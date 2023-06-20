The Lewis-Clark Twins routed the Nampa Chiefs 10-2 on Sunday at Harris Field to conclude their run in Dwight Church tournament American Legion baseball play.
Elliott Taylor led at the plate with two hits and a triple. Chris Ricard also notched two hits, both singles.
Wiley Wagner earned the win on the mound for the Twins with a complete game in which he allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three.
Lewis-Clark 320 010 4—10 9 2
Nampa 100 001 0—2 6 0
W. Wagner and H. Line. R. Knight, T. Parlin and R. Perez.
Lewis-Clark hits — E. Taylor 2 (3B), C. Ricard 2, G. Krasselt, H. Line, T. Green, Wagner, S. Lindsley.
Nampa hits — B. Wallingford 2 (2B), H. Wade 2, L. Renchler, K. Kerns.
Asotin County Blues 5-15, Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 16U 3-5
COEUR D’ALENE — The Asotin County Blues notched a doubleheader sweep of the 16U Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Sunday.
AJ Olerich earned the win on the mound in the opener to the tune of six strikeouts.
Olerich managed to register two hits in the nightcap as well, both of which were doubles.
Cody Ells pitched his own complete game and led at the dish during Game 2, going 3-for-3 with a triple.
“Definitely their best pitching performances they’ve had so far this summer,” Blues coach Dalton Stamper said of Olerich and Ells. “It was great.”
GAME 1
Cd’a 100 020 0—3 6 4
Asotin 012 110 x—5 5 2
AJ Olerich and N/A. Beau Pranson, Camble Ray (4) and N/A.
Cd’a hits — Gavin Helms 2 (2B), Ryder Bishop, Cash Lund, Andy Everson, Hunter Avitett.
Asotin hits — Gillis Simpson 2, Zane Riley, Gavin Ells, Jacob Dougan.
GAME 2
Asotin 305 313 0—15 13 3
Cd’a 200 300 x—5 7 2
Cody Ells and N/A. Bam F, Ryder Bishop (2), Baden Van Linge (5)
Asotin hits — Cody Ells 3 (3B), Olerich 2 (2 2B), Gavin Ells 2 (2B), Otis Phillips 2, Blake Watson (2B), Jacob Dougan, Blake Watson, Morgan Bunch.
Cd’a hits — Bam 2, Helms (3B), Cash Lund, Andy Everson, Ryder Bishop, Baden Van Linge.
Spokane Expos 15, Pullman Patriots 5
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Pullman Patriots struggled to keep the Spokane Expos at bay on Sunday.
The Patriots took a 4-2 lead to end the first inning, but couldn’t find that spark for the rest of the game. The Expos pulled away with a nine-run third.
A full box was not available at press time.
Spokane 229 02—15 13 0
Pullman 400 01— 5 6 3
Spokane Cannons 8, Pullman Patriots 2
COLFAX — A six-run stretch between the sixth and seventh inning by the Spokane Cannons put the dagger in the Palouse Patriots.
The game was tied at two runs when the Cannons scored the eventual game-winning run in the sixth. The Cannons added five insurance runs during the top of the seventh.
The Patriots were led at the plate by Brayden Randall, who had two hits.
A full box was not available at press time.
Spokane 001 101 5—8 5 1
Pullman 002 000 0—2 6 7
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 17U 10-11, Lewis-Clark Cubs 3-1
COEUR D’ALENE — The Lewis-Clark Cubs couldn’t keep up with the bats of the 17U Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen on Sunday.
Coeur d’Alene tallied 24 hits throughout the twinbill.
Noah Hawkins led the Lumberman with six hits throughout the two games. The freshman hit for the cycle during the opener.
Mason Way led with two hits during the opener for the Cubs. Tucker Green registered a double.
Trace Roberts had three hits throughout the twin bill inclduing two doubles.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 102 000 0—3 7 1
Cd’a 021 340 x—10 11 0
Z. Bambacigno, E. Gilmore (5) and R. Stamper. D. Hunter, H. Kramer (5) and T. Franklin.
Lewis-Clark hits — M. Way 2, T. Green (2B), T. Roberts (2B), B. Schumacher, E. Gilmore.
CDA hits — N. Hawkins 4 (HR, 3B, 2B), K. Coey 2, T. Franklin 2 (2 2B), W. Beckenhauer (2B), W. Robson.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 100 000—1 8 4
Cd’a 050 042—11 13 0
E. Gilmore, T. Green (2), M. Way (4) and R. Stamper. M. Holecek, S. Jimenez (6) and T. Franklin.
Lewis-Clark hits — Roberts 2 (2B), Bambacigno (2B), Green, G. Kennedy, C. Kelley, A. Bean, G. Hiebert.
CDA hits — M. Holecek 3, N. Hawkins 2 (2B), C. Dixon 2, W. Robson, D. Hunter, T. Franklin, S. Jimenez, Elliott.
Elko Basque O’s 17, Camas Prairie Zephyrs 13
NAMPA, Idaho — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs came out on the wrong end of a high-scoring American Legion encounter with Elko Basque of Nevada.
Colton McElroy led the Zephyrs at bat with two hits including a triple.
Elko Basque 017 126—17 7 3
Camas Prairie 340 312—13 8 3
P. Aranguena, A. Roumanos (1), D. Robles (4), C. Dealy (4) and G. Correa; J. Aragon, T. Ebert (3), T. Williams (6) and Williams, Ebert.
Elko Basque hits — Roumanos 2, Aranguena (3B), J. Robles (2B), D. Jacobo, T. Monett Jr., D. Robles.
Camas Prairie hits — C. McElroy 2 (3B), Aragon 2, Ebert, E. Hinds, L. McElroy, N. Behler.
Posse cancels Cubs clash
In order to rest for upcoming league play, the Pullman Posse withdrew last week from a doubleheader against the Lewis-Clark Cubs that had previously been scheduled for Sunday.