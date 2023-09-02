BOISE — After a first-half scare, the Kendrick Tigers came back to beat the Oakley Hornets 44-22 on Friday in nonleague prep football action at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
This was the third annual showdown between Oakley and Kendrick, which are the reigning Idaho Class 1A Division I and Division II state champions, respectively.
“Was proud of the guys,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “(We) fought through a little adversity. Definitely did not play our best in the first half. Gathered up at halftime and the kids played better in the second half and stayed solid.”
Oakley (1-1) and Kendrick (2-0) exchanged scores in the first half. The Hornets struck first with an 82-yard kick return touchdown and struck last in the first half with a 65-yard strike for six from quarterback Kyler Robinson to Cooper Beck.
From there, it was all Tigers.
Kendrick shut out Oakley in the second half and put up 28 points in the third quarter alone. Neither team was able to find the end zone in the fourth, but by that point the Tigers had created a healthy gap between themselves and the Hornets.
The last score of the game was a 36-yard pick-six by Hunter Taylor — symbolic of the Hornets’ second-half struggles. Taylor finished the game with four receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns to go with his pick-six.
Sawyer Hewett had 19 carries for 127 yards and quarterback Ty Koepp finished the game 11-of-18 passing for 188 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and added 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground off 17 carries.
Kendrick 0 16 28 0—44
Oakley 6 16 0 0—22
Oakley — Bry Severe 82 kickoff return (run failed)
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 42 pass from Ty Koepp (Koepp run)
Oakley — Severe 43 pass from Kyler Robinson (Bridger Duncan pass from Robinson)
Kendrick — Koepp 9 run (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Oakley — Cooper Beck 65 pass from Robinson (Severe pass from Robinson)
Kendrick — Nathan Tweit 25 pass from Koepp (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Taylor 34 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 32 run (Koepp run)
Kendrick — Taylor 36 interception (pass failed)
Lakeland 42, Pullman 21
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Playing a team that already had two games under its belt, the Greyhounds couldn’t keep pace in their nonleague season opener with the Hawks of Rathdrum.
Pullman led 14-6 after a 10-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Northcroft to Gavin Brown in the second quarter, but Lakeland added two touchdowns in the same quarter to take the lead for good.
Northcroft had three touchdown passes, including two to wide receiver Champ Powaukee for Pullman. The highlight was an 80-yard connection in the fourth quarter.
“Really it boils down to a few missed opportunities,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “In a first game, that’s going to happen when you’re playing a good football team like that that’s already played twice. You can’t miss those opportunities.”
Pullman 7 7 0 7—21
Lakeland 6 15 14 7—42
Lakeland — Ezra Benson 65 pass from Roan Reilly (kick failed).
Pullman — Champ Powaukee 4 pass from Caleb Northcroft (Northcroft kick).
Pullman — Gavin Brown 10 pass from Northcroft (Northcroft kick).
Lakeland — Jace Taylor 1 run (Benson pass from Taylor).
Lakeland — Lovie Weil 1 run (Payton Hillman kick).
Lakeland — Weil 9 run (Hillman kick).
Lakeland — Weil 46 run (Hillman kick).
Pullman — Powaukee 80 pass from Northcroft (Northcroft kick).
Lakeland — Taylor 4 run (Hillman kick).
Kamiah 52, Lapwai 8
KAMIAH — In a Whitepine League Division I rivalry game and season-opener for host Kamiah, the Kubs blasted Lapwai with the help of four passing and two rushing touchdowns from quarterback David Kludt.
Kludt threw 4-for-6 on the day and rushed eight times for 155 yards. Everett Oatman had two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown, and Porter Whipple made six tackles including three sacks for Kamiah. Farrell Hayes made a 21-yard catch for the only touchdown on the day for Lapwai (1-1).
“I thought we got better as the game progressed and played pretty well by the end of it,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “I’m happy with the results.”
Lapwai 0 8 0 0— 8
Kamiah 6 22 24 0—52
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 48 pass from David Kludt (pass failed)
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 44 run (Connor Weddle run)
Kamiah — Kludt 50 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Farrell Hayes 21 pass from Jereese McCormack (run)
Kamiah — Oatman 39 pass from Kludt (Weddle run)
Kamiah — Ocain 30 run (Kludt run)
Kamiah — Kludt 23 run (Quenton Millage pass from Kludt)
Kamiah — Oatman 4 run (Tug Loughran pass from Kludt)
Potlatch 74, Genesee 8
POTLATCH — The host Loggers cut through Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee in their season debut.
