Cantafio 142; T11. Preston Bebich 142; T27. Drayton Jospeh 145; T56. Sam Renner 152.
NAIA WORLD SERIES
ABCA Kids Clinic returns to Harris Field
The 2023 ABCA Kids Clinic will run from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Harris Field ahead of the Avista World Series.
The event will also give kids ages 5-12 an opportunity to interact with all competing teams. It’ll be a free clinic, sponsored by Catalyst medical Group and P1FCU.
Participants must wear athletic shoes and bring a glove. A limited number of extra gloves will be available for those without access to equipment.
Kids will also receive a free shirt, hot dog, Pepsi drink and one general admission ticket to the 2023 Avista World Series.