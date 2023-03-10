The Moscow High School baseball team used five innings Thursday to dismantle Timberlake of Spirit Lake 13-3 in its season opener at Field of Dreams in Clarkston.
Levi Anderson opened the game on the mound and in three innings of work, he allowed two runs on three hits, striking out five. Moscow’s bullpen struck out 10 batters.
Junior second baseman Jack Driskill was 2-for-3 at the plate.
Sophomore Tommy Izzo notched two singles and was a perfect 2-for-2 hitting.
Timberlake 200 01—3 7 3
Moscow 104 35—13 8 1
Caden Robinett, Grant Allaway (4), Cooper Lenz and Ethan Pecor; Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen (4), Connor Isakson (5) and Tyson Izzo. W — Anderson. L — Robinette.
Timberlake hits — Kenny Wells 2, Allaway 2, Caden Robinett, Parker Holly, Pecor.
Moscow hits — Izzo 2, Jack Driskill 2, Kiblen, Wyatt Hartig, Jamison Green, Ethan McLauglin.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLMoscow 3, Timberlake 1
The Bears opened their season with a nonleague win against the Tigers of Spirit Lake at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston.
All three of Moscow’s runs came in the first inning.
Timberlake was blanked through the first five innings until scoring in the sixth.
Kelly Stodick got the win for the Bears, allowing five hits and striking out seven in just 76 pitches.
Acacia Pecor took the loss for the Tigers, allowing three runs and four hits in a complete games.
Moscow had four hits in the win, with Amanda Pouchnik hitting a triple. Stodick, Megan Highfill and Kaci Kiblen comprised the Bears’ other hits.
Timberlake (0-1) recorded five hits, all of them singles.
Timberlake 000 001 0—1 5 1
Moscow 300 000 x—3 4 2
Kelly Stodick and Megan Highfill, Acacia Pecor and Taylor Bentley.
Moscow hits — Amanda Pouchnik (3B), Highfill, Kaci Kiblen, Stodick.
Timberlake hits — Ashley Grantham 2, Pecor, Bentley, Casey Whaley.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLDistrict showcase is today
The district boys and girls basketball senior showcase takes place at 6 and 8 p.m. today at Lapwai High School. The district’s referee’s association will be giving away two scholarships for boys and two scholarships for girls during the event.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
ROSTERS
BOYS GAME
Team Zach (Eastman, Lapwai)
Terrell Ellenwood Jones; Shane Hanson; Gus Rickert; Cody Wassmuth; Caleb Skinner; Logan Hunter; Joel Scott; Logan Amos; Austin Curtis; Jaishaun Sherman.
Team Brooks (Malm, Lewiston)
Parker Brown; Derek Burt; Jagger Hewett; Tanner Johnson; Carson Way; Zac Skinner; Nick Drobish; Kaden DeGroot; Noah Johnson; Austin Lawrence.
GIRLS GAME
Team Mandy (Reynolds, Potlatch)
Tayva McKinney; Grace VanderPloeg; Logan Landmark; Shada Edwards; Isabelle Monk; Morgan Wemhoff; Lauren Gould; Jordan Reynolds; Shelby Hanson; Savanah Burke.
Team Kendra (Keen, Deary)
Triniti Wood; Kennedy Thompson; Katharine Duuck; Kristin Wemhoff; Grace Beardin; Dantae Workman; Rose Stewart; Tara Schlader; Riley Enneking; Natalie Long.
BOYS BASKETBALLOrofino’s Scott honored by CIL
One member of the Orofino boys basketball team was honored when the Central Idaho League recently released its all-league teams.
Orofino senior Joel Scott earned a spot on the first team.
FIRST TEAM
Ripley Luna, Kellogg; Kolby Luna, Kellogg; Joel Scott, Orofino; Trace Wicks, St. Maries; Dillon Holder, St. Maries.
MVP — Greyson Sands, St. Maries.
COLLEGE BASKETBALLSix LCSC players earn scholar-athlete honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five members of the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team and one from the men’s team were named NAIA scholar-athletes, the national organization announced.
Senior post Sara Muehlhausen was honored for the third time, junior forward Maddie Holm and junior guard Callie Stevens earned the award for the second time, and senior guard Hannah Broyles and senior guard Adyson Clabby are first-time honorees.
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion is a two-time honoree.
To be named, a student-athlete must have a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average and have been at least one year completed at the college.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDCaicedo to comete in NCAA indoor nationals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Washington State graduate transfer Maribel Caicedo will compete in the NCAA indoor track and field championships that begin today at the Albquerque Convention Center.
Caicedo, who is the program record holder in the 60-meter hurdles, will compete in the preliminary of that event at 3:55 p.m. Pacific today.
She has had success already this season at the site of the indoor nationals, winning at the UNM Team Open and Don Kirby Elite. Caicedo, a graduate student from Ecuador, produced the only sub-eight-second time in the event in school history during the Don Kirby Elite.
She has the fourth-fastest time nationally entering the event at 7.99.