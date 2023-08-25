TROY — Making their season debut, the defending league, district and state volleyball champion Troy Trojans battled past visiting Whitepine League Division I opponent Kamiah 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 on Thursday.
“One of the things the girls really wanted to work on was just their energy and their attitude, as far as when things got tough, staying focused and not getting down on themselves,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “I felt like they definitely did that tonight, which I am super-excited about.”
Jolee Ecklund spearheaded the Trojan offense with 12 kills, while Olivia Tyler served 13-for-13 with five aces.
JV — Troy def. Kamiah.
Loggers tame Wildcats
POTLATCH — Junior Hayley McNeal served the last six points of the match to pull the fourth set out of the fire in a season-opening 27-25, 25-14, 18-25, 26-24 victory for Potlatch against Whitepine League Division I opponent Lapwai.
Setter Emma Patten made 26 assists for the Loggers while middle blocker Brooklyn Mitchell delivered 18 kills. Rylee Tucker served 20-for-22 with two aces in her varsity debut.
“Hard-fought win,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “We’ll take it. I’m kind of too old for those kinds of games, but we’ll take it.”
JV — Potlatch def. Lapwai 3-0.
Maniacs top Tigers in five
OROFINO — Making their season debut, the host Maniacs took down the Kendrick Tigers 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-12 in nonleague play.
Rilee Diffin recorded a double-double of 13 kills and 12 digs for Orofino, which benefited from “great coverage and defense” and battled from behind to win the decisive fifth set, according to coach Heidi Summers.
“Lots of emotion going on,” she said in the aftermath of the victory.
JV — Kendrick def. Orofino 2-1.
Patriots down Nighthawks
COTTONWOOD — Host St. John Bosco of Cottonwood shook off early jitters en route to defeating Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce 23-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-13.
Statistical leaders for the victorious Patriots included Sarah Waters with eight kills and Noelle Chmelik with 11 assists.
JV — Nezperce def. SJB 2-1.
Spartans battle past Huskies
WEIPPE — Timberline of Weippe came out on the right end of a seesaw battle against visiting Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
The match went five sets, ending 25-20, 15-25, 26-24, 14-25, 15-7 in the Spartans’ favor.
Arianna Presnel provided 25 assists for Timberline, while Natasha Hernandez had 12 digs and six aces.
JV — Timberline def. Highland.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 2, Lewiston 1
Visiting Coeur d’Alene scored off a corner kick in the final 10 seconds of regulation to inflict a Class 5A Inland Empire League defeat on Lewiston at Walker Field.
The contest had deadlocked at 0 through the first half, with Coeur d’Alene breaking the draught shortly after intermission before Lewisotn (1-3, 1-1) answered. Erica Wicks put a header toward the goal and Avery Lathen “was able to get a foot on it to make sure it went in” for the Bengals’ lone score of the day, as described by coach Scott Wimer.
Coeur d’Alene 0 2—2
Lewiston 0 1—1
Coeur d’Alene — Ella Morton, 44th
Lewiston — Avery Lathen (Erika Wicks), 74th
Coeur d’Alene — Gianna Kallari, 80th
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 10, Lewiston 8. Saves — Lewiston: Ali Olson 8, Coeur d’Alene: Macy Walters 4.
Lake City 2, Moscow 0
COEUR d’ALENE — The Bears let a pair of unassisted goals slip by in a season-opening loss to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
The Timberwolves’ goals came within two minutes of each other. The first was scored by Chloe Burkholder in the 25th minute, followed by Emily Medina’s in the 27th.
Moscow 0 0—0
Lake City 2 0—2
Lake City — Chloe Burkholder, 25th.
Lake City — Emily Medina, 27th.
Shots — Moscow 4, Lake City 14.
Saves — Moscow 12, Lake City 4.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene 8, Lewiston 0
COEUR d’ALENE — The Bengals dropped their third straight match of the season, suffering a shutout to league foe Coeur d’Alene.
Vikings forward Kason Plinter recorded a hat trick, scoring three consecutive goals in the first half.
Lewiston’s goalkeeper Jacob McKay notched four saves.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 4 4—8
Coeur d’Alene — Roman Sternberg (Elijah Raybell), 5th.
Coeur d’Alene — Kason Pintler (Liam Martin), 17th.
