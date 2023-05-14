OROFINO — After trailing early, Troy rallied to blow its Class 1A district baseball final against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia open in the sixth inning and pull away with a massive 10-run seventh en route to claiming the title on Saturday.
The Trojans won 20-8.
Starter Joseph Bendel and reliever Eli Stoner threw four and three strikeouts, respectively, for the Trojans (13-4), who enjoyed two hits and one double apiece from Makhi Durrett and Joseph Doumit. For the Rams (16-9), Landon Schlieper racked up three hits with a double and starting pitcher Anthony Fabbi provided two hits and a double of his own.
Both teams move on to the Idaho 1A state tournament to be held Thursday through Saturday in Lewiston, with Troy seeded first and CV second.
Troy 001 144 (10)—20 12 8
Clearwater Valley 111 040 1— 8 8 8
Joseph Bendel, Eli Stoner (5) and Makhi Durrett. Anthony Fabbi, Trebor Altman (5), Jake Fabbi (5), Talon Meyer (6) and Tiago Pickering.
Troy hits — Dominic Holden 2, Durrett 2 (2B), Holden 2, Doumit (2B), Bendel 2, Ryder Patrick, Caden Strunk, Wade Moser, Stoner.
Clearwater Valley hits — Landon Schlieper 3 (2B), A. Fabbi 2 (2B), A. Hicks (2B), Pickering (2B), Meyer.
Potlatch 18, Prairie 0
OROFINO — The Loggers scored 13 runs in the top of the sixth against Prairie of Cottonwood to earn a third-place finish in their Class 1A district tournament.
Jack Clark pitched a complete game for Potlatch and allowed no runs on one hit, striking out four. Clark also led at the plate with three hits.
The Loggers and Pirates will both compete at the Idaho 1A state baseball tournament that begins on Thursday at Church Field in Lewiston.
Potlatch 050 00(13)—18 10 0
Prairie 000 000—0 1 2
Jack Clark and Avery Palmer. Noah Behler, Owen Mcintire (6), Cody Kaschmitter (6) and Kaschmitter; Dylan Uhlenkott (6).
Potlatch hits — Clark 3, Carson Yearout 2, Waylon Marshall (3B), Jay Marshall, Chet Simons, Tyson Chambers, Jameson Morris.
Prairie hit — McIntire.
Clarkston 4, Ellensburg 0
ELLENSBURG, Wash — Trace Green retired five to help the Bantams blow past Ellensburg in a regional crossover game.
“Trace is our guy,” Clarkston baseball coach Bruce Bensching said. “We talked to him before the game and you could just tell that he wanted it the whole time.”
Green reached his pitch limit once the seventh inning began, causing Clarkston to call on Lance Heitstuman with the bases loaded and one out.
He struck out the final Bulldog batter to send the Bantams to the Washington Class 2A state tournament that begins Friday in Bellingham.
Clarkston 000 040 0—4 5 0
Ellensburg 000 000 0—0 5 2
Trace Green, Lance Heitstuman (7) and Emmett Slagg. Ty Estey and Reid Bala.
Clarkston hits — Nate Somers 2, Green, Heitstuman, Jackson Slagg.
Ellensburg hits — Jonathan Rominger 2 (2B), Garrett Loen, Bala, Luke Sterkel.
Northport 6, Pomeroy 5
SPANGLE, Wash. — Northport scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to propel itself past Pomeroy in a Washington Class 1B loser-out game.
Trevin Kimble had two hits for the Pirates (12-10), including two doubles, and stole two bases. Kimble also got the start on the mound and struck out 10 in five innings.
Trace Roberts also had a pair of doubles, and took the mound in relief of Kimble to strike out three while allowing one hit.
Complete information was not available.
Pomeroy 002 000 3—5
Northport 300 000 3—6
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Clarkston splits district games
SPOKANE — The Bantams overcame East Valley 14-6, but fell 2-0 to Shadle Park in the final of their Washington Class 2A district championship.
Leah Copeland went 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and a triple in the win over East Valley, while Emma McManigle found the lone base hit for Clarkston (13-10) in the loss to the Highlanders (18-2).
Clarkston will next play Saturday at Othello in a regional crossover game.
