Pullman High School and Cougar Aquatics club swimmer Jake McCoy qualified for the 2024 Olympic trials after finishing 11th in the 400-yard individual medley at the USA Swimming Junior National Championships on Tuesday.
McCoy clocked a time of 4 minutes, 25.02 seconds, dipping under the 4:25.19 Olympics trials qualifying mark.
“Jake is a phenomenal person and athlete,” Cougar Aquatics coach Russ Whitaker said. “I’ve reminded him over and over again: he isn’t entitled to this, he’s earned it. From the pool, the weight room, and being an example to his teammates, he has earned this right.”
The incoming junior received high school All-American honors after clocking the 85th-fastest prep time nationally in the 200 individual medley earlier this year. He won individual Washington Class 2A state titles in the 200 medley and the 100 backstroke, and teamed up with Zaine Pumphrey, Teo Uberuaga and fellow All-American William Miller to win the 400 medley relay as well, leading the Greyhounds to an overall team state championship.
McCoy is the second member of his family to have qualified for the Olympic swimming trials, following his older sister Taylor, who went in both 2016 and 2021 for the 200 backstroke.
The trials will be held June 15-23, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
COLLEGE FOOTBALLVandals named to Walter Payton Award watchlist
Vandal receiver Hayden Hatten and quarterback Gevani McCoy were both named to the Stats Perform Walter Payton Award preseason watch list, it was announced Wednesday.
The list consists of 35 players from around the FCS, including players from all 15 conferences. Five big Sky players made the cut, including the two Vandals.
Hatten was named the Big Sky Conference preseason offensive MVP at the Big Sky Kickoff in July and has made every preseason All-American team. He is coming off a 2022 run that saw him set the Idaho single-season touchdown record (16) and single-game touchdown record (4). He now has 24 career touchdowns, just three short of Jerry Hendren’s Vandal record of 27.
McCoy earned the Jerry Rice Award for FCS freshman of the year in 2022. He threw for 2,724 yards, 27 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions a year ago.
COLLEGE DANCEThirteen to dance for LCSC
Lewis-Clark State announced its inaugural varsity dance roster composed of 13 student-athletes, including eight former members of the school’s club team.
Seniors Brooklynn Menti and Carely Melena headline the group of returning student-athletes.
“The foundation is set for a bright future with L-C State Dance,” coach Christa Davis said. “Our two seniors worked diligently the past three years, initially as members of the club team, to lay the groundwork for success. I deeply treasure their passion for dance and example of servant leadership.”