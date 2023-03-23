SPOKANE — Pullman’s boys soccer team notched four goals in the second half to topple Gonzaga Prep of Spokane 6-1 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Lucas Wexler, Phillipp Kirchhoff, Carlens Dollin, Marcello Romero and Isaiah Bischoff all scored for the Greyhounds (4-1), who also got an own goal in the third minute.
Pullman outshot Gonzaga Prep 12-5. Aaron Oatley made two saves for the winners.
Pullman 2 4—6
Gonzaga Prep 1 0—1
Pullman — own goal, third.
Gonzaga Prep — Thompson (Garadedian), 12th.
Pullman — Lucas Wexler (Carlins Dollin), 13th.
Pullman — Phillipp Kirchhoff (Leon Lange), 55th.
Pullman — Dollin (Marcus Campbell), 59th.
Pullman — Marcello Romero, 68th.
Pullman — Isaiah Bischoff, 76th.
Shots — Pullman 12, Gonzaga Prep 5. Saves — Pullman: Aaron Oatley 2. Gonzaga Prep: Blackmer 2, Signe 6.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLAsotin JV 7-6, Colton 5-3
ASOTIN — The Panthers’ JV team was able to sweep the Wildcats varsity in a nonleague doubleheader.
Cooper Kelley had a double in the opener and a single in Game 2 to pace Asotin JV. Cooper Thomas, who earned the win in the first game, had two RBI offensively.
Dan Bell had four of the 12 hits Colton (0-4) had combined in the two games. He also scored three of the runs.
GAME 1
Colton 401 000 0—5 7 2
Asotin JV 310 120 x—7 7 2
Angus Jordan, Dan Bell (4) and Raydny Hop; Cooper Thomas, Chase Engle (6) and Parker Port. W — Thomas. L — Bell.
Colton hits — Bell 2 (2B), Wyatt Jordan 2, A. Jordan, Grant Wolf, Hop.
Asotin JV hits — Cooper Kelley (2B), Zane Riley, Jacob Dougan, Carter Bowman, Treyson Hendrickson, Reuben Eggleston, Noah Koehler.
GAME 2
Colton 012 000 0—3 5 4
Asotin JV 023 001 x—6 2 1
Tanner Baerlocher, Grant Wolf (5) and Ryan Impson; Cooper Kelley, Carter Bowman (3), Colt Kelley (5) and Parker Port. W — Col. Kelley. L — Baerlocher.
Colton hits — Dan Bell 2, Angus Jordan (2B), Raydyn Hop, Baerlocher.
Asotin JV hits — Cooper Kelley, Carter Bowman.
Genesee-Lewis County doubleheader postponed
NEZPERCE — The Whitepine League doubleheader between the Bulldogs and the Eagles that originally was scheduled for Friday has been postponed, but no make-up date was available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISLewiston sweeps Walla Walla
The Bengals swept the Blue Devils in boys and girls play at home to improve to 2-1 overall.
Walla Walla came in with more experience, with eight seniors and three juniors. Coach Sandi Stocks decided to switch her doubles lineup to pair her more inexperienced players with veterans, and it paid off. Lewiston won all the doubles matches.
“It was a really good learning experience for them,” Stocks said. “For them to go out and win was awesome. The young players grew and got to feel what it’s like to win a big match.”
Lewiston boys 5, Walla Walla 2
Singles — Dylan Gomez, Lew, def. Ken Higgins 6-3, 6-1; Christian Bren, Lew, def. Michah Case 6-0, 6-2; Jacob Clearman, WW, def. JJ Pacheco 6-2, 6-3; Rudy Entrikin, WW, def. Asher Fiucht 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Garrett Beardsley/Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Robert Horton-Ethan Locati 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5); Cayden Beehler/Cade Hill, Lew, def. Jackson Adams-Isaac Creason 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5); Ryan Carper/Esten Lee, Lew, def. Will Anderson-Kai Sinnett 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (13-11).
Lewiston girls 6, Walla Walla 1
Singles — Allison Olson, Lew, def. Kaitlyn Filndders 6-0, 6-2; Addison Falkenstein-Barker, Lew, def. Clara Johnson 6-1, 6-4; Lesley Garcia, WW, def Alana Ramos 6-3, 6-2; Alexis Keller, Lew, def Breonna Juhsaz 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Lynsey Bren/Olivia Bren, Lew, def. Keegan Eisenhower/Alexa Diaz 6-2, 6-2; Cathryn Ho-Lizzy Pacheco, Lew, def. Emily Garcia-Sanchez-Kelly Gonzales-Alamo 6-4, 6-0; Scout Alford/Trinity Burke, Lew, def. Eryka Cortez/Shannon Gonzales, 6-2, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8).
Clarkston girls 4, Walla Walla 3
The host Bantams swept the singles matches en route to a nonleague win against the Blue Devils.
