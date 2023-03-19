Lewiston senior Dylan Gomez successfully defended his boys No. 1 singles title Saturday and Pullman players swept the three girls singles brackets to lead the Hounds to a second-place showing in team scoring with 234 points at the Larry McConnell Invitational tennis tournament held at sites around the valley.
Mead of Spokane took titles in four events, including a sweep of the two mixed doubles brackets, to earn first-place honors among teams at 256 points. Lewiston was fifth in the 12-team field with 139, and Clarkston finished ninth with 94.
A returning Class 5A state finalist, Gomez made a 5-0 run for the weekend to start his season. He topped Will Van de Graff of the Class 5A Inland Empire League rival Coeur d’Alene 6-0, 6-2 in the final at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Making their own 5-0 singles title runs in the girls No. 1, 2 and 3 brackets, respectively, were Pullman’s Gwyn Heim, Diana Gutierrez and Rachel Lam. Heim whitewashed Neva Reseka of Sandpoint 6-0, 6-0 in the top girls final.
Team scores — 1. Mead 256; 2. Pullman 234; 3. Coeur d’Alene 194; 4. Borah 187; 5. Lewiston 139; 6. Kamiakin 136; 7. Sandpoint 111; 8. Mt. Spokane 103; 9. Clarkston 94.
Bracket finals
No. 1 Boys Singles
Championship — Dylan Gomez (Lewiston) def. Will Van De Graff (Cda) 6-0, 6-2. Consolation — Tiernan Benner (Borah) def. Nathan Gall (Clarkston) 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 Boys Singles
Championship — Connor Judson (Cda) def. Will Barclay (Mead) 6-0, 6-0. Consolation — Cody Sorenson (Borah) def. Aiden Schnatterle (Clarkston) by default.
No. 3 Boys Singles
Championship — Cameron Parsons (Borah) def. Neal Wang (Pullman) 6-3, 6-0. Consolation — Gavin Butler (Cda) def. Joseph Nixon (Mt. Spokane) 7-6, 0-6, 1-0.
No. 1 Girls Singles
Championship — Gwyn Heim (Pullman) def. Neva Reseka (Sandpoint) 6-0, 6-0. Consolation — Annie Tian (Kamiakin) def. Sarah Muench (Capital) 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2 Girls Singles
Championship — Diana Gutierrez (Pullman) def. Elise Jones (Mead) 6-1, 6-3. Consolation — Ava Weishaar (Mt. Spokane) def. Zaykem Delorin (Kamiakin) 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3 Girls Singles
Championship — Rachel Lam (Pullman) def. Eden Stephens (CDA) 6-1, 6-3. Consolation — Eliza Pfaff (Lewiston) def. Brianna McKell (Mt. Spokane) 6-4, 6-1.
No. 1 Boys Doubles
Championship — Bryson Cunliffe/Davis Miller (Borah) def. Andrew Parker/Drew Champlin (Mead) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0. Consolation — Garrett Beardsley/Sinjin Caviness (Lewiston) def. Coalby Calkins/Isaac Holding (Post Falls) 7-6, 6-1.
No. 2 Boys Doubles
Championship — Charlie Ring/Bryce Lynd (Mead) def. Hayden Gray/Kaide Cook (Borah) 6-0, 6-3. Consolation — Kaden Malloy/Mason Malloy (Kamiakin) def. Jacen Phillips/Jackson Morris (Mt. Spokane) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0.
No. 1 Girls Doubles
Championship — Janie Buckingham/Victoria Martinez (Kennewick) def. Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf (Pullman) 7-6, 6-2. Consolation — Madi Barkley/Addie Muir (Post Falls) def. Lilly Pacheco/Addison Barker (Lewiston) 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2 Girls Doubles
Championship — Lizzie Hardy/Rylee Lupton (Mead) def. Olivia Bren/Lynsie Bren (Lewiston) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Consolation — Grace Priest/Julia Johnson (CDA) def. Kennedy Rose/Aizlyn Shattoe (Kamiakin) 6-1, 7-5.
