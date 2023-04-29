PALOUSE — The Kendrick Tigers claimed the sweep in a nonleague softball twinbill against the Garfield-Palouse Vikings with back-to-back mercy rule victories, prevailing 28-5 and 18-3 over their hosts on Friday.

Hayden Kimberling earned the win in Game 1 for Kendrick (13-5, 7-1), pitching the full three innings and allowing only five hits. She also led the Tigers with five hits in the matinee, including a double and a home run. Hailey Taylor and Morgan Silflow each added two hits, including a home run apiece in Game 1. Garfield-Palouse (2-14, 1-7) opened the day with what would prove to be its best inning, putting up four runs to start Game 1, but could not continue the offensive output.

