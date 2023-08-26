KELLOGG — Junior quarterback Noah Velasco accounted for all five Moscow touchdowns, freshman Keaton Frei snagged a touchdown and an interception and the Bears grabbed their first football victory in nearly two years Friday night.
Moscow defeated Idaho Class 2A Kellogg 34-0 to avenge a loss to the Wildcats to open last season.
“Our defense was absolutely filthy and our offensive line was phenomenal,” Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. “Big emotional win for us.”
It was Moscow’s first win in 706 days. Its last victory was a 47-7 win over rival Pullman on Sept. 17, 2021.
Velasco passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the fourth quarter.
Levi Anderson, Butch Kiblen, Connor Isakson and Frei all caught TD passes for the Bears. Velasco’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Anderson opened the scoring in the fourth quarter.
On defense, the Bears amassed five turnovers.
Complete stats were unavailable.
Moscow 7 7 7 13—34
Kellogg 0 0 0 0—0
Deary 34, Troy 28 (OT)
TROY — In a nonleague rivalry game between neighboring towns, quarterback Nolan Hubbard made the decisive score in overtime for Deary to complete a rally to victory against host Troy.
The Trojans made the first two touchdowns of the game and led 14-6 at halftime. Hubbard, who figured in four of the team’s five scoring plays for the day, threw a 40-yard touchdown to Tucker Ashmead within the last two minutes of regulation to level things at 28 apiece. Blaine Clark ran the ball to the 3-yard line in overtime before Hubbard brought it in.
Troy’s Makhi Durrett ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.
“It was a very fun opening game,” Deary coach Tim Olson said. “Gritty performance by both teams; you had guys going out with cramps toward the end of the game. ... We just had some young guys step up, some senior and junior leaders really kind of buckled down and got things done when it mattered, and we were able to come away with the ‘W’ in overtime.”
Deary 0 6 16 6 6—34
Troy 6 8 8 6 0—28
Troy — Makhi Durrett 12 run (run failed)
Troy — Cooper Valle 62 pass from Durrett (15 pass from Durrett)
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 7 pass from Nolan Hubbard (run failed)
Troy — Durrett 2 run (Durrett run)
Deary — Bovard 22 run (Clark run)
Deary — Hubbard 16 run (Clark run)
Troy — Valle 19 run (run failed)
Deary — Ashmead 40 pass from Hubbard (run failed)
Deary — Hubbard 1 run
Lapwai 58, Timberline 14
LAPWAI — Host Lapwai routed Timberline of Weippe in nonleague play for a successful start to its season.
Julian Barrows logged 171 yards and two touchdowns rushing for the Wildcats, while Ahlius Yearout made 12 tackles, had five carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns, and made three receptions for 50 yards to boot.
“Good first game for Lapwai,” Wildcats coach Josh Leighton said. “... Really solid defensive performance by (Yearout) especially. Dominant on both sides of the ball.”
Timberline 0 6 8 0—14
Lapwai 14 16 16 12—58
Lapwai — Julian Barrows 5 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 8 run (Farrell Hayes pass from Jereese McCormack)
Lapwai — Joseph Whitefoot 22 pass from McCormack (run failed)
Timberline — Korbin Christopherson 7 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Yearout 33 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Hayes interception 50 (Barrows run)
Lapwai — Yearout 8 run (pass failed)
Timberline — NA 76 pass from Christopherson (Rylon West run)
Lapwai — Barrows 30 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Keyon Henry 2 (run failed)
Marsing 66, Orofino 6
MARSING, Idaho — Traveling Orofino got its lone score of the day from a Nolan Williams run in a nonleague defeat to Marsing.
“They had good speed,” Orofino coach Jake Maetche said of Marsing. “They were faster than we really expected them to be. We executed a few things on offense. Going to continue to work on that stuff, and defensively, we need to tackle better and just be more aggressive.”