Clarkston 007 223 0—14 15 4
East Valley 001 122 0— 6 7 5
Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. Shelby Swanson and Sahara Hinkley.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 4 (2 2B, 3B), Ryan Combs 2 (3B), Joey Miller 2 (2B), McManigle 2, Murray Broemeling 2, Brooke Blaydes (2B), Kristen Phillips, Ubachs.
East Valley hits — Jocelyn Wegner 2 (HR), Eleanor Good 2, Swanson 2, Hinkley.
———
Clarkston 000 000 0—0 1 3
Shadle Park 000 002 x—2 5 1
Broemeling and Miller; Crimson Rice and Courtney Brown.
Clarkston hit — McManigle.
Shadle Park hits — Rachel Jones, Brown, Alexis Brown, Bethany Rinas, Amber Hargrave.
Eagle 12, Lewiston 10
COTTONWOOD — The Eagle Mustangs were able to topple the Bengals in an Idaho Class 5A state play-in game at Prairie High School in Cottonwood.
Eagle’s Hayleigh Oliver was very efficient at the plate, going 5-for-5 with two doubles and a home run.
Lewiston (14-14) tallied 15 hits in defeat. Evanne Douglass, Loryn Barney and Morgan Williams had three hits apiece for the Bengals. Douglass sent one over the fence and had a double.
Lewiston 200 310 4—10 15 2
Eagle 105 303 x—12 14 4
Jenna Barney and Loryn Barney. Lizzy Tommasini and Emry Woods.
Lewiston hits — Evanne Douglass 3 (HR, 2B), Loryn Barney 3, Morgan Williams 3 (2B), Sydney Arellano 2 (2B), Ashland Schnell 2, J. Barney, Catrin Reel.
Eagle hits — Hayleigh Oliver 5 (2 2B, HR), Kaylee Vieira 2 (2B), Peyton Bargen 2, Tommasini (2B), Grace Hein (2B), Ellie McManigal, Sydney Manzer, Aly Vieira.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lewiston sends three pairs, one singles star to State
COEUR D’ALENE — Dylan Gomez three-peated as an Idaho Class 5A district singles champion for the Bengals.
Gomez defeated Turner Cox of Post Falls in the championship match 6-1, 6-2.
The senior caps off his high school tennis career undefeated in regional play, only ever dropping one set — that coming in his sophomore year to older brother Dylan.
The Bengals will also be sending the mixed doubles pairing of Cade Hill and Alli Olson, sister duo Lynsie and Olivia Bren, and boys doubles team of Garrett Beardsley and Christian Bren to the Idaho Class 5A state tennis tournament that begins Thursday at the Boise Raquet Club.
Greyhounds leading the pack
SPOKANE — Pullman tennis had 11 total players reach the finals of their girls and boys singles and doubles brackets and 12 who remained alive for possible regional crossover berths after Day 1 of the 2A district championships held at West Valley and Shadle Park high schools.
On the girls side, defending champion Rhoda Wang of Pullman will face teammate Gwyn Heim in the singles final, while the Greyhound pairings of Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf and Diana Gutierrez/Lydia Nelson are set to square off for the doubles title.
In boys competition, the Pullman duos of Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson and Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park are opposite each other in the doubles championship match, and the Hounds’ defending champion Vijay Lin meets Conner Kunz of West Valley for the singles crown.
Fellow Greyhound boys singles player Reed Newell is also alive heading into a third/fourth-place match with Clarkston’s Cody Whittle, the winner of which has the potential to face the losing finalist for the district’s second regional berth.
Clarkston will be further represented on Day 2 by girls singles player Annouck Jansen, the girls doubles pairings of Taryn Demers/Maddie Kaufman and Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt, and the boys doubles duo of Nathan Gall/Alex Whittle, all of whom will be playing third/fourth and possible second/third-place matches.
The district tournament will resume at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Rogers High School, with event champions and second-place qualifiers from that day advancing to Regionals on May 20 in Yakima to play for spots at State.
Rams send four to State
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia finished second in team scoring at the Class 3A district tournament held in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley.
The Rams’ Ashlyn Ledeboer and Kaylee Graves earned a district championship at girls doubles, while Josie Graves and Ryley Romney finished third in the same field.
Axl Fairbank and Nate Bean took fourth in boys doubles to qualify for the Idaho 3A state tennis tournament that begins Friday at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.
