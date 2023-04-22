ASHLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State Warriors finished the second day of the Cascade Conference multi championship on Friday with several All-Conference selections, along with the first championship in the decathlon in school history.
Senior Christian Bothwell finished atop the leaderboard after 10 events with 6,271 points.
Two other LCSC athletes totaled over 6,000 points and placed in the top five, earning All-Conference honors and school points ahead of the conference meet on May 12-13.
Junior Justin Krabbenhoft earned a third-place finish with a career-best 6,111 points and senior Caleb Moore placed fifth with 6,002 points.
Bothwell finished second in the javelin and the 1,500 meters. He was third in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.31 seconds, fourth in discus with a throw of 32.82 meters and fifth in the pole vault with a mark of 3.9.
Krabbenhoft took third in the 1,500 and had career-best marks in the pole vault (3.7 meters), discus (29.44) and javelin (40.17). Moore won the discus and pole vault, was second in the 110 hurdles and had personal records in the javelin (43.89) and 1,500 (5:12.82).
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colfax 3-11, Reardan 2-1
COLFAX — The Colfax Bulldogs combined for 21 hits in their sweep of Northeast 2B League baseball foe Reardan on Friday.
Colfax (9-3, 6-3) edged out the first game 3-2, then took over for an 11-1 Game 2. The Bulldogs notched 11 hits in the opener to power a narrow victory. JD Peterson also had a solid night on the mound in the first game, notching 10 strikeouts.
The Eagles (5-9, 3-7) couldn’t do much to stop the Bulldogs in the nightcap, losing by 10 runs. Mason Gilchrist led at the plate in Game 2, going 4-for-4 with a double.
GAME ONE
Reardan 000 002 0—2 3 0
Colfax 000 102 x—3 11 3
Tate Nelson and Evan Moser. JD Peterson and Braden Plummer.
Reardan hits — Hunter Flea, Nelson, Colton Lonning.
Colfax hits — Plummer 3, JJ Bodey 2, JP Wigen 2, Peterson, Dawson Lobdell, Alex Mortensen, Erik Christensen.
GAME TWO
Reardan 010 000—1 5 0
Colfax 910 001—11 10 0
Flea, Tyler Clouse (1), Tysen Finch (6) and Moser. Wigen and Plummer. L — Flea.
Reardan hits — Garrett Ellis 2, Lonning, Nelson, Moser.
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 4 (2B), Peterson 2, Christensen (2B), Mortensen (2B), Cody Inderrieden, Asian Burt.
Liberty Christian 20-21, Colton 0-2
COLTON — The Wildcats couldn’t get going anything going at the plate as they fell to nonleague opponent Liberty Christian.
The Patriots’ (13-3) three pitchers combined for a no-hitter throughout the twinbill.
Colton (2-6) combined for 19 errors throughout the doubleheader.
GAME ONE
Liberty Christian (12)30 23—20 11 0
Colton 000 00—0 0 7
Ethan Butcher and Jamie Dunham. Dan Bell, Raydyn Hop (2) and Ryan Impson.
Liberty Christian hits — Dawson Mooney 3 (3B, 2B), Ethan Butcher 2 (2B), Charlie Braning 2 (2B), Joey Isley (2B), Sam Culver (2B), Trent Ralston, Drew Ott.
GAME TWO
Liberty Christian 163 29—21 11 0
Colton 000 00—2 0 12
Mooney and Jamie Dunham. Angus Jordan, Wyatt Jordan (5) and Ryan Impson.
Liberty Christian hits — Isley 2 (3B), Sam Culver 2, Grant Williamson 2, Mooney, Ralston, Ott, Perry Pottle, Payton Townsend.
Chewelah 8-6, Asotin 6-2
ASOTIN — The visiting Cougars jumped ahead early in Game 1 while victory slipped through Asotin’s fingers after a late Chewelah rally in Game 2 of a 2B Bi-County League doubleheader sweep.
Sam Hall doubled in both games for the host Panthers (12-7, 9-5), who benefited from six strikeouts plus two hits with a double from Cody Ells in Game 2. Zach Bowman pitched 14 strikeouts and homered for the Cougars (13-3, 10-0) in Game 1, while Clay Jeanneret made three hits with two doubles and a triple for Chewelah in Game 2.
GAME 1
Chewelah 300 010 2—6 7 1
Asotin 000 002 0—2 4 6
Bowman and Jeanneret; AJ Olerich, Justin Boyea (6) and Clovis.
Chewelah hits — Bowman 2 (HR), Katzer 2, Dowding (2B), C. Jeanneret, Nolan Jeanneret.
