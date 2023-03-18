The Post Falls boys track team was able to hoist the team trophy with 144 team points at the Sweeney Invite at Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston on Friday. The Bengals were right behind them with a team total of 122 points.
The final girls team results were not available at press time.
Lewiston’s Briggs Duman notched a first-place finish in the 100-meter race with a time of 11.28 seconds. Senior James White added first-place finishes in both the shot put and discus events.
For the girls, Damaris Stuffle racked up gold-medal finishes in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 144; 2. Lewiston 122.5; 3. Coeur d’Alene 114; 4. Lake City 52; T5. Weston-McEwen 34; T5. Lakeland 34; 7. Cove 31.5; T8. Pullman 24.5; T8. Moscow 24.5; 10. College Place 24; 11. Clarkston 20; T12. Troy 19; T12. Grangeville 19; 14. Colfax 15; 15. Deary 9; 16. Meadows Valley 8; 17. Asotin 6; 18. Orofino 0.
100 — 1. Briggs Duman, Lew, 11.28; 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 11.30; 3. Trevor Cogley, LC, 11.26.
200 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 22.33; 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 22.69; 3. Cobe Cameron, PF, 23.12.
400 — 1. Trevor Cogley, LC, 49.44; 2. Luke Siler, Clk, 52.60; 3. Teddy Kessler, Lew, 53.83.
800 — 1. Lachlan May, CdA, 1:58.91; 2. Taylor Fox, Cov, 2:06.10; 3. Kyle Rohlinger, CdA, 2:06.59.
1,600 — 1. Lachlan May, CdA, 4:22.90; 2. Jacob King, CdA, 4:37.62; 3. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 4:38.90.
3,200 — 1. Maximus Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 9:25.00; 2. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 10:08.05; 3. Eli Williams, Cov, 10:12.00.
110 hurdles — 1. Taycen Genatone, PF, 15.71; 2. Luke Mastroberadino, Lew, 16.74; 3. Alex Kirkham, Tro, 17.14.
300 hurdles — 1. Luke Mastroberadino, Lew, 42.35; 2. Taycen Genatone, PF, 42.73; 3. Nolan Vaughan, PF, 43.56.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland 43.41; 2. Lewiston 43.98; 3. Clarkston 45.55.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls 1:32.14; 2. Coeur d’Alene 1:35.26; 3. Lakeland 1:37.14.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston 3:32.57; 2. Post falls 3:39.12; 3. Coeur d’Alene 3:39.23.
3,200 relay — 1. Cove 11:19.94; 2. Moscow 11:39.36; 3. College Place 11:40.39.
Shot put — 1. James White, Lew, 52-7.5; 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 47-9; 3. Preston Jeffs, Lak, 47-2.
Discus — 1. James White, Lew, 166-1; 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 157-0; 3. Andrei Smith, CP, 136-5.
High jump — 1. Jack Kliewer, CdA, 6-2; 2. Kolby Rivas, MV, 6-2; 3. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. James Bogdanowicz, CdA, 13-0; 2. Jakan Lawrence, CdA, 12-6; 3. Zachary Cooper, Col, 11-6.
Long jump — 1. Taycen Genatone, PF, 20-4.5; 2. Deegan Everett, Lew, 20-2; 3. Cameron Reich, Wes, 19-11.5.
Triple jump — 1. Alex Shields, PF, 42-0; 2. Luke Mastroberadino, Lew, 41-7.5; 3. Anthony Nix, Wes, 40-10.5.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Kytriana Burell, CdA, 12.84; 2. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 13.11; 3. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 13.14.
200 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, CdA, 26.56; 2. Kinlee McLean, PF, 26.58; 3. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 27.32.
400 — 1. Millie Cosper, PF, 1:02.50; 2. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 1:03.22; 3. Trinity Bonebrake, Lew, 1:03.66.
800 — 1. Ann Marie Dance, CdA, 2:31.04; 2. Chloe Frank, CdA, 2:31.87; 3. Trinity Bonebrake, Lew, 2:33.69.
1,600 — 1. Kaylynn Misner, PF, 5:31.50; 2. Eva Lundgren, Lew, 5:31.90; 3. Ann Marie Dance, CdA, 5:38.15.
3,200 — 1. Annastasia Peters, PF, 10:33.29; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pul, 11:54.51; 3. Olivia May, CdA, 11:55.48.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 15.72; 2. Noelle Thornton, PF, 17.70; 3. Olivia Tyler, Tro, 18.48.
300 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 46.43; 2. Addy Paynter, Lew, 51.72; 3. Ziya Munyer, Lak, 51.75.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland 51.31; 2. Coeur d’Alene 52.71; 3. Post Falls 52,88.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls 1:48.68; 2. Lakeland 1:49.33; 3. Coeur d’Alene 1:49.38.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls 4:17.48; 2. Coeur d’Alene 4:19.00; 3. Pullman 4:24.04.
3,200 relay — 1. Post Falls A 12:45.0; 2. Post Falls B 15:14.0; 3. College Place 15:23.0.
