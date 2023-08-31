The Lewiston girls soccer team took down the Lakeland Hawks of Rathdrum 3-0 behind a two-goal performance by Avery Lathen on Wednesday in Lewiston.
“It was a pretty solid win,” Lewiston coach Scott Wimer said. “Lakeland has put together a really good team this year so they were tough competition for us.”
Lewiston first created separation in the 24th minute when Lathen scored the first of her two goals on a free kick. Myla Mee had the assist to create the opportunity for Lathen.
The second goal was scored by Addison Ashe in the 43rd minute on a play that started off as a corner kick, with Jessa Hartwig credited with the assist.
Ashe gave Lewiston (3-3, 1-1) the final goal in the 76th minute with an unassisted goal.
Allison Olson scored the clean sheet at goalkeeper, keeping the Hawks off the board with three saves.
Lakeland 0 0—0
Lewiston 1 2—3
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Myla Mee), 24th.
Lewiston — Addison Ashe (Jessa Hartwig) ,43rd.
Lewiston — Lathen, 76th.
Shots — Lakeland 6; Lewiston 20. Saves — Lakeland: Malia Batman 10; Lewiston: Allison Olson 3.
JV — Lewiston 2, Lakeland 0.
Sandpoint 1, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — The Bears (1-2, 0-1) and Bulldogs remained deadlocked in a scoreless tie for most of a 4A Inland Empire League game before Sandpoint earned the win late.
Sandpoint’s Aspen Little-Torrez scored the game-winner off an Ava Glahe corner kick in the 73rd minute.
Moscow goalkeeper Makai Rauch tallied four saves, including back-to-back stops late in the contest.
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint 0 1—1
Sandpoint — Aspen Little-Torrez (Ava Glahe), 73rd.
Shots — Moscow: 8; Sandpoint 6. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 4; Sandpoint: Lilliana Brinkmeier 6.
Timberlake 9, Grangeville 0
GRANGEVILLE — Timberlake earned a big shutout in a league game. Individual stats were unavailable.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston 2, Lakeland 2
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Lewiston (0-4-1) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-2 tie against the Hawks.
Lakeland 2
Lewiston 2
Lakeland (0-2-1, 0-1-1 IEL)
First half — 1, Lew, 33:00, penalty kick (Kyle Wicks).
Second half — 2, Lew, own goal, 54:00. 3, LL, 78, Hudson Drake (unassisted). 4, LL, Austin Parks (unassisted), 79:00.
Shots on goal — Lew 8, LL 13.
Saves — Lew, Lincoln Acord, 6; LL, Jacob Ludwick, 3; Tyler VanMeeteren, 2.
Sandpoint 4, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears were unable to stop the high-octane attack of the Sandpoint Bulldogs and fell 4-0 in an Inland Empire League match.
Sandpoint’s (2-0, 2-0) first advantage of the game came off a Moscow (0-3, 0-1) own goal in the 10th minute, which ended up being an omen for the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs scored two more goals in the first half in the 25th and 37th minute before capping the match off with its lone second-half goal in the 53rd.
Sandpoint 3 1—4
Moscow 0 0—0
Sandpoint — Moscow own goal, 10th.
Sandpoint — Luke Leavitt, 25th.
Sandpoint — Caiden Gion (Crosby Schmidt), 37th
Sandpoint — Eoin Eddy (Kai Longanecker), 53rd.
Shots — Sandpoint 12; Moscow 6. Saves — Sandpoint: Longanecker 2; Moscow: 0.
Timberlake 3, Grangeville 1
GRANGEVILLE — Timberlake topped Grangeville 3-1. Individual stats were unavailable.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
St. John Bosco sweeps Clearwater Valley
KOOSKIA — After edging past them in the first set, the Patriots rolled to a sweep of the Rams in a nonleague match. St. John Bosco won 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.
Noelle Schmelik distributed 12 assists, Raylie Warren racked up eight kills and Sarah Waters was 16-of-17 serving for the Patriots. Stats for Clearwater Valley were unavailable.
Pirates plunge Loggers
COTTONWOOD — Prairie was able to knock off Potlatch (1-1, 1-1) in four sets to win its season opener Tuesday.
The set scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.
Senior Alli Geis went 27-for-29 at the service line with seven aces.
The Pirates’ (1-0, 1-0) cousin duo of Kylie and Lexi Schumacher led in kills with 16 and 15 respectively.