No. 1 Mixed Doubles
Championship — Amelia Farina/Daniel Nelson (Mead) def. Grace Hewa/Isaac Hewa (Mt. Spokane) 7-6, 6-4. Consolation — Hunter Margy/Gwenyth Bigelow (Borah) def. Reid Taylor/Sage Gardner (Kennewick) 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2 Mixed Doubles
Championship — Kiera Hayes/Josh Knaggs (Mead) def. Tyler Woodard/Julia Lloyd (Borah) 6-4, 6-0. Consolation — Alexis Keller/Ryan Carper (Lewiston) def. Amelia Bake/Markoneous McClintock (Kennewick) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLClarkston 5, Deer Park 4
Jackson Slagg made a critical throw to second base from left field for the decisive out in the top of the seventh inning, and host Clarkston held off a late charge from the Stags of Deer Park for a nonleague win at Adams Field.
Hayden Line totaled two hits and two RBI for the Bantams (2-0). Starting pitcher Lance Heitstuman went four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run.
Deer Park 001 000 3—4 9 1
Clarkston 120 200 x—5 7 1
Trevor Shupe, Conner Knudsvig (3), RJ Gillaspy (6) and Braylon Dean; Lance Heitstuman, Hayden Line (5) and Emmett Slagg. W—Heitstuman. L—Gillaspy.
Deer Park hits — Dean 3 (2B), Teagan Tobeck 2, Cole Krepik (2B), Dylan Hall, Bergen Grissom, Shupe.
Clarkston hits — Line 2 (2B), Trace Greene 2, Jacob Caldwell, Heitstuman, Parker Hayes.
Pullman 7, Deer Park 0
COLFAX — Calvin Heusser allowed only three base hits as he pitched a complete game en route to Pullman’s shutout nonleague win against Deer Park.
Kris Schroeder had three hits and two RBI for the Hounds (1-1), who scored at least one run in five of the seven innings played.
Deer Park 000 000 0—0 3 3
Pullman 210 010 3—7 7 1
Cole Krepcik, Elijah Lee (3) and Connor Knudsvig; Calvin Heusser and Kris Schroeder. W—Heusser; L—Krepcik.
Deer Park hits — Bergen Grissom 2 (2B), Teagan Tobeck.
Pullman hits — Schroeder 3, Joey Hecker (2B), Caleb Northcroft, Max McCloy, Brendan Doumit.
Asotin 10, Kellogg 3
ASOTIN — The host Panthers opened things up by scoring the first nine runs of the game en route to victory in Asotin tournament play against Kellogg.
The Ells brothers, Gavin and Cody, combined for five hits and six RBI while sharing the game’s pitching burden to lead the way for Asotin. Starting pitcher Cody threw seven strikeouts in four innings at the mound.
Asotin 221 410—10 12 1
Kellogg 000 102— 3 3 2
Gavin Ells, Cody Ells (3) and Justin Boyea; Luna, Clapper (4) and Nesnally. W—C. Ells. L—Clapper.
Asotin hits — G. Ells 3, Cooper Biery 2 (3B), C. Ells 2 (2B), Carson Reedy (2B), Reuben Eggleston (2B), Chase Engle, Boyea.
Kellogg hits — Luna (2B), Firebayer, Hattrat.
Lake City 8-8 Lewiston 3-5
The Bengals dropped both ends of a season-opening doubleheader at Church Field against the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene in Class 5A Inland Empire League action.
The Bengals were able to get just three hits in the first game with Chris Ricard recording a double.
In the nightcap, the two teams tied at 2 heading to the top of the fourth before Lake City scored six times.
Ricard again notched a double, going 1-for-3 with three RBI.
GAME 1
Lake City 203 200 1—8 9 1
Lewiston 002 001 0—3 3 1
Cooper Reese, Cole Stoddard (5), Nate Weatherhead (6) and Joe DuCoeur. Brice Bensching, Guy Krasselt (2), Lance Bambacigno (4) and Race Currin. W — Reese. L — Bensching.
Lake City hits — DuCoeur 2 (3B), Cooper Smith 2 (2B), Travis Usdrowski 2, Stoddard (2B), Eric Bumbaugh, Avery Cherry.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard (2B), Jared Jelinek, Krasselt.
GAME 2
Lake City 020 600 0—8 7 2
Lewiston 101 021 0—5 9 2
AJ Currie, Karl Schwarzer (6) and DuCoeur. Carson Kolb, Tucker Konkol (3), Toby Elliott (3) and Race Currin. W — Currie. L — Kolb.
Lake City hits — Owen Mangini 2, Ty Shepard 2, DuCoeur (2B), Brayden Ross, Jake Dannenberg.
Lewiston hits — Ricard 2 (2B), Kyson Barden 2 (2B), Bensching 2, Jelinek, Kaden Daniel, Cody Ray.
