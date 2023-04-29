PALOUSE — The Kendrick Tigers claimed the sweep in a nonleague softball twinbill against the Garfield-Palouse Vikings with back-to-back mercy rule victories, prevailing 28-5 and 18-3 over their hosts on Friday.
Hayden Kimberling earned the win in Game 1 for Kendrick (13-5, 7-1), pitching the full three innings and allowing only five hits. She also led the Tigers with five hits in the matinee, including a double and a home run. Hailey Taylor and Morgan Silflow each added two hits, including a home run apiece in Game 1. Garfield-Palouse (2-14, 1-7) opened the day with what would prove to be its best inning, putting up four runs to start Game 1, but could not continue the offensive output.
In Game 2, Taylor earned the win for Kendrick, pitching the first two of the five innings. Kenadie Kirk led the Tigers at the dish with four hits including a double in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Kendrick 9(10)9—28 21 0
Garfield-Palouse 410— 5 5 0
Hayden Kimberling and Kenadie Kirk, Callie Warner (3); L. Whan and K. Kelnhofer
Kendrick hits — Kimberling 5 (2B, HR), Halina Anderson 3 (2B), Hailey Taylor 2 (HR), Morgan Silflow 2 (HR), Sage Cochrane 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Boyer 2, Harley Heimgartner, Lilly Hanson, Madelyn Proctor.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Whan (2B), Emma Orfe (2B), Aliyah Holbrook, Alyssa Olson, K. Kivi.
GAME 2
Kendrick 218 25—18 10 0
Garfield-Palouse 020 10— 3 5 2
Hailey Taylor, Taylor Boyer (3) and Kenadie Kirk; Aliyah Holbrook, Emma Orfe (4) and L. Whan. W—Taylor; L—Holbrook
Kendrick hits — Kirk 4 (2B), Taylor 2, Lilly Hanson 2, Boyer, Sage Cochrane
Garfield-Palouse hits — Ella Cuellar (2B), Whan, Clare Bowechop, Kendra Lentz, Alyssa Olson.
West Valley 9-8, Clarkston 8-18
SPOKANE VALLEY — Leah Copeland racked up eight hits on the day, Emma McManigle pitched a complete Game 2 and visiting Clarkston rebounded from a narrow loss in Game 1 with a quick start in the back half of the twinbill to earn a 2A Greater Spokane League split with West Valley.
The Bantams moved to 10-6 overall and 8-3 in league play, while the Eagles are now 7-9 and 6-6.
GAME 1
Clarkston 330 000 2—8 11 4
West Valley 401 022 x—9 7 4
M. Broemeling, E. McManigle (6) and A. Judy; Vanweerdhuizen, Stewart (3) and Huntley.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 4 (2 2B), M. Broemeling 3, McManigle 2 (2B), Judy (2B), B. Blaydes.
West Valley hits — Stewart 2, Huntley 2, H. Kelly, Tillary, Tomalo.
GAME 2
Clarkston 542 123 1—18 17 6
West Valley 110 303 0— 8 7 7
McManigle and J. Miller; Vanweerdhuizen, Stewart (2) and Huntley, A. Hall.
Clarkston hits — Copeland 4 (2B), Judy 3 (2 2B), McManigle 2, K. Line 2, Miller 2, Blaydes (2B), M. Broemeling, C. Broemeling, N. York.
West Valley hits — Kelly 2, Tomalo (2B), Huntley (2B), Vanweerdhuizen, Stewart, Hilsabeck.
Genesee 21-34, Kamiah 0-1
KAMIAH — Makayla Herman led Genesee at bat with nine total hits, including four doubles and a home run as the Bulldogs took an easy sweep against the host Kubs in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Kendra Meyer earned the win from the circle in both games while adding five total hits on the day including a double, a triple and a home run. Genesee (8-6, 5-4) racked up 55 runs on the day while conceding only one and claimed five-inning victories by mercy rule on both sides of the twinbill.
Kamiah drops to 0-6 on the season and in league.
GAME 1
Kamiah 000 00— 0 2 5
Genesee 0(12)7 2x—21 12 2
M. Porter and C. Farris, J O’Cain (3); Kendra Meyer and Maxine English
Kamiah hits — K. Roadifer, R. McMurtrie.
