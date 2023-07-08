YAKIMA — The Lewis-Clark Twins won both of their games Friday with shutout performances of 9-0 and 1-0 at the Yakima Fire Cracker tournament, guaranteeing a spot in today’s tournament semifinal game against Lakeside Elite.

In the first game of the day against the Spokane Expos, Lewis-Clark averaged one run per inning through the first five and led 5-0. The Twins put up four more runs in the final two to seal the game.

