SANDPOINT — Orofino pitcher Drew Hanna struck out six in five innings to lift the Orofino Merchants over the Lewis-Clark Cubs in the opening round of an American Legion baseball district tournament at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint.
Gavin Christopherson, Jaeger Tondevold, Quinton Naranjo and Aiden Olive all collected multiple hits for Orofino.
Mason Way absorbed the loss on the mound. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five.
Orofino will next play Coeur d’Alene at 7:15 p.m. in the semifinal round at the same location. L-C will play an opponent yet to be determined at 2 p.m. today at the same location.
Lewis-Clark 000 012 0—3 4 2
Orofino 030 006 x—9 12 0
M. Way, J. Estlund (5), B. Schumacher (5), T. Roberts (6) and A. Topp. D. Hanna, D. Barlow (6) and G. Christopherson.
Lewis Clark hits — T. Green, Z. Bambacigno, C. Kelly, J. Ralston
Orofino hits — Christopherson 2, J. Tondevold 2, Q. Naranjo 2, A. Olive 2, D. Barlow, B. Barlow, K. Phillips,
Pullman Patriots split games
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Pullman Patriots split two games on Friday, falling 11-10 against the Spokane Bandits in nine innings before topping the Spokane Cannons 9-8 in another tight one.
In defeat, the Patriots were able to record 11 hits. Kris Schroeder led at the dish with four hits.
Pullman was able to redeem the loss in the nightcap by taking down the Spokane Cannons.
The Patriots were once again hot at the plate, registering 13 hits. Braden Plummer led with four hits.
Spokane Bandits 11, Pullman Patriots 10
Spokane 042 300 002—11 17 3
Pullman 100 700 101—10 12 3
———
Pullman Patriots 9, Spokane Cannons 8
Pullman 151 010 1—9 13 2
Spokane 230 003 0—8 6 4
Tri-City Titans 7-8, Lewis-Clark Twins 2-6
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Lewis-Clark Twins dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Tri-City Titans.
Race Currin led at the dish for the Twins (18-14) in the opener, going 2-for-2. Guy Krasselt notched two hits for L-C in the nightcap, including a double.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 000 020 0—2 5 2
Tri Cities 052 000 x—7 9 3
H. Line, T. Elliott (3) and R. Currin. P. Stephenson, C. Poland (3), B. Salazar (5) and D. McClure.
Lewis-Clark hits — R. Currin 2, E. Taylor, C. Ricard, T. Green
Tri-Cities hits — A. Hendrickson 2 (2B), D. Mamiya 2, C. Owen (2B), B. Salazar (2B), D. Chavez, C. Johns
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 104 100 0—6 9 2
Tri Cities 010 610 x—8 7 3
G. Krasselt, E. Taylor (5) and R. Currin. G. Messner, D. Chavez (3), C. Owen (4), A. Hendricks (5) and T. Gaskins.
Lewis-Clark hits — Krasselt 2 (2B), H. Line 2, E. Taylor, C. Ricard, C. Kolb, K. Barden, C. Ray
Tri City hits — Guier 2, D. Mamiya (3B), B. Salazar, C. Owen, McClure, T. Gaskins.
North Idaho Lakers 5, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 4
SANDPOINT, Idaho — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs gave up a walk-off walk in their loss to the North Idaho Lakers in the opening round of the Area A district tournament at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint.
Carter Shears led at the plate for the Zephyrs with two hits, including a double.
Noah Behler started on the mound for Camas Prairie. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out five.
Camas Prairie 013 000 0—4 6 1
North Idaho 030 001 1—5 5 0
N. Behler, T. Ebert (5) and T. Williams. P. Reichart, M. Little (4), E. Roop (5), D. Williams (6) and C. Inge.
Camas Prairie hits — C. Shears 2 (2B), C. McElroy, T. Ebert, R. Holes, T. Williams.
North Idaho hits — S. Caprio 2, P. Reichart 2, E. Roop (2B).
Meridian Regulators 6, Generals Baseball 2
NAMPA, Idaho — Generals Baseball of Moscow saw its run in the Northwest Nazarene tournament conclude with a defeat at the hands of the Meridian Regulators.
The Generals fall to 12-19-1 on the season. Complete information was not available.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ethridge to throw first pitch at Mariners game
Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge will throw the first pitch at today’s Major League Baseball game between the host Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m., her team announced Friday.
Ethridge guided the Cougs to their first Pac-12 tournament title in school history earlier this year and has signed to continue with the program through at least the 2028-29 season.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
UI’s Hangstefer going to Boise State
Following his resignation as University of Idaho men’s tennis coach, Daniel Hangstefer will take on a new role as associate head coach at Boise State, the school announced Thursday.
Hangstefer’s departure for a “new opportunity” had been announced Monday, with the specific position being made public by the Broncos in a press release later in the week.
Hangstefer led the Vandals to back-to-back Big Sky Conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances the last two seasons.
