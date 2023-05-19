The defending champion Potlatch Loggers and dark horse Genesee Bulldogs each won back-to-back games in the Idaho Class 1A state softball tournament on Thursday at GALS Quad Park in Caldwell to set up a showdown in the winners’ bracket final.
Potlatch reached double-digit run totals in both of its victories, finishing Lighthouse Christian of Twin Falls 15-5 by mercy rule in five innings before handling Kendrick 10-4. Hayley McNeal fired two hits, one of them a triple, in the Lighthouse Christian win, while Dareese Brown notched three hits and Tayva McKinney had two including a triple against the Tigers.
Genesee topped third seed Glenns Ferry 11-2 in its opener, then upset second-seeded Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 1-0 with Kendra Meyer going the distance in both games. The lone run against CV came thanks to a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning.
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs (14-9) take on the top-seeded Loggers (16-3) today at 9 a.m. Pacific with a spot in the title round at stake.
Clearwater Valley (14-5) and Kendrick (17-10) bounced back from their defeats with wins over Vision Charter and Greenleaf Friends, respectively. They remain alive in the true-double-elimination bracket, and will face each other at 9 a.m. for a shot at the loser of the Genesee-Potlatch game.
Potlatch 15, Lighthouse Christian 5
Lighthouse Christian 020 30— 5 5 2
Potlatch 022 1(10)—15 7 2
Kylee Robertson, Aubrey Gibbons (5) and Audrey Wood; Kaylen Hadaller, Josie Larson (2) and Tayva McKinney. W—Larson; L—Gibbons.
Lighthouse Christian hits — Gibbons (2B), Wood, Robertson, Ella Clark, Kaylie McCoy.
Potlatch hits — Hayley McNeal 2 (3B), Jaylee Fry 2, Brooklyn Mitchell (3B), McKinney (2B), Delaney Beckner.
——
Genesee 11, Glenns Ferry 2
Genesee 003 071 0—11 8 2
Glenns Ferry 002 000 0— 2 3 8
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Taylor Martinez and N/A.
Genesee hits — Sydney Banks 2, Makayla Herman 2, Harlei Donner, Meyer, Riley Leseman, Audrey Barber.
Glenns Ferry hits — Shelby Dickson, Taylor Martinez, Kambelle King.
——
Kendrick 7, Vision Charter 4
Vision Charter 200 200 0—4 8 1
Kendrick 203 020 x—7 9 0
Jamie Ruiz and Leticia Wilson; Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk.
Vision Charter hits — Jaide Pinkston 2 (2B), Lilli Dibben 2 (2B), Lilli Williams, Kassidy DeLano, Raelynn Nickel, Rayah Buster.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 4, Hayden Kimberling 3, Harley Heimgartner (2B), Lilly Hanson (2B).
——
Clearwater Valley 4, Greenleaf Friends 2
Greenleaf 000 110 0—2 10 x
Clearwater Valley 200 110 x—4 6 2
K. Mardis and C. Knight; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Greenleaf hits — Knight 3, S. Olsen 2 (3B), H. Miller 2 (3B), S. Mellish, H. Kirschbeurn, E. Wilson.
Clearwater Valley hits — Martinez 2 (2B), Megan Myers (2B), Ketola, Gracie Schuster, Macy Morrow.
——
Potlatch 10, Kendrick 4
Kendrick 012 000 1— 4 6 3
Potlatch 004 114 x—10 12 3
Taylor Boyer and Kenadie Kirk; Josie Larson and Tayva McKinney.
Kendrick hits — Morgan Silflow 2, Harley Heimgartner, Kirk, Sage Cochrane, Lilly Hanson.
Potlatch hits — Dareese Brown 3, McKinney 2 (3B), Delaney Beckner 2, Jaylee Fry 2, Hayley McNeal (2B), Larson, Brookyln Mitchell.
——
Genesee 1, Clearwater Valley 0
Genesee 000 000 1—1 9 0
Clearwater Valley 000 000 0—0 2 0
Kendra Meyer and Maxine English; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Genesee hits — Meyer 2, Shelby Hanson 2, Katie O’Connell 2, Riley Stout, Harlei Donner, English.
Clearwater Valley hits — Macy Morrow, Gracie Schuster.
——
Kendrick 10, Greenleaf Friends 7
Greenleaf Friends 500 20— 7 16 1
Kendrick 004 6x—10 12 1
Shaelyn Olsen and Connie Knight; Hayden Kimberling and Kenadie Kirk.
Greenleaf Friends hits — Hope Miller 3, Lidia Ovalle 3, Olsen 2 (HR), Ashlyn Allaire 2 (2B), Holli Kirschbaum 2, Knight 2, Keelyn Mardisk (2B), Emma Wilson.
Kendrick hits — Kimberling 2 (2 2B), Morgan Silflow 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Harley Heimgartner 2, Taylor Boyer 2, Natalie Kimbley 2.
——
Clearwater Valley 6, Vision Charter 1
Vision Charter 010 000 0—1 5 x
Clearwater Valley 110 004—6 9 1
Ruiz and Wilson; Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez.
