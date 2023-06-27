Sophomore pitcher Dominic Holden of the state champion Troy Trojans received Class 1A player of the year honors as the all-Idaho baseball teams, voted by each classification’s coaches, were announced last week.
Chris Ricard was the only Lewiston Bengal to earn on a spot on the 5A team. The senior was a cool .412 at the plate and hit three home runs.
Orofino collected several accolades inside the 2A classification, including coach of the year. Scott Tondevold earned the Idaho Class 2A coach of the year award after the Maniacs finished the year 21-6 overall and third overall at the state tournament.
The Whitepine League was well represented in the 1A awards, including the Trojans. Holden finished the year with a 6-2 record and a 0.14 ERA — the lowest in the entire state. Holden’s coach Tyler Strunk also earned the classification’s coach of the year honors.
The vote was conducted and results first published by the Idaho Statesman.
Area all-state honorees
Class 5A
First team — Chris Ricard, Lewiston, outfield.
Class 2A
Coach of the year — Scott Tondevold, Orofino.
First team — Drew Hanna, Orofino, pitcher; Silas Naranjo, Orofino, catcher.
Second team — Sam Lindsley, Grangeville, pitcher.
Class 1A
Player of the year — Dominic Holden, Troy, pitcher.
Coach of the year — Tyler Strunk, Troy.
First team — Jaxon Vowels, Potlatch, pitcher; Wyatt Fitzmorris, Kendrick, catcher; Jake Fabbi, Clearwater Valley, infield; Landon Schlieper, Clearwater Valley, infield; Colton McElroy, Prairie, outfield; Tucker Ashmead, Kendrick, outfield; Isaac Rigney, Kendrick, outfield.
Second team — Noah Behler, Prairie, pitcher; Ty Koepp, Kendrick, pitcher; Trebor Altman, Clearwater Valley, infield; Xavier Carpenter, Kendrick, infield; Dale Fletcher, Kendrick, infield; Anthony Fabbi, Clearwater Valley, outfield.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Rams’ Ketola gets player of the year nod
Clearwater Valley-Kooskia’s Jessica Ketola was named Idaho Class 1A player of the year as the all-Idaho softball teams, voted on by each classification’s coaches, were announced last week.
Among the 1A the area had 17 players garner first or second-team nods across the 1A and 2A classifications. The area also produced the coach of the year in Genesee’s Brian Malcom.
Ketola finished the season with a 14-7 record along with a 1.72 ERA. She also had 241 strikeouts compared to just 21 walks in 130 innings pitched.
Malcom led the Bulldogs to a state championship finish after finishing fourth in the Whitepine League’s regular season standings.
In the 2A, Grangeville pitcher Mattie Thacker earned second-team honors.
Orofino’s Rilee Diffin also earned a second-team nod as a catcher.
Area all-state honorees
Class 2A
Second team — Mattie Thacker, Grangeville, pitcher; Rilee Diffin, Orofino, catcher.
Class 1A
Player of the year — Jessica Ketola, Clearwater Valley, pitcher.
Coach of the year — Brian Malcom, Genesee.
First team — Josie Larson, Potlatch, pitcher; Taylor Boyer, Kendrick, pitcher; Kendra Meyer, Genesee, pitcher; Tayva McKinney, Potlatch, catcher; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick, infield; Kaylen Hadaller, Potlatch, infield; Audrey Barber, Genesee, infield; Jaylee Fry, Potlatch, outfield; Natalie Kimbley, Kendrick, outfield; Brinley Lowe, Genesee, outfield.
Second team — Morgan Silflow, Kendrick, infield; Shelby Hanson, Genesee, infield; Harlei Donner, Genesee, infield; Riley Leseman, Genesee, infield; Harley Heimgartner, Kendrick, outfield; Mia Scharnhorst, Genesee, outfield.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Pullman Patriots 13, Shadle Park Shockers 5
SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots notched 10 hits as they routed their league foes the Shadle Park Shockers.
The Patriots got two hits apiece from Brayden Randall, Braden Plummer and Max McCloy, with Plummer adding 4 RBI.
Dan Bell earned the win for the Patriots for his five innings of work.
A full box was not available.
Pullman 100 026 4—13 10 0
Shadle Park 020 210 0— 5 6 1
Lewis-Clark Cubs 10, Gonzaga Prep AA 6 (8 innings)
SPOKANE — The Cubs survived a late fightback from host Gonzaga Prep, logging a four-run extra eighth inning to prevail on Sunday in their final game of the Walla Walla Sweet Onion tournament.
Zack Bambacigno had three hits with a double to head up the Lewis-Clark batting effort, while Tucker Green conceded just one hit while striking out five through four innings pitched.
Lewis-Clark 000 213 04—10 11 3
Gonzaga Prep 200 000 40— 6 4 6
T. Green, E. Gilmore (5), A. Topp (8) and Topp, Green; G. Anderson, J. Togialua (8) and J. Wilson.
Lewis-Clark hits — Z. Bambacigno 3 (2B), M. Way 2, J. Estlund 2, Topp, T. Roberts, Gilmore, C. Kelley.
Gonzaga Prep hits — J. Pierce 3 (2B), K. Stewart.
Northern Lakes Mountaineers 4-12, Lewis-Clark Cubs 1-4
The Cubs dropped both games of a doubleheader to the visiting Mountaineers on Monday.
In the opener, the Mountaineers were aided by a no-hitter performance from pitcher Tadhg Ellwood. Throughout the seven innings, the hurler allowed no runs on no hits while striking out five.
The Cubs did their best to hold the Mountaineers at bay during the first five innings, clinging on to a 1-0 lead until the bats came alive for the Mountaineers in the top of the sixth.
In the nightcap, the Cubs improved at the dish, notching eight hits, but they couldn’t get out of their own way, committing seven errors. Green and Grady Kennedy led at bat with two hits each.
GAME 1
Northern Lakes 000 004 0—4 8 0
Lewis-Clark 001 000 0—1 0 0
A. Topp, J. Estlund (5) and T. Green. T. Ellwood and S. Pemberton.
Northern Lakes hits — A. Horn 3, Pemberton 2, P. Holly, R. Ellwood.
Lewis-Clark hits — none.
GAME 2
Northern Lakes 024 210 3—12 8 3
Lewis-Clark 121 000 0—4 8 7
Holly and Pemberton. T. Roberts, B. Schumacher (3), G. Kennedy (4), I Raines (5) and A. Topp.
Northern Lakes hits — Horn 2, G. Allaway 2, Pemberton (2B), R. Ellwood, C. Mason, K. Wells.
Lewis-Clark hits — T. Green 2, G. Kennedy 2, M. Way, J. Estlund, Z. Bambacigno, G. Hiebert.