Potlatch racked up 40 points in the first quarter alone, converting on every possession in that span.
Jay Marshall ran for 137 yards on 10 attempts and figured in five of 10 touchdown plays for the Loggers. Quarterback Jack Clark threw 5-of-7 for 69 yards, ran for 84, and had two passing touchdowns, one rushing and one off an interception return, while Waylan Marshall had one receiving and one rushing score of his own. Cadyn Brummer ran the lone touchdown of the day for Genesee, that coming in the final quarter.
“A good first win for us, and looking forward to the rest of the season,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Genesee 0 0 0 8—8
Potlatch 40 20 14 0—74
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 52 run (Waylan Marshall pass from Jack Clark)
Potlatch — Clark 29 run (Ben Johnson pass from Clark)
Potlatch — J. Marshall 20 pass from Clark (J. Marshall run)
Potlatch — W. Marshall 30 run (Clark run)
Potlatch — J. Marshall 15 interception return (W. Marshall pass from Clark)
Potlatch — J. Marshall 27 run (Clark run)
Potlatch — W. Marshall 30 pass form Clark (run failed)
Potlatch — Clark 30 interception return (run failed)
Potlatch — J. Marshall 31 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Hunter Redmon 31 run (J. Marshall run)
Genesee — Cadyn Brummer 24 run (Brummer run)
Garfield-Palouse 36, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 32
ST. JOHN, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings downed the St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse Eagles 36-32 on Thursday in Southeast 1B football action, avenging two losses to SJEL a season ago.
The Eagles led the Vikings 18-8 at halftime before Cooper Wells took a kickoff 55 yards to set Garfield-Palouse (1-0, 1-0) with a short field and a chance to begin a comeback.
The Vikings outscored SJEL (0-1, 0-1) 28-14 in the second half. Sophomore do-it-all running back/wide receiver Lane Collier accounted for 16 of Garfield-Palouse’s second half points. He finished with 158 yards rushing on 21 carries and 61 yards receiving on six receptions to go with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Garfield-Palouse 8 0 14 14—36
SJEL 12 6 8 6—32
SJEL — Matthew DeFord 2 run (run failed)
SJEL — Tyler Hough 32 pass from DeFord (run failed)
Gar-Pal — Lane Collier 25 pass from Bryce Pfaff (Pfaff run)
SJEL — Joseph Hergert 32 pass from DeFord (run failed)
Gar-Pal — Macent Rardon 6 pass from Pfaff (Collier pass)
SJEL — Landen Miller 28 pass from DeFord (DeFord run)
Gar-Pal — Collier 49 run (Collier run)
SJEL — DeFord 62 run (run failed)
Gar-Pal — Collier 6 run (pass failed)
Deary 44, Salmon River 0
DEARY — The host Mustangs charged to their second consecutive win to start the season, trouncing nonleague foe Salmon River of Riggins.
Blaine Clark ran and caught for one touchdown apiece while adding 5 tackles and one interception for Deary (2-0). Tucker Ashmead subbed in as quarterback and passed 9-of-14, throwing for the last two scores of the game.
“I was really proud of how he played on about a day’s worth notice,” Deary coach Tim Olson said of Ashmead.
Salmon River 0 0 0 0—0
Deary 22 0 22 0—44
Deary — Aiden Kapps 29 run (Blaine Clark pass from Tucker Ashmead)
Deary — Blake Clark 11 run (Clark run)
Deary — Dallen Stapleton 5 run (run failed)
Deary — Blaine Clark 53 run (Kapps run)
Deary — Blaine Clark 30 pass from Ashmead (Dawson Bovard run)
Deary — T.J. Beyer 46 pass from Ashmead (run failed)
Logos 34, Clearwater Valley 20
MOSCOW — Quarterback Jack Driskill accounted for all five of his team’s touchdowns and the Logos Knights tallied two in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Clearwater Valley Rams in Whitepine League Division I play.
Driskill’s 10-yard pass to Paul Grieser in the fourth broke a 20-20 tie. He had four passing touchdowns, including two to Ryan Daniels, plus one rushing touchdown and an interception for the Knights (2-0, 1-0). He accounted for more than 300 yards of total offense.
Bass Myers had two touchdowns for Clearwater Valley (0-2, 0-1).
