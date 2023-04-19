LAPWAI — Hailey Taylor had a mammoth hitting performance, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and four RBI, to lead Kendrick in a 21-3 Whitepine League softball win over Lapwai that ended after four innings via mercy rule on Tuesday.

“She’s got a great swing and it was just nice to see her get going today,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said of Taylor.

