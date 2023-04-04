PULLMAN — The Washington State baseball team piled up five runs in the first two innings and powered past BYU 6-1 in a nonconference game Monday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The win was the fourth straight for the Cougars (18-9) in a stretch that includes two victories against No. 12 UCLA over the weekend.
WSU got the scoring started with a pair of doubles in the first. Designated hitter Sam Brown doubled to right-center field to bring home Jacob McKeon and center fielder Jonah Advincula doubled down the right-field line to score Brown.
It was an RBI-doubles-fest for the Cougars, with McKeon adding one in a three-run second inning and Advincula adding notching another one in the seventh.
Brown finished 3-of-4 with two runs and an RBI and Advincula went 3-of-4 with two RBI.
Reliever McKabe Cottrell (1-0) earned the win and BYU’s Carter Smith (0-2) absorbed the loss. BYU (9-18) recorded just two hits as a team.
BYU 010 000 000—1 2 1
Washington State 230 000 10x—6 10 0
Smith, Cole (3), Clawson (6), Porter (7), Mabeus (8) and Goff; Jones, Cottrell (3), Wilford (5), Spencer (7), Baughn (9) and Morrow. W — Cottrell. L — Smith.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clarkston 10-5, Pullman 0-4
CLARKSTON — The Clarkston Bantams took two wins over the Pullman Greyhounds in an Inland Empire League baseball doubleheader.
Clarkston (4-0, 2-0) only needed five innings in Game 1, blanking Pullman (2-3, 1-2) off the back of a complete performance by Trace Greene, who earned the win for the Bantams and had eight strikeouts.
Greyhounds pitcher Calvin Huesser absorbed the loss. Clarkston was led in the matinee with two hits from Parker Hayes. Three batters had one hit for Pullman.
In the nightcap, the much-improved Greyhounds still couldn’t pull one out over the Bantams, losing on a walk-off RBI single by Hayes, who, with Nathan Somers and Hayden Line, led Clarkston with two hits apiece.
Pullman was led with two hits, including a double, from Caleb Northcroft.
Brady Coulter absorbed the loss for the Greyhounds, while Clarkston’s Lance Heitstuman earned the win and Tucker Rowen recorded a save for the Bantams.
GAME 1
Pullman 000 00— 0 3 5
Clarkston 102 34—10 5 0
Calvin Huesser, Cade Hill (4), Caleb Northcroft (5) and N/A; Trace Greene and Emmett Slagg. L—Huesser.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy, Brendan Doumit, Alex Bicklehaupt.
Clarkston hits — Parker Hayes 2, Lance Heitstuman, Green, Slagg.
GAME 2
Pullman 100 030 0—4 6 3
Clarkston 300 100 1—5 8 3
Brady Coulter, Caleb Northcroft (5) and N/A. Lance Heitstuman, Hayden Line (5), Tucker Rowen (7) and Emmett Slagg. W—Heitstuman; L—Coulter; S—Rowen.
Pullman hits — Northcroft 2 (2B), Cade Hill (2B), Kris Schroeder (2B), Brendan Doumit, Joey Hecker.
Clarkston hits — Line 2, Parker Hayes 2, Nathan Somers 2, Jacob Caldwell, Lance Heitstuman.
COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho men stand tall after first day of Redhawk Invitational
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Idaho men’s golf team stands atop the pack of 17 teams at the Redhawk Invitational after the first day and first two rounds of competition Monday.
The Vandals have an overall score of 558, good for 10-under.
Three Idaho golfers rank in the top seven. Senior Colt Sherrell ranks the highest with a 138 overall score, good for 4-under and for second place overall at the invitational.
Idaho women 11th after first round at Cowgirl Classic
MARICOPA, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team stands at 11th place out of 20 teams after the first day of competition at the Wyoming Cowgirls Classic.
Idaho has an overall score of 301 for a 52-over.
Senior Vicky Tsai is Idaho’s highest placer after one day of competition with a total of 156 for a 12-over.
Washington State women conclude first day of Silverado Showdown
NAPA, Calif. — The Washington State women’s golf team sits at 11th place out of 17 opponents after the first day of the Silverado Showdown.
The Cougs have an overall score of 307 for a 19-over.
The highest current placers for Washington State are fifth-year senior Darcy Habgood and freshman Emiko Sverduk, who are tied for 13th with a 74 overall score for a 2-over.
Play will continue early today.
Walla Walla Invitational delayed
WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Invitational was canceled for the Lewis-Clark men’s golf team Monday and postponed for the women’s team.
The men’s side of the Invitational was canceled because of an inability to play a mandated 36 holes according to league requirements.
The women, who are mandated to play at least 18, will hope to play today. Whether or not the women will tee off was not yet determined at press time.