Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers sustained a broken collarbone in a crash late in Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes on Friday and will not finish the eight-stage event, a representative for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank confirmed to cyclingnews.com.

Ewers was launched into a ditch as a result of apparent wheel contact with another rider’s bike. The 28-year-old managed to recover and finish the stage at Blagnac, crossing the line 135th for the day before seeking medical attention. She led her team and all American cyclists through the first five stages, holding down 15th place in cumulative general classification standings, but had slipped to 32nd due to the time lost relative to the field in Stage 6.