Potlatch boys down Troy to advance in Idaho Class 1A DI district tournament

Potlatch forward Jaxon Vowels, center, grabs a rebound during a Jan. 13 Whitepine League game against Lapwai. Vowels finished wtih 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, as the Loggers beat Troy 42-19 in Wednesday’s Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

The Potlatch Loggers, just two seasons after going winless in 17 games, are just one win away from advancing back to the state tournament.

Jaxon Vowels finished with 18 points and the Loggers held the Troy Trojans to just three first-half points in a 42-19 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball district tournament elimination game Wednesday at Lewiston High School.

