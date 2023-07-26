Moscow High product Veronica Ewers gained one spot in General Classification standings after Stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes on Tuesday, moving from 17th to 16th.
She finished 35th in the stage, which saw all of the top 112 riders cross the line within a span of three seconds. The 28-year-old, who rides for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, claimed a less-than-one-second cumulative edge over Erica Magnaldi of Italy, who had held 16th in the GC before finishing 49th in Stage 3. Ewers’ overall time of 11 hours, 8 minutes, 32 seconds is 73 seconds behind current leader Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.
The eight-stage Tour de France Femmes continues today with Stage 4, which begins in the commune of Cahors and continue south to Rodez in a course spanning 110 miles.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Idaho Falls 11, Lewis-Clark 1
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewis-Clark Twins fell to the Idaho Falls Bandits in an American Legion Idaho state tournament game at Thorco Field in Coeur d’Alene.
Idaho Falls opened the game with a 4-0 lead through three innings with two runs in the second and another pair in the third. Lewis-Clark cut into the lead with one run in the bottom of the fourth.
After a scoreless fifth inning, the Bandits put up four runs in the sixth and another three runs in the seventh inning and held the Twins scoreless in the same frames for the final result.
Kyson Barden led the bats for Lewis-Clark. He had two of the team’s five hits, with one of those hits being a double.
“Give credit to Idaho Falls,” Lewis-Clark coach Darren Trainor said. “They were more prepared and were better-coached today.”
The Twins will play either the Nampa Chiefs or the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at 1 p.m. today in Coeur d’Alene.
Idaho Falls 022 004 3— 11 14 0
Lewiston 000 100 0— 1 5 6
D. Luce, R. Horvath and C. Cheney; Carson Kolb, Toby Elliott (5), Kaden Daniel (6) and Race Currin, Emmett Slagg (6). W—Luce; L—Kolb.
Idaho Falls hits — R. Woods 3 (2B), C. Howell 3, Cheney 2 (2B), D. Whitney, C. Jorgensen, H. Harker, T. Olson, T. Woodcock, C. Hall.