Coeur d’Alene — Pintler (Harper Barlow), 19th.
Coeur d’Alene — Pintler (Raybell), 27th.
Coeur d’Alene — Mason Taylor (Keaton Gust), 58th.
Coeur d’Alene — Gust (Martin), 59th.
Coeur d’Alene — Martin (Maddox Le), 66th.
Coeur d’Alene — Chet Hanna, 79th.
Shots — Lewiston 4, Coeur d’Alene 27.
Saves — Lewiston: Jacob McKay, 4; Coeur d’Alene: Nolan Ludwig 2, Grant Johnson 1Lake City 8, Moscow 1
MOSCOW — Struggling with injuries, the Bears suffered a lopsided defeat to Lake City of Coeur d’Alene in their season opener.
Complete information was not available.
Lake City 6 2—8
Moscow 0 1—1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors prevail in five
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Lewis-Clark State Warriors edged past Ottawa (Ariz.) with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24 and 16-14.
Juliauna Forgach Aguilar continued her streak of strong performances, finishing with a match-high 24 kills as the Warriors (2-1) won both the last two sets in extra-point situations.
Abbey Neff provided a match-high 27 assists, Karissa Lindner had four blocks and Kenzie Dean made 20 digs.
LCSC will continue play in the QUAZ Invitational in Surpise, Ariz., with two matches today, contesting a rematch from Aug. 19 against Montana Western at 11:30 a.m. and taking on Arizona Christian at 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Washington State 1, Portland 0
PORTLAND — Washington State’s fifth-year defender Bridget Rieken notched the lone goal for the Cougs in their win over Portland on Thursday at Merlo Field.
Rieken’s score came in the 48th minute as the Cougs picked up their first all-time win against the historic Portland side. Junior goakeeper Nadia Cooper matched a career high with 10 total saves. The Cougars controlled less than 40% of possession in the match, taking advantage of threatening counterattack opportunities.
This was also Cooper’s first shut out of the season.
Washington State’s 3-0 start is its best since the rescheduled 2020 season in the spring of 2021.
Washington State 0 1—1
Portland 0 0—0
Shots — Washington State 9, Portland 19
Shots on goal — Washington State 4, Portland 9
Saves — Washington State 9, Portland 3
Idaho 1, Utah Tech 0
ST. GEORGE, UTAH — The Idaho women soccer team eked out a decision over Utah Tech following a Kylie Hummel goal in the 77th minute.
The win over the Trailblazers was the Vandals first road victory of the season.
Sophomore goal keeper Kira Witte earned her first shutout of the season limiting Utah tech to just one shot on goal. Witte is one shutout behind Liz Boyden on the Idaho all-time list with 14 shutouts in just two seasons.
The Vandals (2-1) outshot the Trailblazers (1-1) 18-5 throughout the night.
Idaho 0 1—1
Utah Tech 0 0—0
Shots — Idaho 18, Utah Tech 5.
Shots on goal — Idaho 6, Utah Tech 1
Saves — Idaho 1, Utah Tech 5
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
LC ranks in top 15
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Both Lewis-Clark State cross country teams earned spots in the NAIA’s top 15 per preseason coaches’ polling, the national office announced on Thursday.
The LC women ranked 13th with the men slotted at 14.
Five Cascade Conference teams were ranked in the men’s top 25, while the women had five total receiving votes.
The Warriors open the season on Sept. 1 at the Northwest Clash event hosted by Eastern Washington.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
WSU announces schedule
PULLMAN — Washington State swimming will be hosting three Pac-12 meets this season, the team announced Thursday.
The Cougars will hold a Crimson and Gray intersquad event at 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 before ofically kicking off the year at the Fresno State Invite on Oct. 6-7. They will host UCLA on Oct. 13, Stanford on Oct. 28, and USC on Jan. 20.
The Pac-12 Conference championships will be Feb. 28-March 2 in Federal Way, Wash., while the NCAA Championships will be March 20-23 in Athens, Ga.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Moffitt goes pro
MOSCOW — Former University of Idaho guard Divant’e Moffitt signed a professional contract with Cair 2030 Skopje in Macedonia on Thursday.
Moffitt will play small forward for the team, which currently holds a season record of 11-16. In his lone season with the Vandals, he earned an All-Big Sky confernece honorable mention while averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.