Shot put — 1. Capri Sims, PF, 41-2.5; 2. Kelsey Carroll, CdA, 37-0; 3. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 36-6.5.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 120-10; 2. Capri Sims, PF, 119-7; 3. Kelsey Carroll, CdA, 118-7.
High jump — 1. Kenna Simon, Lak, 5-0; 2. Lily Lindsey, Wes, 4-10; 3. Jordan Cassetto, Clk, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Kenzie Thompson, CdA, 9-0; 2. Rihanna Legler, PF, 8-6; 3. Avonlea Hotine, PF, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 17-1; 2. Mya Adams, CP, 15-11; 3. Lydia Park, Pul, 15-10.5.
Triple jump — 1. Ziya Munyer, Lak, 34-7.75; 2. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 34-3.5; 3. Eva Steele, Lew, 31-5.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLKendrick 12, Garfield-Palouse 0
KENDRICK — Ty Koepp pitched a no-hitter, finishing with eight strikeouts and no walks through 16 batters faced, as Kendrick opened its baseball season with a five-inning mercy rule win against Garfield-Palouse.
On the offensive side, Wyatt Fitzmorris had two hits including a triple while Hunter Taylor notched four RBI for the Tigers.
“They played really good defense behind Ty, and they all cumulatively swang it really well,” Kendrick coach Kyle Jones said.
Garfield-Palouse 000 00— 0 0 2
Kendrick 600 60—12 9 1
B. Plath, N/A and R. Edwards; Ty Koepp and Wyatt Fitzmorris. L—Fitzmorris.
Kendrick hits — Fitzmorris 2 (3B), Isaac Rigney, Troy Patterson, Tucker Ashmead, Noah Littlefield, Hunter Taylor, Jarrett Harris.
Bulldogs go back-to-back
ASOTIN — Colfax baseball had back-to-back wins of 14-1 and 5-1, respectively, against Potlatch and Orofino in the Asotin baseball tournament.
Colfax (2-0) went off for 10 hits in its opener against the Loggers and blitzed to a 14-1 victory. In their second game of the day, the Bulldogs were outhit 9-5 by the Maniacs, but proved to be more opportunistic and defensively sound in a 5-1 win. They benefited from a total of three hits, including a triple and three RBI for the day by JD Peterson.
Potlatch 000 01—1 4 1
Colfax 266 0x—14 10 1
Josh Carpenter, Jaxon Vowels (2), Anderson (2), Bryson Carpenter (3) and Avery Palmer; Alex Mortensen, J. Peterson (4) and B. Plummer. W—Mortensen. L—Anderson.
Potlatch hits — J. Marshall 2, Bryson Carpenter (2B), Waylan Marshall.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson 2 (3B), Mason Gilchrist 2, Eric Christensen 2, JJ Bodey (2B), A. Mortensen, J.P Wigen, Dawson Lobdell.
———
Orofino 000 010—1 9 2
Colfax 104 000—5 5 1
Nic Drobish, Dash Barlow (3) and Silas Naranjo; J.P. Wigen; Cody Inderrieden (5) and Bradley Plummer. W—Wigen; L—Drobish.
Orofino hits — Quinton Naranjo 2 (2B), Barlow 2, Aiden Olive, B. Howell, Drobish, Easton Schneider, Loudan Cochran.
Colfax hits — JD Peterson, JJ Bodey, Plummer, Mason Gilchrist, Eric Christensen.
Potlatch 14, Colton 13
ASOTIN — Levi Lusby of Potlatch hit a walk-off single to lift the Loggers to victory against Colton in the Asotin baseball tournament.
The Wildcats had logged a massive 11-run second to build a 13-5 lead in the five-inning contest, but Potlatch rallied in the final two innings. Jameson Morris struck out seven for the Loggers, while Jaxon Vowels provided a two-RBI double.
Colton 2(11)0 00—13 5 5
Potlatch 410 27—14 6 6
Dan Bell, Wyatt Jordan (2) and Tanner Baerlocher; Sam Barnes, Jameson Morris (2), Josh Biltonin (5) and Waylon Marshall. W—Morris. L—Jordan.
Colton hits — W. Jordan 2 (2B), Angus Jordan (2B), Rayden Hop, Baerlocher.
Potlatch hits — Jaxon Vowels (2B), Tucker Anderson, Sam Barnes, Levi Lusby, Morris, Zach Younger.
Bonners Ferry 11-6, Grangeville 1-8
Grangeville dropped the first game of its doubleheader against nonleague opponent Bonners Ferry at Clearwater Park, but redeemed itself in the second.
The Bulldogs were held to just one hit in the first game. In the second game, they were able to register five singles.
The highlight of the opener for Grangeville was Sam Lindsley’s work on the mound. He registered nine strikeouts in three innings.
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 000 380 0—11 8 2
Grangeville 000 040 0—4 1 1
Trey Bateman, David Hammons (4) and Teigan Banning; Sam Lindsley, JT Jackson (3), Ray Holes (4) and Cody Klement. W — Bateman. L — Jackson.
