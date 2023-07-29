Moscow High alum Veronica Ewers sustained a broken collarbone in a crash late in Stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes on Friday and will not finish the eight-stage event, a representative for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank confirmed to cyclingnews.com.
Ewers was launched into a ditch as a result of apparent wheel contact with another rider’s bike. The 28-year-old managed to recover and finish the stage at Blagnac, crossing the line 135th for the day before seeking medical attention. She led her team and all American cyclists through the first five stages, holding down 15th place in cumulative general classification standings, but had slipped to 32nd due to the time lost relative to the field in Stage 6.
Ewers finished ninth overall in her career debut at last year’s Tour de France Femmes, and more recently took fourth in the Giro Donne Grand Tour event through Italy. She is slated to represent Team USA for a second consecutive year at the Road World Championships next month in Glasgow, Scotland.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thirteen Vandals named to Phil Steele preseason teams
Three Vandals earned Phil Steele Preseason All-American honors and 13 Idaho players were named to the preseason Phil Steele All-Big Sky teams, the organization announced Friday as part of the release of its FCS preview magazine.
Receiver Hayden Hatten garnered first-team status, his twin brother Hogan Hatten was second-team as a long snapper and Marcus Harris received fourth-team All-American honors at defensive back. Also making All-Big Sky teams were Anthony Woods, Jermaine Jackson, Ricardo Chavez, Murvin Kenion III, Gevani McCoy, Tre Thomas, Sean McCormick, Ayden Knapik, Elijah Sanchez and Jahkari Larmond.
TRAVEL BASEBALL
Back-to-back victories for 15U Generals at Shuman baseball invite
POST FALLS — The Generals Baseball 15U team based out of Moscow picked up wins over Mac Baseball of Chehalis, Wash., and the host Prairie Cardinals of Post Falls at the Joy Shuman Invite on Friday.
The Generals needed just five innings to prevail 15-1 by mercy rule over Mac, while they came out with a blitz in the opening inning against the Cardinals and rode their advantage to a 5-1 victory. Keaton Clark pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts against Prairie, and Ollie Spencer led the Generals at bat for the day with three total hits including a double.
Generals Baseball 14, Mac Baseball 1
Generals 224 15—14 10 0
Mac 100 00— 1 4 5
V. Holstad, D. Fitt (3), T. Bennett (5) and J. Marshall; K. Smith, B. Rickert (3) and E. Simpson.
Generals hits — Marshall 2 (2B), Bennett 2, M. Durrett (2B), O. Spencer, J. Melhus, W. Denney, Holstad, A. Hurley.
Mac hits — C. Glaser, Cooper, R. VanZuyt, Rickert.
———
Generals Baseball 5, Prairie Cardinals 1
Cardinals 010 000—1 2 2
Generals 500 000—5 7 1
A. Higgins, J. St. Marie (6) and B. Berger; K. Clark and M. Durrett.
Cardinals hits — Berger (2B), C. Busch.
Generals hits — O. Spencer 2 (2B), Durrett, T. Bennett, R. Vance, K. Clark, O. Castillo.