TROY — Making their season debut, the defending league, district and state volleyball champion Troy Trojans battled past visiting Whitepine League Division I opponent Kamiah 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 on Thursday.

“One of the things the girls really wanted to work on was just their energy and their attitude, as far as when things got tough, staying focused and not getting down on themselves,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “I felt like they definitely did that tonight, which I am super-excited about.”