Asotin hits — Hall (2B), Boyea (2B), G. Ells, Cooper Biery
GAME 2.
Chewelah 101 000 6—8 7 2
Asotin 220 000 2—6 7 3
Dowding and Clay Jeanneret; Cody Ells, Gavin Ells (7) and Cameron Clovis.
Chewelah hits — C. Jeanneret 3 (2 2B, 3B), Miles Kraus, Bowman, Bode Katzer, Acosta.
Asotin hits — C. Ells 2 (2B), Sam Hall 2 (2B), G. Ells 2, Clovis, Chase Engle.
Orofino JV 15, Genesee 5
OROFINO — The visiting Bulldogs fell to Orofino’s JV in nonleague play.
Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Asotin 7-0, Chewelah 6-23
The Panthers were able to edge out the Cougars in the opener of their doubleheader, but got throttled in the nightcap.
Cady Browne had another good night at the plate and in the circle during the opener for Asotin (5-12, 2-8). She earned the win while striking out two batters.
While at the dish, she went 1-for-3 with a homer.
Chewelah (5-6, 5-3) had 16 hits in the nightcap, with Bailey Fuller leading the pack at 4-for-4 with a double.
GAME ONE
Chewelah 100 012 2—6 8 1
Asotin 122 020 x—7 6 2
Bailey Fuller, Zoe Baldwin (3) and Lily Kent; Cady Browne and Maddi Lathrop. W—Browne. L—Fuller.
Chewelah hits — Kamryn Riese 2 (2B), Fuller (HR), Sydney Baldwin (2B), Kaelyn Slaughter (2B), Abby Miller, Z. Baldwin, Brooke Bennett.
Asotin hits — Emily Elskamp 2 (HR), Kierra Nielson 2 (2B), Browne (HR), Lathrop.
GAME TWO
Chewelah 502 (13)3—23 16 0
Asotin 000 00—0 5 7
Fuller and Kent; Nielson and Browne.
Chewelah hits — Fuller 4 (2B), Z. Baldwin 3 (2 2B), Kent 2 (2B), Bennett 2 (2B), Miller 2, Riese 2, Maddie Kent.
Asotin hits — Elskamp 2, Browne (2B), Nielson, Izzy Dougan.
St. Maries 3, Potlatch 2
ST. MARIES — The visiting Loggers fell to the Lumberjacks in what was ultimately a pitchers duel.
Potlatch’s Josie Larson and St Maries’ Taci Watkins battled the entire way with Watkins getting the last laugh.
Watkins notched nine strikeouts for the Lumberjacks (9-2). She allowed no runs on two hits.
Larson tallied eight strikeouts for the Loggers (7-2) while walking five.
Potlatch 000 000 0—0 2 2
St. Maries 100 001 x—2 3 0
Josie Larson and Tayva McKinney. Taci Watkins and Brenna Elliott.
Potlatch hits — Jaylee Fry, Brooklyn Mitchell.
St. Maries hits — McKayla Spray (2B), Anne Sande, Watkins.
Wildcat-Patriot twinbill pushed back
Colton’s scheduled doubleheader against Liberty Christian of Richland was postponed due to rain.
It is now slated to be made up on Monday starting at 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Skinner brothers break through at Rasmussen Invite
COEUR D’ALENE — Twin brothers Caleb and Zachary Skinner of Moscow combined to win three events at the Rasmussen Invite held at Coeur d’Alene High School, while the Bears’ Jessika Lassen and Cora Crawford each took top honors in one event on the girls side.
Moscow scored third overall from the nine-team field in boys competition and fifth for girls. Lewiston placed seventh among both boys and girls teams.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 137; 2. Coeur d’Alene 119; 3. Moscow 85; 4. Timberlake 84; 5. Lakeland 60; 6. Lake City, 51; 7. Lewiston 37; 8. Sandpoint 28; 9. St. Maries 16.
100 — 1. Zach Johnson, Lake City, 11.28; 2. Gio Carlino, Post falls, 11.50; 3. Weston Saputski, Lakeland, 11.56.
200 — 1. Trevor Cogley, Lake City, 22.55; 2. Dylan Wolfe, Post Falls, 22.92; 3. Cobe Cameron, Post Falls, 23.15.
800 — 1. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene, 2:04.94; 2. James Stubbers, Lewiston, 2:05.04; 3. Kyle Rohlinger, Coeur d’Alene, 2:05.51.
1600 — 1. Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene, 4:26.94; 2. Nathan Roche, Sandpoint, 4:31.64; 3. Jacob King, Coeur d’Alene, 4:31.92.