Maddie Kaufman won her first singles match in a super tiebreak for Clarkston (1-1). Ella Leavitt also won her third singles match but was extended to a tiebreaker in the first set.
Singles — Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Keegan Isenhower 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-1); Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Clara Johnson 6-4, 6-1; Ella Leavitt, Clk, Breonna Juhsaz 7-6 (9), 6-1; Gabie Mills, Clk, def. Kelly Gonzales-Alamo 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Kaitlyn Flinders/Alexa Diaz, WW, def. Eloise Teasley/Olivia Gustafson 6-1, 6-2; Emily Garcia-Sanchez/Leslie Garcia, WW, def. Kendall Wallace/Kayla Frei 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (15-13); Eryka Cortez/Shannon Gonzales, WW, def. Ella Ogden/Paige McKenzie 3-6, 7-6, 1-0 (10-7).
Clearwater Valley 11, Grangeville 4
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia downed the Bulldogs in a nonlegaue match.
Clearwater Valley won all six girls matches and swept the mixed doubles, taking four of the seven boys matches.
“We have a lot of players brand new to tennis so it was nice to get a win,” Clearwater Valley tennis coach Kamm Mangun said. “We showed a lot of promise tonight and their skills are getting better.”
Individual results were not available at press time.
Walla Walla boys 4, Clarkston 3
The Blue Devil boys were able to scratch past the Bantams in a nonleague match.
Alex Whittle at No. 3 singles. Whittle took defeated Jakob Clearman 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9).
The Bantams were win two out of the three doubles matches with the No. 2 pairing of Xander Van Tine and Dominic Paulucci winning their first match of the year, 6-4, 6-2, against Isaac Creason and Jackson Adams.
Singles — Ken Higgins, WW, def. Nathan Gall 6-1, 6-1; Micha Case, WW, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-2, 6-2; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Jakob Clearman 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9); Rudy Entrikin, WW, def. Chase Meyer 3-6, 6-0 (10-5).
Doubles — Robert Horton-Ethan Locati, WW def. Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams, 6-1, 6-4; Xander Van Tine/Dominic Pauluccci, Clk, def. Isaac Creason/Jackson Adams, 6-4, 6-2; Cody Whittle/Cole McKenzie, Clk def. Will Anderson/Kai Sinnott 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-4).
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLPotlatch 11, Genesee 6
GENESEE — The Loggers came away with a Whitepine League win against the host Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Potlatch (2-0, 2-0) tallied six third-inning runs, but put the game away with five runs in the final two innings.
Josie Larson earned the win from the circle for Potlatch, pitching a complete game. Larson and Kaylen Hadaller also had three hits. Larson had a double and a triple and Hadaller tripled.
Harlei Donner led the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1) with two hits.
Potlatch 006 002 3—11 13 5
Genesee 013 010 1— 6 5 6
Josie Larson and Tayva McKiney; Kendra Meyer and Maxine English.
Potlatch hits — Larson 3 (3B, 2B), Kaylen Hadaller 3 (3B), Delaney Becner 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 2, Dareese Brown (2B), McKiney, Kilie Heitstuman.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 2, Audrey Barber (3B), Shelby Hanson (2B), Makayla Herman.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDKelly earns conference honor
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State sophomore Madigan Kelly was named the Cascade Conference’s women’s track athlete of the week, the conference announced.
Kelly, a former Lewiston standout, ran the fastest 100-meter hurdles time in the nation this season with an A standard of 14.22 at the Sam Adams Classic on Saturday in Spokane. She holds the only automatic berth to the national outdoor meet so far. Kelly also ran a personal best of 12.54 in the 100.
The Warriors next compete in the Bucs Scoring and Multi event today and Friday in Spokane.
WSU’s McAlvey wins weekly honor
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State junior Jared McAlvey was named the Pac-12 men’s track athlete of the week, it was announced.
McAlvey clocked the fastest 400-meter hurdles time in the nation Saturday in winning in 50.90 seconds at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix. It was the meet record and almost a half-second improvement over his previous personal best.
The Cougars next compete in the Bucs Scoring and Multi event today and Friday in Spokane.
COLLEGE GOLFLCSC teams each in top 25
Buoyed by winning their own tournaments this week, the Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s golf teams are in this week’s Golfstat top 25 rankings, it was announced.
The Warrior men entered the poll at No. 24, and the women’s team are at No. 25.
The two teams won the Warrior Spring Invite at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
Senior Jorgen Viken is the ninth-ranked golfer on the men’s side. Junior Juan Pablo Quisoboni shot up to No. 43. Freshman and former Moscow standout Bryden Brown is at No. 50. Senior and former Pomeroy standout Devon Caruso is No. 58.
Senior Alexandra Schmidt is No. 75 in the women’s individual ranking.
The two teams next compete April 3-4 at the Walla Walla Invitational.