Vision Charter hits — Wilson, Pinkston, Dibben, Nickel, Buster.
Clearwater Valley hits — Myers 2, Chloe Spencer 2, Autumn Martinez 2, Morrow (2B), Emmalyn Boller, Serenity Soun.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Owyhee 4, Lewiston 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewiston hung tight with Owyhee in a defensive Idaho Class 5A state baseball tournament game until the fifth inning, when a three-run surge created scoreboard separation that the runless Bengals never began to close.
Chris Ricard and Elliott Taylor each hit a double in the losing effort for the Bengals (16-13).
Lewiston returns to action taking on Highland of Pocatello (17-11) in consolation play today at 11:30 a.m. Pacific.
Lewiston 000 000 0—0 3 4
Owyhee 010 030 x—4 5 1
Carson Kolb, Guy Krasselt (5) and Tyler Granlund; N. McDaniel, J. Ryan (5) and G. Haws. W — McDaniel; L — Kolb.
Lewiston hits — Chris Ricard (2B), Elliott Taylor (2B), Kris Daniel.
Owyhee hits — R. Cutlip (2B), C. Rohlmeier, Haws, N. Keith, N. McDaniel.
Skyview 12, Moscow 4
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Moscow started strong with a three-run first inning, but could not keep it up in an Idaho Class 4A state tournament opening-round defeat to Skyview of Nampa.
The Bears (9-18) would not score again until the top of the seventh, when their single run was too little, too late. They enjoyed a triple from Mike Kiblen.
Moscow returns to the field today at noon facing Bonneville (20-6) in consolation play.
Moscow 300 000 1— 4 5 1
Skyview 311 115 x—12 13 0
Levi Anderson, K. Clark (2) and Tyson Izzo; D. Gonzalez, J. Bernal (1), L. Renschler (5) and C. Tucker.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen (3B), Jack Driskill, Connor Isakson, Izzo, J. Breese.
Skyview hits — H. Downey 2 (2B), N. Palomares 2, V. Caringella 2, T. Russell 2, C. Yesford (2B), M. Krahn (2B), C. Tucker, G. Daniels, L. Renschler.
Orofino 12, Declo 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — Orofino routed Declo in a shutout that ended after five innings via mercy rule to start its Idaho Class 2A state tournament campaign.
The Maniacs (20-5) advance to face Nampa Christian (19-6) in the semifinal round today at 1:30 p.m.
Complete information was not available.
Orofino 403 50—12
Declo 000 00— 0
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Two Pirates are district champions
Seniors Chase Caruso and Brady Bott of Pomeroy won individual titles at the Southeast 1B district tournament at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
Caruso was the girls winner with a two-day total of 177, while Bott won the boys title with a career-best 171.
This was the third district title for Caruso, who will be playing for Lewis-Clark State next year.
The two advance to the Washington Class 1B state championships at Tumwater Valley Golf Club in Tumwater, Wash., on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Stanford 7, WSU 6
PULLMAN — An explosion of home runs was not quite enough to lift Washington State past Stanford in a Pac-12 Conference game which saw the visitors eke out a 10-inning victory.
The Cougs (29-20, 10-16) led most of the way, going up 2-0 after the first inning and holding a 5-2 advantage through four, but a three-run seventh from Stanford (47-18, 21-9) knotted things up, and two more runs in the top of the 10th were answered by only one from the hosts.
Jacob McKeon had a scintillating performance at bat for Wazzu, going 5-for-5 with two home runs, while teammates Bryce Matthews and Sam Brown notched homers of their own.
This was the first of a three-game series, with Game 2 starting today at 3 p.m.
Stanford 010 010 300 2—7 10 2
WSU 202 100 000 1—6 13 2
B. Pancer, M. Scott (3), D. Dowd (7), R. Bruno (10) and M. Moore; D. Hawkins, C. Kaelber (7) and W. Cresswell. W — Dowd; L — Kaelber. S — Bruno.
Stanford hits — T. Troy 2 (2 HR), S. Campbell 2, Moore 2, A. Rios (2B), C. Graham, B. Montgomery, J. Sapien.
WSU hits — J. McKeon 5 (2 HR), B. Matthews 3 (HR), S. Brown 2 (HR), J. Advincula (3B), E. Hainline, K. Russell.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Viken tied for 25th through three rounds at NAIA Championships
MESA, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State senior Jorgen Lie Viken finished his third round of competition at the NAIA men’s golf championships at the Las Sendas Golf Club.
Viken finished the round with a 1-over 73. That brought him to an overall total of a 4-over 220. The score ties Viken for 25th.
The final round of of the tournament takes place today.
Viken is 10 strokes behind first-place golfer Robin Conlan of Victoria-British Columbia. Conlan has a 6-under total of 210 through three rounds.
SWIMMING
Fazzari’s Invitational meet starts today at Lewiston pool
About 300 swimmers between the ages of 6 and 18 are expected to take part in the Lewis-Clark Neptunes’ first meet of the season starting today at the Orchards Pool in Lewiston.
The Fazzari’s Invitational is scheduled for today, Saturday and Sunday. Teams from around the Northwest will attend the meet.