3200 — 1. Lachlan May, Coeur d’Alene, 9:48.82; 2. Jacob Barnhart, Timberlake, 9:56.71; 3. Logan Anderson, Lake City, 10:08.44.
110 hurdles — 1. Zach Skinner, Moscow, 15.09; 2. Caius Tebbe, Timberlake, 15.56; 3. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 15.59.
300 hurdles — 1. Wyatt MacArthur, Timberlake, 40.53; 2. Nolan Vaughan, Post Falls, 41.99; 3. Caius Tebbe 42.80.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Thomas Calder, Nick Nowell, Terry Edwards, Weston Saputski), 43.18; 2. Moscow, 43.97; 3. Lake City, 44.38.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Gio Carlino, Cobe Cameron, Taycen Genatone, Dylan Wolfe), 1:31.08; 2. Moscow, 1:32.67; 3. Lakeland, 1:33.30.
1600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Cobe Cameron, Nolan Vaughan, Trenton McLean, Dylan Wolfe), 3:30.78; 2. Moscow, 3:31.81; 3. Timberlake, 3:35.33.
Shot put — 1. Trevor Miller, Post Falls, 51-10 1/2; 2. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 51-3 3/4; 3. Alex Green, Lake City, 46-5.
Discus — 1. Trevor Miller, Post Falls, 141-6; 2. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 132-5; 3. Jackson Kiehn, Post Falls, 129-9.
High jump — 1. Jack Kliewer, Coeur d’Alene, 6-0; 2. Trenton McLean, Post Falls, 6-0; 3. Amoz Estes, Coeur d’Alene, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Jakan Lawrence, Coeur d’Alene, 14-0; 2. Slate Fragoso, Sandpoint, 12-9; 3. James Bogdanowicz, Coeur d’Alene, 12-9.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 21-7 1/2; 2. Zach Skinner, Moscow, 20-6 1/4; 3. Caius Tebbe, Timberlake, 20-2.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 43-3 1/2; 2. Gabe Means, Lakeland, 40-4 1/4; 3. Jayson Cady, Coeur d’Alene, 39-9.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 124.5; 2. Post Falls 104.5; 3. Sandpoint 90.5; 4. Lakeland 78; 5. Moscow 65.5; 6. Lake City 60; 7. Lewiston 54; 8. Timberlake 52; 9. St. Maries 18.
100 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, Coeur d’Alene, 12.63; 2. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 12.96; 3. Anna Reinink, Sandpoint, 13.17.
200 — 1. Kytriana Burrel, Coeur d’Alene, 26.45; 2. McKenzie Palaniuk, Lakeland, 27.20; 3. Anna Reinink, Sandpoint, 27.23.
400 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Moscow, 1:02.22; 2. Hazel Kunkel, Lake City, 1:02.24; 3. Elliana Rietze, Coeur d’Alene, 1:07.41.
800 — 1. Olivia May, Coeur d’Alene, 2:18.71; 2. Kaley Bohl, Post Falls, 2:23.13; 3. Grace Rookey, Sandpoint, 2:28.97.
1,600 — 1. Kaley Bohl, Post Falls, 5:16.92; 2. Kaylynn Misner, Post Falls, 5:20.94; 3. Eva Lundgren, Lewiston, 5:25.68
3,200 — 1. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 11:53.16; 2. Dakota Keyworth, Coeur d’Alene, 11:58.72; 3. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 12:18.10.
100 hurdles — 1. Noelle Thornton, Post Falls, 17.12; 2. Dakota Caudle, Timberlake, 17.41; 3. Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland, 17.46.
300 hurdles — 1. Madison Mitchell, Coeur d’Alene, 48.40; 2. Lily Richardson, Sandpoint, 50.53; 3. Jozee MacArthur, Timberlake, 50.61.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Karstyn Kiefer Chloe Charvier-Soleillet, Michaela Palaniuk, McKenzie Palaniuk), 52.04; 2. Post Falls, 53.04; 3. Moscow, 53.94.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Chloe Van Volkinburg, Talia Bonville, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean), 1:49.24; 2. Lakeland, 1:50.44; 3. Moscow, 1:53.49.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Millie Cosper, Talia Bonville, Kaley Bohl, Kinlee McLean), 4:13.72; 2. Lakeland, 4:30.97; 3. Timberlake, 4:33.21.
Shot put — 1. Capri Sims, Post Falls, 43’9.25; 2. Ivy Smith, Sandpoint, 37’9; 3. Katy Wessels, Lewiston, 35’7.25.