Clarkston JV 15, Pomeroy 5
ASOTIN — The Pirates couldn’t stop the bats of the Bantams’ JV team, falling by mercy rule at the Asotin tournament.
Clarkston JV (2-0) scored all of its runs in the first two innings.
Ollie Severs came in for relief for the Pirates (1-2-1) and blanked the Bantams in the third and fourth innings.
Clarkston was led with two hits apiece from Gage King and Jason Rinard. Nick Bryson and Trevin Kimble each had a double for Pomeroy.
Gavin Hiebert earned the win for Clarkston.
Pomeroy 021 02— 5 5 2
Clarkston JV 780 0x—15 7 3
Jett Slussler, Brodie Magill (2), Ollie Severs (2) and Trevin Kimble; Gavin Hiebert, Jace Commeto (4) and Gage King. W — Hiebert. L—Slussler.
Pomeroy hits — Kimble (2B), Nick Bryson (2B), Magill, Trace Roberts, Severs.
Clarkston JV hits — King 2, Jason Rinard 2, Jacob Stewart, Lane Peters, Hiebert.
Northwest Christian 9, Orofino JV 7
Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash., downed Orofino JV courtesy of a five-run inning in the top of the fourth at the Asotin tournament.
The Crusaders outhit the Maniacs 6-4 and played a cleaner game committing just three errors compared to Orofino’s five.
Quinton Naranjo was 1-for-3 with two RBI for the Maniacs.
Northwest Christian 111 501—9 6 3
Orofino 003 22x—7 4 5
J. Bell, E. McLaughlin (3) and C. Farr. Aiden Olive, Drew Hanna (3), Ethan Gilmore (5) and Silas Narajo. W — McLaughlin. L — Olive.
Northwest Christian hits — R. Waters 2 (2 2B), Bell, Z. Patrick, J. Spuler, A. Tibbetts.
Orofino hits — Dashell Barlow, Quinton Naranjo, Bodey Howell, Ethan Gilmore.
St. Maries 6-1, Clearwater Valley 5-16
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley junior Landon Schlieper was 7-for-8 at the plate as the Rams of Kooskia split their season-opening nonleague doubleheader against St. Maries.
Schlieper also got the start on the mound in the first game and struck out seven batters.
GAME 1
Clearwater Valley 100 000 4—5 8 3
St. Maries 201 010 2—6 9 2
Landon Schlieper, Anthony Fabbi (4) and Jake Fabbi; Wyatt Holmes, Brock Anderson (3) and Dillion Holder. W—Anderson. L—A. Fabbi.
Clearwater Valley hits — Schlieper 4, Josh Gardner 2, A. Fabbi, Tiago Pickering.
St. Maries hits — W. Holmes 2 (HR), Kody Tefft 2 (2B), Anderson (2B), Landon Holmes, Riley Abell, Holder, Julien Ceja-Grimaldo.
GAME 2
St. Maries 112 002 x—6 10 1
Clearwater Valley 300 229 x—16 8 2
Trace Wicks, Anderson (4), Holder (5), and Holder; Abell (5). Trebor Altman, A. Fabbi (6) and J. Fabbi. W—Altman. L—Holder.
St. Maries hits — W. Holmes 3 (2B, HR), Abell 2 (2B), Jackson Nantell, Tefft, Wicks, Holder, Ceja-Grimaldo.
Clearwater Valley hits — Schlieper 3 (2B), Gardner 2 (2B), Aaron Hicks (2B), Talon Meyer, Altman.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLClarkston softball splits at Ephrata
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Bantams dropped their first game at the Ephrata Tournament 11-9 to Orting, but rebounded with a 24-2 rout of Prosser.
Clarkston struggled to get out of its own way in the opener, committing five errors.
Emma McManigle took the loss in the circle but had a strong game overall. She finished five innings of work striking out two batters. At the plate, she was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI.
McManigle continued her run of dominance in the second game. She finished with another home run and a double at the plat, allowing just two runs on four hits in the circle.
Clarkston’s Leah Copeland contributed a 5-for-6 effort with three RBI to the Bantams’ 27-hit total.
Orting 221 141—11 13 2
Clarkston 071 100—9 8 5
Abby Depping, Kaylee Gresko (2) amd Miken Jacobsen. Emma McManigle, Murray Broemeling (6) and Joey Miller. W—Gresko. L—McManigle.
