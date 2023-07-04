AREA ROUNDUP
SPOKANE — Two area teams faced off in a second-place pool game Sunday at the Spokane Wood Bat baseball tournament with the Lewis-Clark Twins edging the Pullman Patriots 2-0.
The Twins earned the win by limiting the offense of the Patriots.
Lewis-Clark (11-12) held a 1-0 lead through the first four innings before tacking on another in the fifth for what would be the final run of the game.
Starter Sam Lindsley earned the win for the Twins, going five innings, striking out six and holding Pullman (5-21-1) to no hits. The lone Patriots hit of the day came from Brendan Doumit, who got the hit off of Lewis-Clark reliever Guy Krasselt.
Carson Kolb led the team with two total hits.
Pullman 000 000 0—0 1 0
Lewis-Clark 100 010 x—2 6 0
Calvin Heusser and Kris Schroeder; Sam Lindsley, Guy Krasselt (6) and Race Currin. W—Lindsley.
Pullman hit — Brendan Doumit.
Lewis-Clark hits — Carson Kolb 2, Chris Ricard, Kyson Barden, Trace Green, Currin.
Asotin goes 2-1 in two days
The Asotin County Blues went 2-1 in three games — two played on Sunday and one played on Monday.
On Sunday, the Blues beat the Sandpoint Lakers 3-2, Shadle Park 12-1 and lost to the Chewelah Cougars 8-3 on Monday.
Asotin and Sandpoint were tied 1-1 through four innings on Sunday before a two-run bottom of the fifth put the Blues up 3-1.
The Lakers responded with a one-run top of the sixth but couldn’t tie or take the lead in the seventh, giving Asotin the win.
Shadle Park didn’t give the Blues many problems.
Asotin led 3-1 after the first inning and put up 11 runs to shut out Shadle Park the rest of the way. Five of the Blues’ runs came in the fourth inning.
On Monday, Asotin and Chewelah were level at 2-2 through two innings, but the Cougars put up four runs in the bottom of the third to take a lead that the Blues couldn’t cut into.
Zane Riley earned the win for Asotin against Sandpoint and Sam Hall earned the win against Shadle Park.
Cody Ells led the team through the three games with six total hits, including two doubles and two triples.
Sandpoint 010 001 0—2 4 1
Asotin 100 020 x—3 3 0
S. Medeiros, D. Williams (5) and C. Inge; Zane Riley and Sam Hall. L—Williams.
Sandpoint hits — J. Tyler (3B), M. Little, S. Caprio, Z. Roop.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells (2B), Otis Phillips, Sam Hall.
———
Asotin 303 510—12 14 0
Shadle Park 100 00x— 1 3 6
Sam Hall, Gillis Simpson (5) and Parker Port; Nick Stewlicious and Ben Straub. W—Hall.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 3 (2B, 2 3B), Otis Phillips 3, Gavin Ells 2 (3B), Sam Hall 2, Morgan Bunch, Gillis Simpson, Cooper Thomas, Blake Watson.
Shadle Park hits — Carsyn Baldwin, Stewlicious, Logan Carlson.
———
Asotin 020 000 1—3 4 3
Chewelah 114 020 x—8 4 3
Jacob Dougan, Cooper Thomas (5) and Sam Hall.; R. McMillan, N. Jeanneret (7), S. Krausz (7) and D. Acosta. W—McMillan; L—Dougan.
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 2, Gavin Ells, Dougan.
Chewelah hits — S. Krausz, M. Krausz, D. Baribault, J. Lovato.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU secured final roster spot
The Washington State volleyball team secured its final roster spot for the 2023 season with the addition of opposite hitter Magdalena Juric from CSU Northridge.
WSU Jen Greeny and associated coach Burdette Greeny announced the incoming transfer Monday.
The 6-foot-4 right side player from Zadar, Croatia, was a 2022 Big West All-Academic selection and qualified for the 2018 U.S. Junior Nationals with Mavericks Volleyball in California, which she helped lead to a third-place finish. She was also a member of the 2017 U17 European Global Challenge, playing with her home-nation of Croatia.
Juric joins a Cougars volleyball team that is hoping to punch its eighth-consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament.
Washington State has several AVCA top 10 teams on its schedule this year: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Louisville, No. 6 Stanford and No. 7 Oregon. The Cougs finished 2022 as the No. 24 team on the same poll.
The Cougars will open up the fall season on Aug. 25 with a trip to Louisville, Ky., to play Wright State.
Wright State is one of six NCAA tournament teams that Washington State will face during the 2023 season.