Lewiston senior Dylan Gomez successfully defended his boys No. 1 singles title Saturday and Pullman players swept the three girls singles brackets to lead the Hounds to a second-place showing in team scoring with 234 points at the Larry McConnell Invitational tennis tournament held at sites around the valley.

Mead of Spokane took titles in four events, including a sweep of the two mixed doubles brackets, to earn first-place honors among teams at 256 points. Lewiston was fifth in the 12-team field with 139, and Clarkston finished ninth with 94.