Ortig hits — Jacobsen 3 (2B), Sofia Loper 3 (2B), Gresko 2 (2 2B), Madlynn Halte 2, Abbi Almont (2B), Depping, Katie Arnett.
Clarkston hits — McManigle 2 (2 HR), Brooke Blaydes 2 (2B), Miller (2B), Broemeling, Ryan Combs, Kristen Phillips.
————
Clarkston 964 14—24 27 1
Prosser 020 00—2 6 3
McManigle, Murray Broemeling (2) and Miller. Crumwell and Liberty Barnes.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 5 (2 2B), Miller 4 (2 2B), McManigle 3 (HR, 2B), Murray Broemeling 3 (2 2B), Combs 3 (3B), Phillips 3, Aneysa Judy 2 (2B), Carly Broemmeling 2, Blaydes, Keeley Ubachs.
La Grande 11-19, Lewiston 4-9
The Bengals were swept by the Tigers in a season-opening nonleague doubleheader at Airport Park.
La Grande tallied nine runs in the final four innings to break open a close game in the opener.
In Game 2, the Tigers scored five in the first and third innings, then eighth in the fourth before closing it out in the fifth with a single run.
Jenna Barney absorbed the Game 1 loss for Lewiston and Ashland Schnell took the loss in Game 2.
Sydney Arellano had the most prolific day hitting for the Bengals with four total connections, including a home run and a double.
GAME 1
La Grande 020 320 4—11 11 2
Lewiston 100 102 0— 4 6 3
Austyn Mueser, Carlee Strand (6) and Marti Anderson; Jenna Barney and Caitrin Reel. W—Muesser.
La Grande hits — Anderson 3 (2 HR, 3B), Strand 2 (3B), Belle Neer 2, Nessa Porras (3B), Maddie Seavert, Muesser, Paige Allen.
Lewiston hits — Loryn Barney 2 (3B), Anna Ready (3B), Evanne Douglass (2B), Sydney Arellano, Jenna Barney.
GAME 2
Lewiston 222 21— 9 13 1
La Grande 505 81—19 20 0
Ashland Schnell and Loryn Barney; Belle Neer, Austyn Mueser (4) and Maddie Seavert, Marti Anderson (4). W—Neer.
Lewiston hits — Sydney Arellano 3 (HR, 2B), Ashland Schnell 3 (2B), Jenna Barney 2 (3B), Shelby Arellano 2 (2B), Anna Ready (3B), Loryn Barney (2B), Hanna Shepard.
La Grande hits — Carlee Strand 3 (HR), Seavert 3 (2 3B), Neer 3 (2B), Carlee Jensen 2 (2B), Nessa Porras 2 (2B), Anderson 2 (2B), Mueser 2, Joscelin Hafer 2, Paige Allen.
Orofino 10, Genesee 0
OROFINO — The Maniacs rolled to a nonleague win against the Bulldogs.
Orofino (3-1) scored in every inning and invoked the mercy rule in the sixth inning.
Genesee (0-1) had four total hits for the game, two of them coming from Shelby Hanson.
Hanna Johnson blanked the Bulldogs to earn the win.
Tatum Tiley led the Maniacs with three hits including a double. Emma Province added two including a double, Livia Johnson contributed another two hits and Mylie Zenner and Reece Deyo each had a triple.
Genesee 000 000— 0 4 1
Orofino 112 213—10 11 0
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Hanna Johnson and Rilee Diffin.
Genesee hits — Shelby Hanson 2, Mia Scharnhorst, McKenna Miller.
Orofino hits — Tatum Tiley 3 (2B), Emma Province 2 (2B), Livia Johnson 2, Mylie Zenner (3B), Reece Deyo (3B), Diffin, Brynn Hanna.
Colton 24-11, Asotin 0-13
ASOTIN — The Wildcats roared to a three-inning victory in Game 1, but fell in the second game of a nonleague doubleheader against the host Panthers.
Every Colton player that stepped to the plate got a hit in the first game. Clair Moehrle led with two hits, including a double.
Sidni Whitcomb allowed just two hits in going the distance.
In the second game, the Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings.
Colton scored five in the top of the fifth to go up 9-6, but Asotin tallied three runs in the final two innings to squeeze out of the win.
GAME 1
Colton 1(12)(11)—24 10 0
Asotin 000—0 2 5
Sidni Whitcomb and Rachel Becker; Kierra Nielson, Izzy Dougan (2) and Cady Browne. L — Nielson.