Genesee hits — Makayla Herman 4, Shelby Hanson 2 (3B), Harlei Donner 2, Meyer (3B), Riley Stout, English, Brinley Lowe.
GAME 2
Genesee (15)74 53—34 26 0
Kamiah 001 00— 1 4 7
Kendra Meyer, Riley Stout (4) and Maxine English; A. Skinner and C. Farris
Genesse — Makayla Herman 5 (4 2B, HR), Meyer 4 (2B, HR), English 4 (2B), Harlei Donner 3 (3B), Brinley Lowe 3, Shelby Hanson 2, Kaylee Krick (2B), Stout, Rylie Baysinger, McKenna Miller, Sydney Banks.
Kamiah hits — K. Roadifer, R. McMurtrie, Skinner, Farris.
Lapwai 19-19, Lewis-County 6-16
LAPWAI — The Wildcats took a high-scoring Whitepine League doubleheader against the visiting Eagles.
Kayla Williamson earned the Game 1 win for Lapwai (4-7, 4-7), holding Lewis-County (0-5, 0-5) to three hits while making three hits herself, including a double. Abigail Whitman added a triple and a home run for Lapwai.
Sierra Hand absorbed the loss for the Eagles, but added a home run in the matinee.
In the nightcap, Andreanna Domebo earned the win for the Wildcats pitching in relief and Darlene Matson absorbed the loss for Lewis County. Kairys Grant and Morgan Wemhoff each had two hits for the Eagles in the loss.
Williamson had two hits, including a double, and Whitman notched another home run.
GAME 1
Lewis-County 111 300— 6 3 4
Lapwai 141 616—19 10 4
Sierra Hand and Darlene Matson; Kayla Williamson and Abigail Whitman
Lewis-County hits — Hand (HR), Matson (3B), Morgan Wemhoff (3B),
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 3 (2B), Whitman 2 (3B, HR), Arlissa Miller 2 (3B), Abigail Andreanna Domebo, Kelsey Williamson, Solara Greene.
GAME 2
Lewis-County 376—16 5 4
Lapwai 12(16)—19 6 4
Darlene Matson and Morgan Wemhoff; Krisalyn Bisbee, Andreanna Domebo (3) and Abigail Whitman
Lewis-County hits — Kairys Grant 2, Wemhoff 2, Brianna Branson.
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson 2 (2B), Whitman (HR), Domebo (2B), Bisbee, Arlissa Miller.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kendrick 22, Garfield-Palouse 0
PALOUSE — The Tigers blanked host Garfield-Palouse in nonleague action.
Noah Littlefield earned the win for Kendrick (11-6, 7-4), pitching the full four innings while allowing only one hit and no runs.
Walker Montgomery absorbed the loss for Garfield-Palouse (0-17, 0-12).
Tucker Ashmead led the Tigers with three hits including two doubles. Rowan Edwards had the lone hit for the Vikings.
Kendrick 18(10) 3—22 14 0
Garfield-Palouse 000 0— 0 1 1
Noah Littlefield and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Walker Montgomery, Kaleb Kelnhofer (4) and Preston Olson.
Kendrick hits — Tucker Ashmead 3 (2 2B), Mason Kimberling 2 (2B), Issac Rigney 2, Dale Fletcher (3B), Ty Koepp, Xaiver Carpenter, Jack Silflow, Fitzmorris, Jarrett Harris, Littlefield.
Garfield-Palouse hit — Edwards.
Lapwai 16-13, Lewis County 1-9
LAPWAI — The host Wildcats scored a Whitepine League sweep over Lewis County.
Complete information was not available.
GAME 1
Lapwai 441 7—16
Lewis County 100 0— 1
GAME 2
Lewis County 302 13— 9
Lapwai 351 31—13
West Valley 6-6, Clarkston 4-2
The Bantams were unable to complete a late rally in Game 1 or stop the visiting Eagles from pulling away from them late in Game 2, going down in both halves of a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader.
Clarkston (14-3, 10-3) enjoyed four hits on the day from Nate Somers.
GAME 1
West Valley 240 000 0—6 7 0
Clarkston 010 201 0—4 7 1
E. Turley, B. Hart (6) and B. Bishop; H. Line, C. Young (3) and E. Slagg.
West Valley hits — Bishop 2 (HR), B. Gentry 2, Hart (HR), T. Hancock, J. Hudson.
