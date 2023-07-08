YAKIMA — The Lewis-Clark Twins won both of their games Friday with shutout performances of 9-0 and 1-0 at the Yakima Fire Cracker tournament, guaranteeing a spot in today’s tournament championship game against Lakeside Elite.
In the first game of the day against the Spokane Expos, Lewis-Clark averaged one run per inning through the first five and led 5-0. The Twins put up four more runs in the final two to seal the game.
Toby Elliott earned the win for Lewis-Clark. He went the distance, allowed only three hits and walked none.
Chris Ricard led the Twins with four hits and Kaden Daniel added three of his own.
In the second game against Portland Eastside Baseball, neither team found much ground offensively until the sixth inning. Elliott Taylor knocked in his second hit of the game, an RBI single, that ended up being the go-ahead run for Lewis-Clark.
Trace Green earned the win for the Twins. He also went the distance and allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out 12.
Taylor led the team with a game-high two hits.
Lewis-Clark will play in the championship game of the Yakima Fire Cracker tournament at 2 p.m. today.
Full stats were unavailable for Game 2.
Lewis-Clark 201 112 2—9 13 0
Spokane 000 000 0—0 3 2
Toby Elliott and Jackson Slagg, Emmett Slagg (6); E. McLaughlin, D. Victor (6), B. Grissom (7) and D. Victor, B. Dean (6). L—McLaughlin.
Lewis-Clark hits — Chris Ricard 4, Kaden Daniel 3, Guy Krasselt 2, Kyson Barden 2, Elliott Taylor (3B), Carson Kolb.
Spokane hits — N. Koch, Grissom, T. Schmaltz.
———
Portland 000 000 0—0 2 0
Lewis-Clark 000 001 x—1 4 2
Trace Green and Race Currin.
Lewis-Clark hits — Elliott Taylor 2, Carson Kolb, Jared Jelinek.
Nampa Legion 13, Camas Prairie 12
The Camas Prairie Zephyrs opened Day 2 of the Clancy Ellis tournament with a shootout loss to the Nampa Legion Warriors at Harris Field.
Nampa opened the game with an 8-0 lead through three innings. Camas Prairie responded with 12 runs in the next two innings to go up 12-8.
The Warriors put up five runs in the bottom of the fifth, two of them coming off a Zephyrs’ error, to go up by one run and earn the win. The game was called two innings early due to a tournament time limit. Jack Bransford and James Aragon led the Zephyrs with two hits apiece while Colton McElroy added a double.
“The first game, my guys just didn’t play clean baseball,” Camas Prairie coach David Shears said. “And I told them ‘We got to play team baseball ... we got to clean up the defensive part of the game and the pitching.’ ”
Camas Prairie 000 57—12 8 6
Nampa Legion 143 05—13 3 6
Jack Bransford, Colton McElroy (3), Noah Behler (5) and Thayn Williams; R. Willingford, P. Hardy (5) and E. Stauffer.
Camas Prairie hits — Bransford 2, James Aragon 2, McElroy (2B), Taven Ebert, Behler, Williams.
Nampa Legion hits — I. Fernandez, K. Lowery, M. Lester.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs 5, Lewis-Clark Cubs 3
After losing a game earlier in the day to the Nampa Legion Warriors, the Camas Prairie Zephyrs bounced back with a win against the Lewis-Clark Cubs in the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
“We came out against the Cubs tonight and we got good defense and pitching,” Shears said. “And I told the guys ... ‘Hey, that’s baseball.’ “
Camas Prairie opened the game with a 5-0 advantage through two innings and was in control the rest of the way.
Going into the seventh, Lewis-Clark had put up one run to cut the deficit down to four, and had one last chance to tie the game or take the lead in the bottom half of the final frame.
The Cubs put up two runs and threatened to add more, but reliever Thayn Williams finished the game out with two strikeouts to earn the save for the Zephyrs.
Noah Behler earned the win for Camas Prairie. He pitched six innings and allowed only three hits and struck out two. Ray Holes led the Zephyrs with two hits while James Aragon added a double.
Grady Kennedy, Tucker Green and Austin Topp all had singles for Lewis-Clark. Trace Roberts had the lone RBI for the Cubs.
Camas Prairie 320 000 0—5 5 5
Lewis-Clark 001 000 2—3 3 3
Noah Behler, Ray Holes (7), Thayn Williams (7) and Taven Ebert; Jayden Estlund, Ethan Gilmore (5) and Tucker Green. W—Behler; L—Estlund; S—Williams.
Camas Prairie hits — Holes 2, James Aragon (2B), Colton McElroy, Taven Ebert.
Lewis-Clark hits — Green, Austin Topp, Grady Kennedy.
Columbia River Dogs 7-11, Pullman Patriots 0-5
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Pullman Patriots dropped two games of a doubleheader against the Columbia Basin River Dogs in an American Legion tournament.
Full stats were unavailable at press time.
Pullman will play another two games today — the first against Farmers at 4 p.m. and the second against Columbia Basin at 7 p.m., both at Ephrata High School.
GAME 1
Pullman 000 000—0 4 0
Columbia Basin 101 221—7 9 1
GAME 2
Pullman 050 000 0— 5 7 3
Columbia Basin 315 101 x—11 7 2
Gooding Diamond Backs 11, Asotin County Blues 1
The Asotin County Blues allowed 13 hits in its loss to the Gooding Diamondbacks at the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
Chase Patterson led the D-Backs at the plate with three hits including a triple.
Sam Hall had two hits for the Blues, both singles.
Morgan Bunch abosrbed the loss for the Blues. He pitched two innings and gave up seven runs on nine hits while striking out one.
Asotin Blues 000 10—1 6 1
Gooding D-backs 038 0x—11 13 1
Morgan Bunch, Cooper Thomas (2) and N/A. Chase Peterson and N/A.
Asotin hits — Sam Hall 2, Bunch, Jacob Dougan, Zane Riley, Blake Watson.
Gooding hits — Chase Patterson 3 (3B), Kaden Owens 2 (3B), Biaden Nartin 2, Butch Morris 2, Wick Church (3B), Zander Gonzales, Bryce Patterson, Kayl McHenry.
Orofino Merchants 19, Pullman Posse 4
The Orofino Merchants beat the Pullman Posse at the Clancy Ellis tournament at Harris Field.
Stats were not available at press time.
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
Gueye makes NBA Summer League debut
LAS VEGAS — Former Washington State University forward Mouhamed Gueye made his NBA debut Friday against the Sacramento Kings in an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.
The former Cougar started the game at forward for the Atlanta Hawks, and wasted no time making his impact felt. With 3:12 left in the first quarter, Gueye leapt up to the glass and blocked a layup attempt by Kings small forward Kessler Edwards for his first NBA rejection.
Gueye finished the game with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including a 3-pointer. He pulled in five boards and had three assists and and a steal to go with his block.
The Kings won the game 80-76.
Gueye was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His rights were traded to the Boston Celtics and then to the Hawks.
Gueye averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his final season with the Cougars and was named first-team All-Pac-12.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State adds two transfers
The Washington State swimming team added two new transfers to its program. The Cougars announced on Friday the arrivals of Sam Krew and Emma Wright.
Krew transfers to Pullman from Tulane and will compete for WSU in the freestyle and butterfly events. Krew won the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle races at a meet last season in Houston and finished third in the 200 free at the 2022 Phill Hansel Invitational.
Wright swam for the University of Houston last season for her freshman year and placed second in the 100 free at the American Athletic Conference championships, and was on the 200 medley relay team that won the conference championship. She will compete in freestyle and backstroke events for the Cougars.