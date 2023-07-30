MOSCOW — Chase Lovell hit his way to his second Junior Sole Survivor championship in three years Friday at the Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club.
Lovell, a Potlatch High School sophomore who golfs for Moscow High, also won the event in 2021.
The 13-player tournament features nine holes of play with the two lowest scores being eliminated on the first three holes and one player being eliminated the rest of the way until only one player remains in the survive-and-advance format.
Lovell and second-place finisher Burke Brown tied on the ninth hole and instead of opting for the chip-off tiebreaker, they elected to play the hole again.
Brown was eliminated with a double bogey on the par-4 hole, while Lovell was crowned the champion after making par.
“It’s feels really nice,” Lovell said. “It was mostly my high school golf teammates I competed against and I had a great time. ... My nerves were certainly there, but I was mostly out there to have a good time and compete against my friends.”
Brown, an incoming freshman at Moscow High, was also the runner-up in 2022.
Third place went to Moscow’s Gage Schlueter, who lost to Burke in a chip-off on No. 8.
Order of finish
1. Chase Lovell
2. Burke Brown
3. Gage Schlueter
4. Isaac Harmon
5. Traiden Cummings
6. Brice Lambert
7. Jamison Green
8. Brock Fealy
9. Cody Wilson
10. Paxton Dorigo
11. Luke Zimmer
12. Hayes Brown
13. Jayden Gingery
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Generals 15U 10, Crew Athletics 5
POST FALLS — Generals Baseball 15U of Moscow topped Crew Athletics Black of Spokane in a travel baseball game Saturday at the Joy Shuman Invite.
Eight players helped the Generals rack up 10 total hits in a game they led from the first inning.
The Generals led 5-0 through the fourth and tacked on five more runs in the fifth.
Generals 102 25x—10 10 3
Crew 000 14x—5 3 1
J. Melhus, O. Spencer (5) and J. Marshall. Busch, Judd (3), Zasada (5) and Carruthers.
Generals hits — Marshall 2, T. Bennett 2, M. Durrett, J. Melhus, V. Holstad (2B), W. Denney, R. Vance, A. Hurley.
Crew hits — Carruthers, Hockett, Bachman.