Colton hits — Clair Moehrle 2 (2B), Whitcomb, Kyndra Stout, Becker, Kiya Soza, Kate Schulthesis, M. Bell, Ella Nollmeyer, Rori Weber.
Asotin hits — Chloe Renzelman, Dougan.
GAME 2
Colton 000 452 0—11 10 5
Asotin 411 133 x—13 5 1
Schulthesis and Becker; Brown and M. Lathrop.
Colton hits — Stout 2 (HR), Becker 2, Soza 2, M. Bell 2, Charlie Jackson (2B), Whitcomb.
Asotin hits — Browne 2 (2B), Dougan 2, Renzelman.
Clearwater Valley 1-0, St. Maries 0-9
KOOSKIA — Jessica Ketola registered 21 strikeouts for the Rams of Kooskia in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader against the Lumberjacks.
Ketola allowed just four hits. She finished the doubleheader with 33 total strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Lumberjacks flipped the script on the Rams, shutting them out.
GAME 1
St. Maries 000 000 00—0 4 0
Clearwater Valley 000 000 01—1 2 3
Taci Watkins and Brenna Elliott; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez. W—Ketola. L—Watkins.
St. Maries hits — Anne Sande 2 (2B), B. McGreal, Stacie Mitchell.
Clearwater Valley hits — Serenity Soun (2B), Martinez.
GAME 2
St. Maries 031 010 4—9 11 0
Clearwater Valley 000 000 0—0 4 0
Watkins and Elliott. Ketola and Martinez.
St. Maries hits — Danika Sloper 3 (2 2B, 3B), Mitchell 3 (2B), Elliott 2, Lexi Brebner (HR), Sande, McKayla Spray. W—Watkins; L—Ketola.
Clearwater Valley hits — Megan Meyers 3, Martinez.
Greyhound-Stag game canceled
The scheduled nonleague game between Pullman and Deer Park was canceled for unknown reasons.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDPrairie sweeps titles at Small Schools invite
KAMIAH — Prairie’s boys and girls teams got the season off to an outstanding start in sweeping the team titles at the Small Schools Invitational at the Bob Squires Sports Complex.
The Pirate boys edged past Kamiah 152-142 in the eight-team meet. Prairie won the girls race a bit more handily, scoring 197 points to the second-place Kubs’ 120.
Trenton Lorentz won all four events he competed in for the Pirates. He took the 100 (11.63 seconds), the 200 (24.14) and the long jump (19 feet, 0 inches) and was a member of the 400 relay that won in 47.14 seconds.
Grangeville’s AJ Rose won in the the 1,600 (5:14.73) and the 3,200 (11:13.30). Timberline’s Saimone Tuikolovatu was first in the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (36-6½).
On the girls side, Prairie’s Alli Geis and Sydney Shears were members of the winning 400 (54.23), 800 (1:56.86) and 1,600 relays (4:46.97). Shears also won in the high jump (4-11) for fours wins on the day. Kristin Wemhoff was victorious in the 100 (13.06), 200 (27.23) and a member of the 400 relay.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 152; 2. Kamiah 142; 3. Genesee 94; 4. Timberline 68; 5. Grangeville 52; 6. Potlatch 45; 7. Clearwater Valley 36; 8. Highland 6.
100 — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Pra, 11.63; 2. Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.80; 3. Jude Nelson, Tim, 11.82.
200 — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Pra, 24.14; 2. Jude Nelson, Tim, 24.56; 3. Logan Roop, Pot, 24.84.
400 — 1. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 55.28; 2. Noah Geis, Pra, 56.34; 3. Ben Secrest, Pra, 56.89.
800 — 1. Jack Engledow, Kam, 2:16.60; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 2:19.17; 3. Tomas Gonzalez, Kam, 2:24.28.
1,600 — 1. AJ Rose, Gra, 5:14.73; 2. Jack Engledow, Kam, 5:20.54; 3. Ben Farr, Gen, 5:32.86.
3,200 — 1. AJ Rose, Gra, 11:13.30; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 11:47.91; 3. Will Patten, Gra, 13:29.18.
110 hurdles — 1. Devyn Sparrow, Tim, 22.18; 2. Dylan Forsmann, Pra, 22.27; 3. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 24.89.
300 hurdles — 1. David Kludt, Kam, 46.36; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 49.76; 3. Briggs Rambo, Pra, 52.75.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Noah Geis, Matthew Wemhoff, Shane Hanson, Trenton Lorentz) 47.14; 2. Grangeville 49.12; 3. Potlatch 49.19.