Discus — 1. Capri Sims, Post Falls, 125’0; 2. Kelsey Carroll, Coeur d’Alene, 118’8; 3. Ivy Smith, Sandpoint, 115’1.
High jump — 1. Jamie Mueller, St. Maries, 4’10; 2. Landree Simon, Lakeland, 4’8; 3. Diana Nelson, Timberlake, 4’8.
Pole vault — 1. Devin McDaniel, Sandpoint, 10’6; 2. Erika Edmundson, Sandpoint, 9’9’ 3. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 9’3.
Long jump — 1. Ashley Kerns, Lake City, 15’7.75; 2. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 15’6.5; 3. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 15’3.
Triple jump — 1. Ziya Munyer, Lakeland, 35’9.5; 2. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 33’2; 3. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 32’3.75.
Bulldogs mark territory in Battle on the Hill
GRANGEVILLE — Holding their first home meet since 2016, the Grangeville Bulldogs fielded several winning athletes in the Grangeville Battle on the Hill.
Junior Ryan Detweiler won the 800 meters for Grangeville in a time of 2 minutes, 20 seconds, as well as the 3,200 in 11:02.7. Senior Gabe Kantner ran PRs of 11.31 and 23.8 in the 100 and 200, respectively.
Freshman Ayden Arnett won The 400 in 55.03, and junior Tyler Zechmann was a 10th-of-a-second behind at 55.13. Zechmann also won the 1600 in 5:03.3.
Sophomore Neveah Kellberg led the girls 200 in a time of 30.25, and Grangeville’s girls 800 medley relay won in 2:13.56.
Complete results were not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Greyhound girls fourth at Eileen Northcutt Invitational
SPOKANE — The Pullman girls took fourth from a 23-team field in the Eileen Northcutt Invitational held at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane.
Ryliann Bednar led the way for Pullman with an eighth-place score of 81.
“The field was really deep with a lot of talented players from all over the eastern part of the state,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “I thought we held our own and played really well against mostly 3A/4A competition. All four girls played really well down the stretch during the last 9 holes today to take home fourth place.”
Team scores — Southridge 232, Mead 257, Gonzaga Prep 263, Pullman 272.
Medalist — Jillian Hui, Southridge, 72.
Pullman scores — Ryliann Bednar 81; Matiline Rink 83; Alexis Hendrickson 108; Emma Bobo 112.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCERShadle Park 5, Clarkston 1
The Bantams got on the board, but dropped their seventh 2A Greater Spokane League game of the season to the visiting Highlanders.
Clarkston (1-9, 1-7) was able to avoid a shutout following a Braeden McCabe goal in the 69th minute.
“This was a hard-fought game for us,” Clarkston coach Corinthia Richert said. “We continue to improve every game.”
Shadle Park (4-2, 3-1) outshot the Bantams 10-6.
Shadle Park 2 3—5
Clarkston 0 1—1
Shadle Park — Ethan Foos (Jonah Hurst), fourth.
Shadle Park — Kingston Clark, 32nd.
Shadle Park — Jonah Hurst, 48th.
Clarkston — Braeden McCabe (Juan Sabogal), 69th.
Shadle Park — Cash Clark (Hurst), 76th.
Shadle Park — Memphis Lake, 81st.
Shots — Shadle Park 10, Clarkston 6. Saves — Shadle Park: Sam Picicci 5; Clarkston: James LeBret 6.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Eight new signees for Idaho
The Idaho Vandals women’s soccer team has brought in eight new players, five from the Pacific Northwest, to add further depth to its roster.
Last season, Idaho went 12-3-3, ending with a tie against Northern Arizona in the second round of the Big Sky Championships.
In the midfield, the team signed Tori Peters of Klahowya Secondary school in Bremerton, Wash., and Payton Oelkers of Mountain View High School in Meridian, Idaho. On the backline, Idaho adds Izzy Thoma from Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Wash., and KV Miller out of Curtis Senior High School in University Place, Wash.
For attacking midfield, the Vandals brought in Leslie Duarte from Youngstown, Ariz. and for defensive midfield, Sara Rodgers out of Snohomish, Wash. The lone forward of the signing class is Emma James out of Aliso Viejo, Calif. Shoring up the nets at goalkeeper is Paula Flores out of San Diego by way of Tijuana, Mexico.
All players bring a variety of all-state and/or all-league honors from high school, as well as club experience. Thoma, Rodgers and Miller have played together as members of the Crossfire Premier club for the Elite Clubs National League.
The midfielders in the class will help offset the loss of 2022 captain Savannah Foster, who tallied 11 points and was named first-team All-Big Sky in her final season.