“Allen Hutchens’ teams are always dangerous no matter what the score is,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “They’re like a cornered snake — they’re just going to keep coming at us. ... A lot of respect to Allen and his guys.”
Complete stats were unavailable.
Clearwater Valley 6 0 14 0 —20
Logos 8 12 0 14—34
Asotin 45, Liberty 19
ASOTIN — The host Panthers handled the Liberty Lancers of Spangle to the tune of almost 300 rushing yards.
“We played well,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We really kind of handed (Liberty) its 19 points.”
The Panthers opened the game with a 17-0 run. Peter Eggleston kicked off the scoring with the first of his three touchdowns — a two-yard tote. He also scored Asotin’s (1-0, 1-0) last touchdown of the game — a five-yard carry. Eggleston finished the game with 134 total yards rushing.
Cameron Clovis ran for 75 yards and a touchdown and made six extra points and a field goal.
Quarterback Cody Ells added 76 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Liberty 0 17 0 2—19
Asotin 7 17 14 7—49
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 2 run (Cameron Clovis kick)
Asotin — Clovis 5 run (Clovis kick)
Asotin — Clovis 24 field goal
Liberty — Maddex Strobel punt block return (Villami Sinau run)
Asotin — Eggleston 56 run (Clovis kick)
Liberty — Micah Peterson 80 pass by Strobel (Sinau kick)
Liberty — Sinau 39 kick
Asotin — Cody Ells 15 run (Clovis kick)
Asotin — Ells 35 run (Clovis kick)
Asotin — Eggleston 5 run (Clovis kick)
Liberty — Safety
Prairie 54, Troy 16
TROY — Prairie of Cottonwood utilized its speed and strong passing to defeat Whitepine League rival Troy on the Trojans’ turf.
Senior quarterback Trenton Lorentz went 9-for-13 passing for 268 yards and four passing touchdowns, while junior running back Dylan Uhlenkott had nine carries for 250 yards.
Prairie took control early, scoring 24 points and holding Troy to a goose egg in the first quarter. Senior Benjamin Elven scored on an 80-yard pass from Lorentz to open the scoring. Uhlenkott went on to score on a 5-yard run and a 66-yard run before the end of the opening quarter.
“Both offense and defense played very strong tonight,” Prairie coach T.T. Cain said. “The defense had a strong second half to shut them out — did a grat job there. Lorentz did well at quarterback; Carter (Shears) and Benny (Uhlenkott) played great and all the linebackers stood out.”
Lorentz went on to connect scoring passes to sophomore Levi Gehring (twice) and Sage Elven before the final tick. Uhlenkott and sophomore Levi McElroy each added one more TD run in the game.
A complete box was not available.
Prairie 24 12 12 6—54
Troy 0 16 0 0—16
Grangeville 51, Parma 0
PARMA — Visiting Grangeville scored its first win of the season in a nonleague blanking of Parma.
Quarterback David Goicoa threw for three touchdowns and ran for one, while running back Cooper Poxleitner rushed for three more for the Bulldogs (1-1)
A box was not available.
Council 50, Lewis County 0
COUNCIL — Playing without starting quarterback Aiden McLeod, who was sidelined with shoulder problems, Lewis County failed to get on the board against nonleague foe Council.
Complete information was not available.
Liberty Christian 38, Pomeroy 26
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a clash between two of the top teams from last year’s 1B Southeast League, Liberty Christian topped the Pirates.
Stats were unavailable.
Cascade 62, Timberline 0
WEIPPE — Cascade shut out Timberline in a nonleague game.
Stats were unavailable.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 49, Colfax 14
COLFAX — The Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Broncos succeeded in its season-opening road trip and beat the Colfax Bulldogs 49-14.
Colfax (0-1, 0-1) opened the game with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Seth Lustig to senior tight end JP Wigen. From there, it was all Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (1-0, 1-0).
The Broncos scored 49 points before the Bulldogs added another score in the fourth.
"A lot of credit to LRS because they were loaded," Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. "We had a lot of young guys I think we suited up 16."
Several Colfax players didn't suit up due to lack of practices, mostly due to harvest. The reps for the young players is something Morgan hopes to build on for next week against Chewelah.
"There's a lot of really great things to build off of," Morgan said. "It's our first game — when you open up against The Gerogia Bulldogs it's a tough task it's a hard game for anybody."