800 relay — 1. Potlatch (Logan Roop, Landen Roop, Caleb Laprath, Wyatt Johnson) 1:40.96; 2. Kamiah 1:42.43; 3. Genesee 1:46.17.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Matthew Wemhoff, Cole Duclos, Ben Secrest, Noah Geis) 3:51.72; 2. Genesee 3:55.91; 3. Kamiah 4:18.67.
Sprint medley — 1. Kamiah (Colton Sams, Gavin Schoening, William Millage, Tomas Gonzalez) 5:04.06.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kam, 44-7; 2. Cutter Robinson, Gra, 42-9; 3. Logan Amos, Pot, 41-6.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Pra, 139-9; 2. Bennie Elven, Pra, 126-3; 3. Logan Amos, Pot, 124-1.
High jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Tim, 5-10; 2. Shane Hanson, Pra, 5-8; 3. William Millage, Kam, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Kaden DeGroot, Kam, 10-0; 2. Ryan Sackett, Kam, 9-6; 3. Gavin Schoening, Kam, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Pra, 19-0; 2. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Tim, 18-6; 3. Tomas Gonzalez, Kam, 16-0.5.
Triple jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Tim, 36-6.5; 2. Seth Vestal, Gen, 34-10.5; 3. Cyrus Hershey, Kam, 34-3.5.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Prairie 197; 2. Kamiah 120; 3. Genesee 79; 4. Potlatch 46; 5. Clearwater Valley 45; 6. Highland 34; 7. Grangeville 24; 8. Timberline 19.
100 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.06; 2. Kadence Beck, High, 13.29; 3. Elizabeth Egland, Gen, 13.98.
200 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 27.23; 2. Kadence Beck, High, 27.29; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 28.00.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, High, 1:00.01; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:01.45; 3. Rebecca Cerruti, Pot, 1:09.65.
800 — 1. Cassidy Thibert, CV, 2:51.90; 2. Tara Schlader, Pra, 2:55.30; 3. Evelyn Ward, CV, 3:00.25.
1,600 — 1. Evelyn Ward, CV, 6:54.46; 2. Cassidy Thibert, CV, 7:00.37; 3. Kylie Rasmussen, Gra, 7:04.73.
3,200 — 1. Kyle Rasmussen, Gra, 15:03.73; 2. Jessica Biltonen, Pot, 15:46.87; 3. Victoria Weber, Pot, 16:16.19.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.42; 2. Emily Puckett, Kam, 18.76; 3. Carlie Harrell, Tim, 19.85.
300 hurdles — 1. Emily Puckett, Kam, 55.92; 2. Elizabeth Egland, Gen, 57.59; 3. Alli Geis, Pra, 58.83.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Julia Rehder, Sydney Shears, Kristin Wemhoff) 54.23; 2. Genesee 58.65; 3. Grangeville 59.66.
800 relay — 1. Prairie A (Alli Geis, Sydney Shears, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder) 1:56.86; 2. Prairie B 2:01.04; 3. Kamiah 2:01.66.
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Sage Elven, Sydney Shears, Lexi Schumacher, Alli Geis) 4:46.97.
Sprint medley — 1. Prairie (Aubree Rehder, Lexi Schumacher, Julia Rehder, Tara Schlader) 2:11.27.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Pot, 34-4; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 30-1; 3. Kirsten Flodin, Gen, 28-6.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Pra, 112-8; 2. Tara Schlader, Pra, 98-9; 3. Kathryn Burnette, Pot, 95-1.
High jump — 1. Sydney Shears, Pra, 4-11; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 4-6; 3. Laney Bovey, High, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kam, 7-6; 2. Logan Landmark, Kam, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Emily Puckett, Kam, 14-0; 2. Julia Rehder, Pra, 13-10.5; 3. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 12-7.5.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 28-0.5; 2. Chloe Grieser, Gen, 27-2; 3. Emma Krogh, Kam, 26-9.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGLundgren, Hathazi compete at NCAAs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Washington State freshmen Emily Lundgren and Dori Hathazi competed in event preliminaries at the NCAA championship meet at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
Lundgren, who qualified for the 200 breaststroke after placing third at the Pac-12 championship meet, finished in 55th place in a time of 2 minutes, 15.14 seconds.
Hathazi, who qualified for the 200 butterfly after posting a B standard time at the Pac-12 meet, tied for 31st place in a time of 1:56.29.