SPOKANE — Pullman’s boys soccer team notched four goals in the second half to topple Gonzaga Prep of Spokane 6-1 in a nonleague game Wednesday.

Lucas Wexler, Phillipp Kirchhoff, Carlens Dollin, Marcello Romero and Isaiah Bischoff all scored for the Greyhounds (4-1), who also got an own goal in the third minute.