Bonners Ferry hits — Bateman 2, Blake Rice 2, Porter Schulte (3B), Banning, Roger Naylor, Elija Dahl.
Grangeville hit — Carter Mundt.
GAME 2
Grangeville 113 201 0—8 5 0
Bonners Ferry 123 000 0—6 10 1
Naylor, Banning (2), Dahl (3), Jesse Fess (4), Colton Turner (4), Brody Rice (5) and Banning; David Goicoa, Holes (4), Jack Bransford (6) and Klement. W — Goicoa. L — Fess. S — Bransford.
Grangeville hits — Klement, Goicoa, Lindsley, Holes, Jack Bransford.
Bonners Ferry hits — Thomas Bateman 2, Naylor 2, David Hammons 2, Rice 2, Trey Bateman, Dahl.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLKendrick 15, Garfield-Palouse 5
KENDRICK — The host Tigers tallied 10 runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings to claim a season-opening mercy-rule win against nonleague foe Garfield-Palouse.
Kenadie Kirk had two hits, including a home run, and totaled four RBI for Kendrick. Morgan Silflow added two hits with a triple of her own, and Hayden Kimberling had two hits with a double.
Emma Orfe provided a three-run homer for Gar-Pal.
Garfield-Palouse 203 00— 5 10 0
Kendrick 014 55—15 13 0
Clare Bowechop, Aliyah Holbrook (5) and L. Inman; Taylor Boyer, Hailey Taylor (3) and Kenadie Kirk.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Inman 3 (2B), Megan Olson 2, Kendra Lentz 2, Emma Orfe (HR), Bowechop, Holbrook.
Kendrick hits — Kirk 2 (HR), Morgan Silflow 2 (3B), Hayden Kimberling 2 (2B), Harley Heimgartner 2, Lilly Hanson 2, Taylor, Callie Warner.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISHounds lead the pack at McConnell Invite
At the conclusion of round-robin pool play, Pullman qualified entrants for today’s winner’s brackets in 11 of 12 events and held the lead in overall team scoring at the 12-school Larry McConnell Invite at sites around the valley.
The Hounds enjoyed perfect 3-0 pool-play runs from girls singles players Gwyn Heim, Diana Gutierrez and Rachel Lam; girls doubles pairing Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf; mixed doubles pairing Jesse Tang/Jasmine Thapa; boys singles players Brian Fugh and Neal Wang; and boys doubles pairing Ben Lee/Mir Park.
Lewiston stood at sixth in team scoring with 53 points, and Clarkston was tied for eighth at 50. Bengal standout and defending No. 1 boys singles champion Dylan Gomez was on-track for a successful title defense, going 3-0 in pool play. A 2-1 record was enough for a berth to Saturday’s championship rounds, while those with losing Day 1 records will compete in consolation play today.
TEAM SCORES — DAY 1
1. Pullman 67; 2. Coeur d’Alene 66; 3. Mead 65; 4. Kamiakin 57; 5. Borah 55; 6. Lewiston 53; 7. Mt. Spokane 51; T8. Clarkston 50; T8. Sandpoint 50.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGLundgren competes at NCAAs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Washington State freshman Emily Lundgren competed in the preliminaries of the 100 breaststroke at the NCAA championship meet at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
Lundgren, who qualified with a B standard time at the Art Adamson Invitational in College Station, Texas, in November, finished in 50th in a time of 1 minute, 1.56 seconds.
Lundgren and freshman Dori Hathazi will compete in the meet today. Lundgren will take part in the 100 breaststroke preliminaries and Hathazi will swim in the 200 butterfly preliminaries at 7 a.m. Pacific today.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDIdaho signs Oregon sprinter
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s track and field coaching staff announced the signing of Emelia Puerta to the team next year.
Puerta, a senior at Clackamas High School, holds the school records in the 100, 200, 400 as well as a member of the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
She finished eighth in the 100 in the Oregon Class 6A state championship and anchored the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays, earned all-state recognition in the four events.
“We are excited to have Emelia join the Vandal track family. She will add depth to our sprint crew as well as get it done in the classroom,” director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYLCSC signs three from Treasure Valley
The Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country coaching staff announced the signings of Keith Uitdeweilligen, Ray Herrera and Liam Page to the team in the fall.
Uitdeweilligen was an All-Idaho runner in 2021 and 2022 for Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. Herrera helped Capital High School in Boise to advance to the state meet this past fall. Page competed for Owyhee High School in Boise and was voted the team’s MVP.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC in top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team entered the NAIA coaches top 25, it was announced.
The Warriors checked in at No. 16 thanks to a victory March 8 at the RMC Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nev.
Senior Jorgen Viken is No. 24 in the latest Golfstat individual rankings. Freshman Bryden Brown is at No. 45 and senior Devon Caruso is No. 80.
LCSC next plays Monday and Tuesday at the Warrior Spring Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.