Clarkston hits — N. Somers 3, J. Caldwell 2 (2B), B. Thivierge, J. Slagg (2B).
GAME 2
West Valley 240 000 0—6 7 0
Clarkston 010 201 0—4 7 1
Turley and Bishop; L. Heitstuman, Thivierge (5) and E. Slagg.
West Valley hits — Bishop 3 (2B), J. Macall 3 (2B), Hart, Hancock, Turley (2B), T. Lachenmier, C. Kreider, Gentry.
Clarkston hits — Caldwell, Line, T. Green, J. Slagg, Somers.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISDozen Hounds into Day 2 at Inland Empire tourney
SPOKANE — Twelve of the 20 players fielded by Pullman remained alive after Day 1 of action at the Inland Empire Tournament held at sites across Spokane — six in championship bracket semifinals plus six in consolation semis.
Defending girls No. 1 and No. 2 singles champions Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim each stormed through three match wins, while the top girls doubles pairing of Lotti Wolf and Lynnlin Qiao and top boys doubles duo of Kolby Uhlenkott and Kieran Hampson also remain unbeaten heading into today’s semifinals, which begin at 8:30 a.m. Returning for Day 2 in consolation play are the Hounds’ No. 3 doubles pairing of Naomi Carter and Rachel Lam, No. 2 mixed doubles players Jesse Tang and Jasmine Thapa, and No. 3 boys doubles entries Caleb Snider and Parker Hipp.
Pullman records through Day 1
Girls singles — Rhoda Wang 3-0; Gwyn Heim 3-0
Girls doubles — Lotti Wolf/Lynnlin Qiao 3-0; Lydia Nelson/Diana Gutierrez 2-1; Naomi Carter/Rachel Lam 2-1
Mixed doubles — Leila Brown/Brian Fugh 2-1; Jesse Tang/Jasmine Thapa 2-1
Boys singles — Vijay Lin 2-1; Reed Newell 2-1
Boys doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson 3-0; Benjamin Lee/Daniel Schertenleib 0-2; Caleb Snider/Parker Hipp 2-1
Five Lewiston tennis players make championship bracket
BOISE — On the first day of the Capital Classic tournament, five Lewiston athletes rose above 32 other teams to advance to the championship bracket today.
The No. 2 Bengals girls doubles team of Lauren Remacle and Presley Klein advanced to today’s championship bracket going 2-1, and Lewiston’s No. 1 girls doubles team of Olivia and Lynsie Bren also aldvanced to the championship bracket, going 2-1.
Dylan Gomez was the final Bengals tennis player to advance to the championship bracket, going 3-0 on Friday and dropping only two games on the day.
Gomez, who is rated among the top tennis players in Idaho, will face other state contenders in today’s bracket.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDHost Kubs, Grangeville boys top Kamiah meet
KAMIAH — Grangeville prevailed in boys team scoring while Kamiah won the girls competition in a meet hosted by the Kubs.
The Bulldog boys were spearheaded by event wins from Ayden Arnett (400 meters), Ryan Detweiler (1,600), Brian Pierce (long jump) and Gabe Bybee (triple jump). For the Kamiah girls, Laney Landmark swept to victory in the 100 and 300 hurdles and high jump while running a leg (along with Logan Landmark, Emily Puckett and Ashlyn Schoening) of a winning 800 relay.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Grangeville 208; 2. Kamiah 128; 3. Lewiston 76; 4. Orofino 75; 5. Logos 33; 6. Clearwater Valley 27; 7. Nezperce 19; 8. Meadows Valley 17; 9. Prairie 14; 10. Highland 3.
100 — 1. Brayden Rice, Lewiston, 11.62; 2. Gabe Kanter, Grangeville, 11.98; 3. Jase Anderson, Orofino, 12.26
200 — 1. Tanner Irwin, Lewiston, 24.31; 2. Ayden Arnett, Grangeville, 24.38; 3. Adam Nelson, Lewiston, 24.9
400 — 1. Ayden Arnett, Grangeville, 54.56; 2. Adam Nelson, Lewiston, 55.65; 3. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 56.2
800 — 1. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:04.83; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 2:06.88; 3. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 2:09.13
1600 — 1. Ryan Detweiler, Grangeville, 4:57.59; 2. Tyler Zechmann, Grangeville, 4:59.65; 3. AJ Rose, Grangeville, 5:08.18.
