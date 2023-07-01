SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Twins scored back-to-back wins on Friday in Spokane Wood Bat tournament play, handling the Washington-based NE 509 All-Stars 8-2 before edging the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen 5-4.

Against the All-Stars, Carson Kolb pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and Race Currin doubled for L-C. Chris Ricard batted 3-for-3 with a home run to lead the Twins against the Lumbermen, while Toby Elliott pitched the first five innings to record the win and Sam Lindsley closed with two innings of no-hit ball for the save.