Brook Romney was the only singles player to qualify, placing fifth.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Logos and Kamiah end meet on top
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow ran away with the girls title at its Idaho Class 1A district meet, finishing with 162 team points.
Host Kamiah earned the boys crown with 109.5 team points.
Logos junior Sara Casebolt racked up first place finishes in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and was the last leg of the Knights’ 1,600 relay team, qualifying in all those events for the state meet that takes place Friday at Middleton High School.
Brady Cox took home the gold in both the 300 and 110 meter hurdles for the Kubs, while senior Kaden DeGroot cleared 12 feet in the pole vault to earn first place and his own trip to State.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Kamiah 109.5; 2. Prairie 97.5; 3. Kendrick 84.5; 4. Logos 84; 5. Troy 73.5; 6. Timberline 51; 7. Genesee 38; 8. Wallace 34.5; 9. Clark Fork 30; 10. Deary 26; 11. Mullan 23; 12. Clearwater Valley 18; 13. Nezperece 15; 14. Potlatch 8; 15. Kootenai 5.5.
100 — 1. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 11.47; 2. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 11.60; 3. Kofi Appiah, Mullan, 11.67.
200 — 1. Trenton Lorentz, Prairie, 23.04; 2. Nolan Bartosz, Genesee, 23.50; 3. Kofi Appiah, Mullan, 23.83.
400 — 1. Nolan Geis, Prairie, 53.31; 2. Noaln Bartosz, Genesee, 52.80; 3. Elliott Schmidt, Wallace, 53.48.
800 — 1. Seamus Wilson, Logos, 2:04.81; 2. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 2:06.76; 3. Zach Atwood, Logos, 2:07.43.
1,600 — 1. Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 4:50.73; 2. Zach Atwood, Logos, 4:50.75; 3. Jack Engledow, Kamiah, 5:00.96.
3,200 — 1. Zach Atwood, Logos, 10:29.84; 2. Alden Chamberlin, Troy, 10:42.10; 3. Wyatt Anderberg, Clearwater Valley, 10:50.97.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 15.50; 2. Alex Kirkham, Troy, 16.10; 3. Nathan Shelton, Clark Fork, 17.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 41.76; 2. Nathan Shelton, Clark Fork, 43.31; 3. Wyatt Vincent, Deary, 44.51.
400 relay — 1. Kendrick (Lane Clemenhagen, Tanner Clemenhagen, Jagger Hewett, Sawyer Hewett), 45.13; 2. Prairie, 45.31; Mullan 46.73.
800 relay — 1. Kendrick (Lane Clemenhagen, Tanner Clemenhagen, Jagger Hewett, Sawyer Hewett), 1:34.54; 2. Troy, 1:36.54; 3. Deary, 1:37.48 .
1,600 relay — 1. Prairie (Bennie Elven, Ben Secrest, Trenton Lorentz, Noah Geis), 3:38.14; 2. Genesee, 3:40.16; 3. Logos, 3:40.55.
SMR — 1. Logos (Henry Sundlie, Ben Carlson, Olaf Sundlie, Seamus Wilson), 3:46.95; 2. Kamiah, 3:54.17; 3. Wallace, 3:56.24.
Shot put — 1. Porter Whipple, Kamiah, 50-01; 2. Logan Amos, Potlatch, 43-06; 3. Logan Hunter, Timberline, 40-11.
Discus — 1. Shane Hanson, Prairie, 151-07; 2. Bennie Elven, Prairie, 131-02; 3. Lee Forsmann, Prairie, 130-09.
High jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 6-02; 2. Brady Cox, Kamiah, 6-00; 3. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Kaden DeGroot, Kamiah, 12-00; 2. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 11-00; 3. Ryan Sackett, Kamiah, 10-06.
Long jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 20-02; 2. Sawyer Hewett, Kendrick, 19-03; 3. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 19-02.
Triple jump — 1. Saimone Tuikolovatu, Timberline, 40-09; 2. Jagger Hewett, Kendrick, 39-05; 3. Chandler Blazzard, Troy, 39-03.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 162; 2. Prairie 138; 3. Kamiah 76; 4. Troy 71; 5. Highland 39; 6. Wallace 37; 7. Genesee 29; 8. Deary 27; 9. Potlatch 26; 10. Nezperce 19; 11. Kendrick, 17; 12. Clark Fork 12; 13. Lapwai 9; 14. Mullan 7; 15. Clearwater Valley 6; 16. Timberline 5; 17. Kootenai 4.