3200 — 1. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 11:01.95; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 11:05.24; 3. Blayne Mosman, Nezperce, 11:05.82
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 15.61; 2. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 17.4; 3. Marcus McIntire, Lewiston, 21.11
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 41.94; 2. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 45.05; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 50.17
400 relay — 1. Grangeville A (Joseph Gentry, Jaden Legarreta, Ben Lindsey, Gabe Kanter) 47.57; 2. Orofino A 47.66; 3. Orofino C 49.43
800 relay — 1. Orofino (Harrison Gray, Cory Godwin, Anthan Kleer-Martinez, Alex Powers) 1:39.8; 2. Grangeville 1:42.94; 3. Kamiah 1:44.89
1600 relay — 1. Grangeville A (James Gortsema, Ayden Arnett, Gabe Kantner, Gabe Bybee) 4:02.63; 2. Grangeville B 4:09.9; 3. Kamiah 4:13.14
SMR 1600 — 1. Kamiah (Colton Sams, Kaden de Groot, Gavin Schoening, Jack Engledow) 4:08.54
Shot put — 1. James White, Lewiston, 55-02; 2. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 53; 3. Cutter Robinson, 47-07.
2. Discus — 1. James White, Lewiston, 165-02; 2. Cutter Robinson, Grangeville, 128-02; 3. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 120-07
High jump — 1. Koby Rivas, Meadows Valley, 5-10; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 5-10; 3. Brian Pierce, Grangeville, 5-06
Pole vault — 1. Kaden de Groot, Kamiah, 11-06; 2. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 11; 3. Gavin Schoening, Kamiah, 10-06
Long jump — 1. Brian Pierce, Grangeville, 18-08.5; 2. Harrison Gray, Orofino, 17-06; 3. Tomas Gonzalez, Kamiah, 16-08.5.
Triple jump — 1. Gabe Bybee, Grangeville, 36-07; 2. Lane Austad, Grangeville, 32-07; 3. Jake Scott, Orofino, 32-06
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 134; 2. Orofino 117; 3. Grangeville 90; 4. Nezperce 54; 5. Logos 42; 6. Prairie 40; 7. Lewiston 36; 8. Clearwater Valley 33; 9. Highland 20; 10. Meadows Valley 6.
100 — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 13.6; 2. Katharine Duuck, Nezperce, 14.11; 3. Lacey Schwartz, Prairie, 14.2
200 — 1. Olivia Boller, Orofino, 29.31; 2. Nevaeh Kellberg, Grangeville, 29.91; 3. Lexi Schumacher, Prairie, 30.07
400 — 1. Lacey Schwartz, Prairie, 1:07.24; 2. Nevaeh Kellberg, Grangeville, 1:07.41; 3. Grace Ann VanderPloeg, Logos, 1:08.
800 — 1. Grace Ann VanderPloeg, Logos, 2:38.8; 2. Cassidy Thibert, Clearwater Valley, 2:47.24; 3. FrankiLynn Galloway, Grangeville, 2:48.96
1600 — 1. Evelyn Ward, Clearwater Valley, 6:25.6; 2. Kylie Rasmussen, Grangeville, 6:36.26; 3. FrankiLynn Galloway, Grangeville, 6:48.82
3200 — 1. Maya Conklin, Lewiston, 12:56.9; 2. Kylie Rasmussen, Grangeville, 14:40.23; 3. Kacee Evans, Grangeville, 16:11.97
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 16.54; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 16.55; 3. Daizy Nelson, Orofino, 17.63
300 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 51.35; 2. Daizy Nelson, Orofino, 52.32; 3. Emree Beeson, Grangeville, 52.38
400 relay — Orofino (Coli Nazari, Olivia Boller, Holly Hill, Daizy Nelson) 54.84; 2. Kamiah 57.53; 3. Highland 1:02.43
800 relay — 1. Kamiah (Logan Landmark, Emily Puckett, Ashlyn Schoening, Laney Landmark) 1:54.95; 2. Orofino 1:55.49
1600 relay — 1. Grangeville (Emree Beeson, Nevaeh Kellberg, Elizabeth McGeorge, Nora Dolan) 4:49.16; 2. Kamiah 5:23.27
SMR — 1. Kamiah (Logan Landmark, Reesa Loewen, Emma Krogh, Elsee Hunt) 2:16.06
Shot put — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 35-01; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 31-11; 3. Dacota Esparza, Orofino, 30-04
Discus — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Orofino, 130-10.5; 2. Eliana Edwards, Grangeville, 100-01; 3. Reagan Kessigner, Orofino, 93-02.5
High jump — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-11; 2. Laney Bovey, Highland, 4-06; 3. Holly Hill, Orofino, 4-06.