Lustig finished the game 7-for-18 passing for 61 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Jaxon Wick finished the game with two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Full stats were unavailable at press time.
LRS 27 22 0 0—49
Colfax 6 0 0 8—14
Colfax — JP Wigen 15 pass by Seth Lustig (conversion failed)
Colfax — Jaxon Wick 50 pass by Lustig (Wick pass by Lustig)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
University 6, Pullman 0
SPOKANE — The Greyhound girls suffered a shutout defeat in their nonleague season-opener against University of Spokane.
Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Warriors race to top-five performance
CHENEY — Lewis-Clark State’s season kicked off Friday at the Northwest Clash in Cheney, Wash. Both Warrior teams placed in the top five at the meet, with the men in fourth and the women in fifth.
“I thought things went really well,” coach Mike Collins said. “Perfect conditions and a nice course. I am really encouraged.”
The men were paced by Carter Gordon with the highest finish of any Warrior on the day in 19th place with a 6K time of 19:02.3.
Brooklyn Shell ran a career-best 4K time of 14:57.3 to lead the LC women. She placed 23rd overall to start her season in strong fashion.
The Warriors are back in action at the WSU Invite in Colfax, Wash., on Sept. 15.
Vandals kick off season
CHENEY, Wash. — The Idaho men and women kicked off the season at Eastern Washington’s Clash of the Inland Northwest Friday morning. Leah Holmgren’s new personal best of 14 minutes, 20.8 seconds in the 4K earned her a fifth-place finish leading the Vandal women to third in the meet. The Idaho men, led by newcomer Shane Gard with a time of 18:54.1 for 14th place, took second with three top-20 finishers in the 6K.
“The crew that was here ran great and executed the plan really well,” coach Tim Cawley said. “Shaking some of the rust off and opening the season, I was proud of the team.”
The Vandals are back in action Friday, Sept. 15 to face the Cougars at the Washington State Invite in Colfax, Wash.
Course record broken in Alumni Open
COLFAX, Wash. — Kelvin Limo set the all-time Washington State men’s cross country teams home course record with a time of 17:24.3 seconds to win the men’s 6K and Neema Kimtai recorded the third-fastest 4K time in Washington State women’s cross country history at 13:25.6 as the Cougars returned to action Friday for the WSU Alumni Open at the Colfax Golf Club.
Next up for the Cougs will be to return to the Colfax Golf Club for the Cougar Classic meet on Sept. 15.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU goes 2-0 at Cougar Invitational
PULLMAN — Washington State opened its home tournament with a pair of wins Friday.
The Cougars (4-1) topped Northwestern State by set scores of 25-13, 25-11, 25-11, then beat Drake by set scores of 25-16, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16.
Iman Isanovic and Katy Ryan each led the Cougars with 11 kills, Argentina Ung had 31 of the team’s 35 assists and Karly Basham notched 12 digs in the first match. Lana Radakovic led her team in blocks (two) and aces (four).
Against Drake, fifth-year senior Magda Jehlárová became the WSU all-time leader in career blocks (616) after tallying nine kills and nine total blocks with a .529 hitting percentage.
The Cougars round out their home tournament at 6 p.m. today against Tulsa back at Bohler Gym.
Tritons vanquish Vandals
SPOKANE — The Idaho Vandals fell to UC San Diego of the Big West Conference in straight sets during the Gonzaga volleyball tournament on Friday in Spokane. The match sets were 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
Zuzanna Wieczorek led Idaho with 8 kills, Natalia Wielgus had 14 assists and Aine Doty made 15 digs.
The Vandals (1-3) will next face Gonzaga (1-2) at 11 a.m. and Air Force (3-1) at 3 p.m. today to conclude the tournament.
Northwest edges LCSC in extra points
Northwest (Wash.) squeaked past Lewis-Clark state in extra points in the fifth set in Cascade Conference play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Eagles (4-2, 1-0) won 25-19, 25-15, 16-25, 10-25, 16-14.
LCSC (2-5, 1-1) was paced by Juliauna Forgach Aguilar with 20 kills and Sofie Langer and Esther Kailiponi with 18 assists apiece.
Kelsey Moore had 36 digs for the Eagles.
“Really proud of our response after the first two sets, however, we can’t be satisfied with just getting to the fifth,” L-C coach Katie Palmer said. “One thing this program is going to be known for is our response to adversity and we’re still experiencing some growing pains.”