100 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 12.57; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 12.95; 3. Katie Gray, Troy, 13.05.
200 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 25.72; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 26.47; 3. Katie Gray, Troy, 26.67.
400 — 1. Kadence Beck, Highland, 58.22; 2. Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie, 1:00.49; 3. Rebecca Cerruti, Potlatch, 1:03.24.
800 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 2:19.23; 2. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 2:24.69; 3. Alyssa Blum, Logos, 2:26.09.
1,600 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 5:27.66; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 5:42.57; 3. Sydney Shears, Prairie, 5:42.85.
3,200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Logos, 12:00; 2. Mari Calene, Logos, 12:30.72; 3. Lizzie Crawford, Logos, 12:39.41.
100 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 16.67; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 17.50; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 17.65.
300 hurdles — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 48.70; 2. Araya Wood, Deary, 50.18; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Logos, 51.57.
400 relay — 1. Prairie (Alli Geis, Sierra Oliver, Julia Rehder, Kristin Wemhoff), 51.69; 2. Troy, 52.51; 3. Logos, 53.16.
800 relay — 1. Troy (Dericka Morgan, Laura House, Bethany Phillis, Katie Gray) 1:48.92; 2. Prairie, 1:50.20; 3. Logos, 1:50.80.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Naomi Taylor, Chloe Jankovic, Alyssa Blum, Sara Casebolt), 4:13.67; 2. Prairie, 4:24.33; 3. Deary, 4:30.56.
SMR — 1. Logos (Eleanor Evans, Abby Taylor, Bridgid Monjure, Naomi Taylor), 1:57.39; 2. Deary, 1:57.44; 3. Prairie, 1:58.70.
Shot put — 1. Kathryn Burnette, Potlatch, 38-10; 2. Soa Moliga, Lapwai, 34-08; 3. Ruby Stewart, Kendrick, 34-06.
Discus — 1. Sage Elven, Prairie, 124-00; 2. Elizabeth Severns, Praire, 113-11; 3. Hailey Hanson, Prairie, 107-09.
High jump — 1. Laney Landmark, Kamiah, 4-09; 2. Callie Remacle, Prairie, 4-08; 3. Laney Bovey, Highland, 4-08.
Pole vault — 1. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 9-00; 2. Savannah Wymouth, 9-00; 3. Logan Landmark, Kamiah, 8-00.
Long jump — 1. Britany Phillips, Wallace, 14-03; 2. Avery Riener, Prairiem 14-03; 3. Dericka Morgan, Troy, 14-02.
Triple jump — 1. Britany Phillips, Wallace, 31-10; 2. Dericka Morgan, Troy, 31-07; 3. Avery Riener, Prairie, 31-02.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDWarrior men take second at Cascade Conference championships
LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men placed second overall with 130 team points as the Cascade Conference championships concluded.
The Warriors enjoyed Day 2 first-place event finishes on the men’s side from Carter Cordon (800 meters; 1 minute, 53.58 seconds) and Ike Hopper (400 hurdles, 54.95), and on the women’s side from Ashley Britt (400 hurdles, 1:02.55) and Lewiston product Anika Grogan (200, 24.86).
Idaho men third in Big Sky
GREELEY, Colo. — The University of Idaho placed third on the men’s side and fourth on the women’s side in team scoring as the Big Sky championship meet wrapped up.
The Vandals earned spots on the podium in 11 events on the final day. Tayler LyDay won the triple jump for the Vandals’ sole individual first-place finish, while the men’s 1,600 relay team of Deyondre Davis, Jemini Archer, Hermann Lorenz and Spencer Barrera also took gold, clocking a time of 3 minutes, 10.88 seconds. Northern Arizona notched a dominant team win on both the men’s and women’s sides with 220.5 and 192 points, respectively.
Cougs trailing at Pac-12 meet
WALNUT, Calif. — Washington State holds ninth place out of 10 teams on the men’s side and a last-place 12th on the women’s side in team scoring after Day 2 of the Pac-12 championships.
The event concludes with Day 3 action beginning at 11 a.m.