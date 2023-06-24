Washington State guard Powell inks with Miami Heat

Washington State guard Justin Powell steals the ball from Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa during a Pac-12 Conference game last season at Beasley Coliseum.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Former Washington men’s basketball player Justin Powell inked an agreement with the Miami Heat to play in July’s NBA Summer League, the organization announced Friday.

The guard becomes the second WSU player to sign an NBA deal in the 2023 draft class after Mouhammed Gueye was selected with the 39th pick by the Charlotte Hornets and was later traded to the Atlanta Hawks.