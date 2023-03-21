Lewis-Clark State’s Alex Schmidt takes a swing at her ball during the LCSC Warrior Spring Invitational Monday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Schmidt has a five-shot lead while teammates Bryden Brown and Jorgen Lie Viken share the men’s lead after the tournament’s first day.
August Frank/Tribune
North Idaho College’s Charlie Terwilliler hits his ball out of a sand trap during the LCSC Warrior Spring Invitational Monday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
August Frank/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State’s Alex Schmidt and head coach Zach Anderson line up Schmidt’s ball with the hole during the LCSC Warrior Spring Invitational Monday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds soccer team weathered poor field conditions to blank the University Titans of Spokane 5-0 in a nonleague match.
Pullman (3-1, 1-0) failed to get much separation from University (1-3, 1-1) through much of the first half.
Marcelo Romero got the first goal for the Greyhounds in the 27th minute off an assist by Clarence Dollin, followed soon thereafter with a 28th-minute goal by Carlens Dollin to put the Titans at a 2-0 deficit.
Lucas Wexler scored two of Pullman’s three second-half goals. Carlens Dollin scored the other and assisted on Wexler’s second goal in the 66th minute.
“The field was kind of sloppy,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “A lot of slipping and sliding. It was the first game we played on that field and we had only practiced on it a couple times. But it was sloppy for both teams. I think we handled it a little better than they might have.”
Carlens Dollin had three total points for the Greyhounds — two goals and one assist.
Aaron Oatley accounted for three saves for Pullman to help blank the Titans.
The Bantams were outshot 12-2 in their nonleague loss to Ferris of Spokane.
Clarkston’s goalkeeper duo Tracen Hagen and James LeBret combined for six saves.
Chappell Harrison notched two goals and an assist for the Bulldogs.
The loss drops the Bantams down to 0-2 overall.
Ferris 3 4—7
Clarkston 0 0—0
Ferris — Chappell Harrison 7th.
Ferris — Henry Finkle 12th
Ferris — Orion Munter 33rd.
Ferris — Mohaimen Alsabahi 47th.
Ferris — Carter Merritt (Harrison) 51st.
Ferris — Grant Giordano 60th.
Ferris — Harrison 64th.
Shots — Ferris 12. Clarkston 2,.
Saves — Ferris: Mustafa Alshaeer 2; Clarkston: Tracen Hagen 3, James LeBret 3.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Potlatch doubleheader postponed
POTLATCH — Monday’s nonleague doubleheader between Potlatch and Garfield-Palouse was postponed because of wet conditions. The doubleheader will be played at 4:30 p.m. today.
RUNNING
Atkin just seconds off European 5K record
LILLE, France — Former Lewis-Clark State track standout Sam Atkin almost bested the European record for fastest 5K at the Lille Semi Marathon on Sunday.
Atkin, who runs for Great Britain and competed in the Tokyo Olympics a year ago, was the fastest European-born competitor in the event, finishing in sixth place in a time of 13 minutes, 16 seconds. The time was just four seconds off the European outdoor mark that was set almost 26 years ago by France’s Jimmy Gressier.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho teams picked third
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho men’s and women’s track and field teams were selected to finish third in the Big Sky Conference coaches preseason outdoor poll, it was announced.
The two Vandal teams were slotted behind Northern Arizona and Montana State in each poll. The Lumberjacks earned all 10 first-place votes in each poll.
The teams will open the season Thursday and Friday at the Buc Scoring/Combined event meet at Whitworth
MEN’S COACHES POLL
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100; 2. Montana State 84; 3. Idaho 82; 4. Eastern Washington 67; 5. Weber State 58; 6. Northern Colorado 52; 7. Idaho State 43; 8. Montana 30; 9. Sacramento State 23; 10. Portland State 11.
WOMEN’S COACHES POLL
1. Northern Arizona (10) 100; 2. Montana State 90; 3. Idaho 71; 4. Sacramento State 69; 5. Weber State 60; 6. Idaho State 52; 7. Eastern Washington 42; 8. Montana 29; 9. Northern Colorado 27; 10. Portland State 10.