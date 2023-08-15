WACO, Texas — The Idaho football teams was picked 13th in the AFCA FCS Coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll, released today by the organization.
The Vandals were picked as the fourth Big Sky team in the rankings, behind Montana State (No. 3), Sacramento State (8) and Weber State (10).
Idaho sits just ahead of Montana (14) and UC Davis (17).
The Vandals previously were picked eighth in the STATS Perform preseason poll, the other major FCS poll.
Idaho has been ranked as high as No. 5 in preseason polls so far this offseason, earning that nod in the HERO Sports preseason poll.
Idaho kicks off the season Aug. 31 in Beaumont, Texas, against Lamar University. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific with a broadcast on ESPN+.
COLLEGE SOCCERWSU tabbed fifth in preseason coaches poll
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s soccer team was selected to finish fifth in the Pac-12 Conference in its preseason coaches poll released Monday.
The Cougars were picked in the top half of the conference for the fifth straight season.
UCLA was voted to win the conference.
WSU returns four fifth-year seniors and welcomes 13 newcomers to the 2023 roster. Coach Todd Shulenberger enters his ninth season at the helm of the program after breaking the school’s all-time wins record last year. Senior Margie Detrizio returns to the front line as a reigning Pac-12 All-Conference selection last fall, netting a team-best 11 goals and six assists.
Washington State begins its season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Eastern Washington at Lower Soccer Field.
Pac-12 preaseason coaches poll
Rank, school — points (first place votes)
1. UCLA — 119 (9)
2. Stanford — 113 (3)
3. USC — 94
4. California — 85
5. Washington State — 76
6. Arizona — 61
T7. Arizona State — 53
T7. Colorado — 53
T7. Washington — 53
10. Utah — 51
11. Oregon — 19
12. Oregon State — 15
COLLEGE GOLFIdaho’s Suyadinata, McGann earn All-American Scholars honors
MOSCOW — Idaho men’s golferes Matthew McGann and Jose Suryadinata were named All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches’ Association of America, the organization announced recently.
As a team, the Vandals earned GCAA Presidents Special Recognition honors for having a team GPA over 3.5.
Idaho is one of just 54 NCAA Division I teams, and the only Big Sky team to earn the award.
To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds and have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.
The Vandals begin practice Sunday ahead of the season opener at the Colorado State Ram Masters on Sept. 6-7.