Orofino 0 6 0 0— 6
Marsing 22 30 8 6—66
Marsing — Cache Hance 20 run (Chadez run)
Marsing — Fleary 5 run (run failed)
Marsing — Fleary 9 run (Fleary run)
Orofino — Nolan Williams 5 run (run failed)
Marsing — Hance 42 run (Fleary run)
Marsing — Steinmeyer 49 pass from Chadez (run failed)
Marsing — Fleary 24 pass from Chadez (Fleary run)
Marsing — Caleb Smith 60 fumble recovery (Fleary pass from Chadez)
Marsing — Hance 18 pass from Chadez (Yong run)
Marsing — Fleary 46 run (run failed)
Notus 72, Clearwater Valley 54
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia suffered a high-scoring nonleague defeat to visiting Notus in their season opener.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBengals fall in three
Visiting Lakeland of Rathdrum dealt Lewiston a season-opening defeat with a scoreline of 25-22, 25-20, 25-12.
“We battled hard, worked super hard, and were really resilient, but ultimately couldn’t put up a big enough block against them,” said Lewiston coach Halle White, who had just overseen her first match since taking on the job.
The Bengals were led by sisters Addy McKarcher (six kills) and Emery McKarcher (five kills, 13 assists).
JV — Lewiston def. Lakeland 2-1
Frosh — Lewiston def. Lakeland 2-1
Genesee splits against league foes
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs split their season-opening doubleheader against Whitepine League Division I foes Kamiah and Clearwater Valley on Thursday.
The Kubs (1-1, 1-1) downed Genesee (1-1, 1-1) 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 in the first match.
Karlee Skinner paced Kamiah with 12 kills. Laney Landmark added 11.
The Bulldogs took the night in three over Clearwater Valley (0-2). The set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-14.
Chloe Grieser had a team high 21 kills for Genesee. Junior Kendra Meyer added 45 assists throughout the doubleheader.
This report was omitted from Friday’s paper due to a staff error.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERGrangeville 3, Priest River 0
PRIEST RIVER — Grangeville defeated Priest River in a nonleague game. Complete information was unavailable at press time.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU begins season with a win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Washington State volleyball team began its season and three-match road trip in Kentucky with an emphatic 3-0 win over Wright State.
The Cougars won with set scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.
After dominating the first two sets, Washington State was on its heels against the Raiders in the third but closed out to complete the sweep and get the win.
Pia Timmer led the Cougars with a game-high 12 kills, and Katy Ryan was right behind her with 11. Argentina native Ung led the team with 40 assists, Karly Basham had 17 digs and Magda Jehlarova had five blocks.
Washington State will face fourth-ranked Louisville at 4 p.m. today in Lousiville, Ky.
LCSC drops a pair
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State failed to get its win back from earlier in the season against the Montana Western Bulldogs and lost its second match of the day to the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Friday at the QUAZ Invitational. LCSC (2-3) lost its first match against Montana Western 3-0 with set scores of 26-24, 25-14 and 25-15 and fell to Arizona Christian 3-1 with set scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-23.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar led the Warriors with 20 total kills and Gianna Anderson added 17. Missy Mortensen led the team with seven blocks, Abbey Neff had 23 assists and Kenzie Dean had 33 total digs.
LCSC concludes its four-game stint at the QUAZ Invitational against Montana State-Northern at 8 a.m. today in Surprise, Ariz.
Idaho opens season with loss
MOSCOW — Idaho opened its season with a 3-0 loss against Seattle University in the Vandal Volleyball Invitational despite a strong showing in the final two sets.
Seattle U won with set scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-22.
The Vandals were able to get within three points of the Redhawks in the second and third sets but weren’t able to extend the match past three frames.
Taryn Vrieling led Idaho with 15 kills and added 11 digs. Lacy Cox had 22 assists and Rana Kamis led the team with 12 digs.
The Vandals will next play against North Dakota State University at 2 p.m. today, also part of the Vandal Volleyball Invitational.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC teams earn national rankings
The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s teams will begin their seasons as a couple of the better golf teams in the country.
The men’s team, which finished the season as the 21st-ranked team, will begin the 2023-24 season ranked 20th in the NAIA and the women’s team will begin its season ranked 25th.
Both teams will start their seasons at the Oregon Tech Invitational from Sept. 11-12.
CORRECTION
In Friday’s story “Breaking down WSU’s (final?) Pac-12 schedule,” Washington State’s Sept. 23 game against No. 18 Oregon State was omitted because of a staff error. The online story has been updated to include the game. WSU had won eight straight games against the Beavers before OSU earned a 24-10 victory last season.