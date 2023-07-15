Merchants curb Cubs at Legion baseball Districts

Camas Prairie's Jack Bransford defends second base while North Idaho's Coleman Inge steals second in an American Legion baseball district tournament game Friday in Sandpoint.

 Max Oswald

SANDPOINT — Orofino pitcher Drew Hanna struck out six in five innings to lift the Orofino Merchants over the Lewis-Clark Cubs in the opening round of an American Legion baseball district tournament at War Memorial Field in Sandpoint.

Gavin Christopherson, Jaeger Tondevold, Quinton Naranjo and Aiden Olive all collected multiple hits for Orofino.

Tags

Recommended for you