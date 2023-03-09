Three former college football players and one former college athletic trainer are the inductees in this year’s class of the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame.
Former University of Idaho receiver Kasey Dunn and offensive lineman Rick DeMulling will be honored. Former UI trainer Barrie Steele and Lakeland High School graduate Sky Pruitt will join them.
The four inductees will be honored during the Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet April 8 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tickets for the banquet, which also features the North Idaho High School awards, are $36.50 each and can be purchased online at nihof.org by clicking on the Purchase Tickets button lower on the page.
Tables for eight also can be purchased for $325 for general admission or $375 for reserved. University of Idaho president Scott Green will be the featured speaker.
Current and former student-athletes from northern Idaho high schools and colleges also will be honored that night. The finalists for each award will be announced later in the month.
Each student-athlete nominated for an award that night can obtain a free ticket to the banquet. Information on how to obtain that ticket will be announced at the same time as the finalists.
COLLEGE BASEBALLLCSC drops a spot in national poll
The Lewis-Clark State baseball team slipped one spot in the bi-weekly NAIA coaches top 25 poll, the national organization announced.
The Warriors (15-3), who were at No. 2 in the preseason, fell to No. 3. Defending national champion Southeastern (21-0) retained the No. 1 position, and Tennessee Wesleyan (16-1) moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2.
LCSC also swept this week’s Cascade Conference top honor, it was announced.
Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli earned player of the week, and sophomore left-hander Dallas McGill was the pitcher of the week.
Signorelli went 8-for-18 (.444) with four doubles, two home runs, nine runs scored and 10 RBI to help the Warriors to a 5-0 mark on the week.
McGill allowed six hits and one walk in 7ž innings, striking out 11.
LCSC next starts a four-game Cascade Conference series with a doubleheader at noon March 18 at home against Corban.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC men win first tourney of spring
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team shot a 10-over-par 298 in the third and final round of the RMC Intercollegiate but hung on to claim the title in the first event of the spring.
The Warriors finished with a three-round total of 18-over 880, 11 shots better than Cascade Conference foe Britisn Columbia.
Senior Jorgen Viken led LCSC individuals with a three-round score 2-under 214 and finished alone in fourth place.
The women’s team tied for third place with a 972, behind meet champion UBC’s 933.
Senior Deana Caruso had the Warriors’ best score with a 21-over 237, tying for 10th place.