AREA ROUNDUP
CRAIGMONT — The Kendrick High School volleyball team earned its first win in emphatic fashion on Monday.
Kendrick swept the Highland Huskies of Craigmont 3-0 off an 18-for-18 serving performance by senior Hailey Taylor.
Kendrick (1-1, 1-0) didn’t allow Highland (0-2, 0-2) to get double-digit points in any set and won by scores of 25-9, 25-5 and 25-9.
In addition to her 1.000 serving mark, Taylor had seven kills and Ruby Stewart added 12 assists.
JV score — Kendrick 2, Highland 1.
Logos 3, St. John Bosco 1
MOSCOW — The Logos Knights of Moscow got their first win of the season.
Logos (1-1) beat St. John Bosco 3-1 in a nonleague match with set scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13 behind solid contributions from seniors Evie Grauke and Lucy Spencer.
Grauke had 20 kills and three aces while Spencer had 34 assists, 12 kills and six aces. Junior Grace Mortimore added her mark on the game with eight aces.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFLewiston’s Seibly earns another first-place finish
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston High School girls finished third overall and Mollie Seibly brought home another first-place medal at the Lake City Invitational golf tournament at Coeur d’Alene Golf Club.
Seibly finished first by one stroke with a 78. Lewiston finished third overall out of five qualifying teams with an overall score of 370.
Moscow competed and finished fifth out of qualifying teams with a score of 473. Addison Raney led the team with an overall of 110.
Leaders — 1. Mollie Seibly, Lew, 78; 2. Alexa Twinstra, San, 79; 3. Mady Riley, CDA, 81.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 338; 2. Sandpoint 356; 3. Lewiston 370; 4. Post Falls 460; 5. Moscow 473.
Other area individuals — Julia Brume, Lew, 90; Shelby Arellano, Lew, 95; Cora Lott, Lew, 107; Addison Raney, Mos, 110; Hayes Brown, Mos, 111; Aleena White 113, Lew; Alexa Lambert, Mos, 122; Stella Rae, Mos, 130.
Bengals finish third at Lake City Invitational
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewiston High School boys golf team finished third among seven qualifying teams at the same event.
The Bengals got a third-place finish with a mark of 338. R.J. Wagner and Cody Ray led Lewiston with scores of 81 and 83, respectively.
Moscow finished fourth out of qualifying teams with an overall score of 343. Chase Lovell led the team with an overall of 80.
Leaders — 1. Grant Potter, CDA, 68; 2. Trey Nipp, CDA, 69.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 292; 2. Lake City 315; 3. Lewiston 338; 4. Moscow 343; 5. Lakeland 348; 6. Post Falls 363; Sandpoint 364.
Other area individuals — RJ Wagner, Lew, 81; Cody Ray, Lew, 83; Chase Lovell, Mos, 80; Gage Schlueter, Mos, 85; Dash Walker, Lew, 87; Jayden Estlund, Lew, 87; Tyson Izzo, Mos, 88; Burke Brown, Mos, 90; Keaton Clark, Mos, 92; Kayden Orton, Lew, 96.
COLLEGE SOCCERRieken named Pac-12’s defensive player of the week
Washington State women’s soccer senior defender Bridget Rieken was named the Pac-12 Conference’s defensive player of the week on Monday.
Rieken’s week included a game-winning goal to secure WSU’s first program victory over Portland on Aug. 24 and was part of the backline that blanked the Pilots. She’s the second Coug in two weeks to earn the award.
It’s the first time a defensive weekly honor has been won by a WSU player since Sydney Pulver earned the honor on Nov. 1, 2021, and the second weekly award this season after the Cougs didn’t earn any weekly awards in the 2022 season.
Pulver’s award in 2021 was also the last time the team won back-to-back weekly awards.
Cougs roar past Wildcats
PULLMAN — The 23rd-ranked Washington State women’s soccer team remained perfect on the season with a 3-1 win over the Weber State Wildcats on Sunday in Pullman.
Each goal came from a different Cougar — the first a 22nd-minute goal by senior Margie Detrizio that was assisted by junior Rajanah Reed. It was the first assist of Reed’s career and the goal moved Detrizio to WSU’s top 10 all-time list with 20.
Weber State tied the game in the second half at the 49th minute, but Reed gave Wazzu the lead back in the 65th minute with her first-career goal and her second point of the game.
Freshman Naomi Clark added the final insurance goal in the 76th minute off an assist from junior Reese Tappan.
The win on Sunday gives the Cougars their first 4-0 start since 2019 when they made a run to the College Cup.
Washington State next takes the pitch at 7 p.m. on Thursday against San Diego State back at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman.
Weber State 0 1—1
Washington State 1 2—3
Washington State — Margie Detrizio (Rajanah Reed), 22nd
Weber State — Grace Kirby, 48th
Washington State — Reed, 65th
Washington State — Naomi Clark (Reese Tappan), 75th
Shots — Weber State: 6; Washington State 22. Saves — Weber State: Hadley Harris 3; Washington State: Nadia Cooper 1.
Idaho downs UNLV
LAS VEGAS — Idaho improved to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 on the road with a 1-0 win over UNLV on Sunday.
Neither the Vandals nor the Rebels were able to create separation throughout the majority of the game. Jayd Sprague scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute off a header-assist from Annika Farley that came from an Alyssa Peters corner kick.
It was the Vandals’ first win over UNLV in school history. The Rebels had won the last three meetings between the two schools.
Kira Witte had a season-high of 11 saves and tied Liz Boyden for first in Idaho history with 15 games of no goals allowed.
The Vandals return to Moscow to play Nevada at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.
Idaho 0 1—1
UNLV 0 0—0
Jayd Sprague (Annika Farley), 66th
Shots — Idaho 13; UNLV 29. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 11; UNLV: Hanne Breur 6.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU sweeps Troy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington State ended its weekend trip to Kentucky with a sweep over the Troy Trojans off of Iman Isanovic’s 15 kills.
The Cougars’ beat the Trojans by set scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17 and improved to 2-1 in the season before a home stretch of games at the Cougar Invite, beginning on Friday.
WSU won each set by eight or nine points but was in trouble early on in the match.
The Cougars trailed 7-6 in the first frame before a kill by Magda Jehlarova, one of her eight total for the match, began a 6-0 run. WSU had the momentum for the rest of the match and left Louisville on a high note.
The Cougars play their first match of the Cougar Invitational against Drake at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bohler Gym in Pullman.
Vandals sweep UC Riverside
The Idaho volleyball team earned its first win of the season Sunday at Memorial Gym with a sweep over the University of California-Riverside Highlanders with set scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20.
The Vandals opened the match strong with a 6-2 lead, which included four attack errors by the Highlanders.
UC Riverside tied Idaho at 12-12 before the home team rattled off a 13-5 run to get the first set win.
Aubrey Nielson led the Vandals with 10 kills and a .625 hitting percentage. Natalia Wielgus and Lacy Cox both recorded double-digit assists with 15 and 13, respectively.
Idaho will next play against UC San Diego at 3 p.m. Friday in Spokane as part of a volleyball tournament hosted by Gonzaga.