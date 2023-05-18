Top-seeded Troy routed Idaho City for an 18-0 win via mercy rule after five innings in Class 1A state tournament opening-round baseball play at Church Field on Wednesday.

The Trojans (13-4) benefited from five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of no-hit ball from Eli Stoner, while Wade Moser batted 2-for-3 with three RBI and Jaxzen Atkinson provided a three-RBI double.