Pole Vault — 1. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 8; 2. Madilyn Stuivenga, Kamiah, 7-06; 3. Reagan Kessinger, Orofino, 7-06
Long jump — 1. Aubree Lux, Nezperce, 15-04.5; 2. Katharine Duuck, Nezperce, 14-03; 3. Emily Puckett, Kamiah, 14-02.5
Triple jump — Victoria Yoder, Lewiston, 30; 2. Aubree Lux, Nezperce, 29-06.5; 3. Katharine Duuck, Nezperce, 29-02.5
Lewiston takes events at Knight Invite
BOISE — Lewiston’s track and field team headed down south to participate in the Knight Invite at Bishop Kelly High School and emerged with multiple successful results.
In the prelims of several track events, the Bengals made an impact. Luke Mastroberardino won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.93 seconds and took second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.31.
Noah Carpenter took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.42, a personal record.
On the girls’ side, Raeley Beeler took third in the 100 with a time of 13.13.
Eva Lundgren won the 3,200 with a time of 12:06.44. Damaris Stuffle took second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.78 and won the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.10. Addy Paynter took second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.73.
COLLEGE BASEBALLUtah 6, Washington State 3
SALT LAKE CITY — In its first Pac-12 baseball game since April 16, Washington State fell to Utah to open a three-game conference series Friday.
The game featured ties of 1-1 in the second inning and 3-3 in the sixth before the Utes pulled away in the latter innings with a pair of home runs. Utah’s TJ Clarkson and Jayden Kiernan each homered in the seventh to give their team its final lead.
Pitching in relief, Utah’s Zac McCleve (1-1) took the win and WSU’s Connor Wilford (2-2) absorbed the loss.
The Cougars were led at the plate by short stop Kyle Russell, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Right fielder Nate Swarts had a home run.
WSU 010 011 000—3 8 3
Utah 010 200 21x—6 9 0
Hawkins, Cottrell (6), Wilford (6), Baughn (8), Liss (8) and Cresswell. Sickle, McCleve (6), Ashman (8) and Cop. W — McCleve. L — Wilford.
COLLEGE GOLFWSU men sixth after first two rounds of Pac-12 championship
STANFORD, Calif. — The Washington State men currently hold sixth place after the first two rounds of the Pac-12 championship at Stanford Golf Course.
The Cougars have an overall score of 693 — a 7-under. They’re 17 strokes behind first-place Arizona State.
The highest-placing Washington State golfer after the first day of the tournament is senior Pono Yanagi, who sits tied for fourth with a 6-under 134.
Freshman Sam Renner and junior Jaden Cantafio are right behind Yanagi with a 5-under 135. Both are tied for seventh.
COLLEGE TRACK-AND-FIELDCorrection from LCSC track and field story
In Friday’s paper, the story “LCSC track and field racking up records” stated that Jennah Carpenter was the first woman in LCSC history to win a national championship for track and field.
Carpenter was the first Warrior woman to win a field event national championship.
The story on the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News websites has been edited to correct this error.
Cougs tally two wins at massive Oregon meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Among a field of more than 60 teams, Washington State took a pair of victories on the first day of the Oregon State High Performance meet Friday.
WSU’s Kolby Weiss took first in the women’s pole vault with a mark of 12 feet, 5 inches. On the men’s side, Kelvin Limo won the 3,000-meter steeplece chase in 8 minutes, 48.34 seconds — 11 seconds ahead of second-place teammate Sam Griffin.
Idaho’s top placer of the day was Elise Abbott in the women’s 1,500 in 4:39.55.
The two-day meet continues today.