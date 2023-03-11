KENMORE, Wash. — The Pullman boys soccer team began its season Friday with a 2-0 nonleague win against Inglemoor of Kenmore.
The Greyhounds (1-0) started the year exorcising some ghosts from the 2022 season, to the misfortune of the Vikings (0-1).
KENMORE, Wash. — The Pullman boys soccer team began its season Friday with a 2-0 nonleague win against Inglemoor of Kenmore.
The Greyhounds (1-0) started the year exorcising some ghosts from the 2022 season, to the misfortune of the Vikings (0-1).
“Last year when we were bumped out of the state tourney against Tumwater, we took 11 corner kicks and didn’t score,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “That first goal tonight was a corner kick.”
Carlens Dollin had the distinction of scoring the first goal in the third minute, with the assist coming from brother Clarens Dollin.
Leon Lange scored the second and final goal for the Greyhounds, a 77th-minute dagger, assisted by Carlens Dollin.
Aaron Oately helped blank the Vikings with three saves.
Pullman 1 1—2
Inglemoor 0 0—0
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 3rd.
Pullman — Leon Lange (Carlens Dollin), 77th.
Shots — Pullman 7, Inglemoor 4. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oately 3. Inglemoor: Nolan Swift 4.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLOrofino season opener postponed
OROFINO — The Orofino and Bonners Ferry baseball teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader but it was postponed because of inclement weather.
To make up for the games and honor the originally scheduled game today against Weiser, the Maniacs, Badgers and Wolverines all will play each other, in Orofino, starting at 10 a.m. Bonners Ferry plays Orofino at 10 a.m.; then Bonners Ferry takes on Weiser at noon; Weiser will play Orofino at 2 p.m. and Bonners Ferry takes on Orofino at 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLOrofino-Bonners Ferry postponed
OROFINO — The nonleague season opener between Orofino and Bonners Ferry softball teams was postponed because of inclement weather.
The two teams will play a doubleheader at noon today.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDCaicedo earned All-American honors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Washington State senior Maribel Caicedo didn’t make the final of the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA indoor championship at the Albquerque Convention Center, but she did earn All-American honors.
Caicedo, who produced the only sub-eight-second time in the event in program history, clocked in at 8.29 seconds in the preliminary round to finish sixth in her heat and 13th overall, garnering second-team honors.
“Not what she hoped. But given the situation with three false starts, being an NCAA All-American is still pretty awesome for your first ever NCAA meet,” coach Wayne Phipps said in a news release.
The Cougars open the outdoor season March 17-18 at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.