A day after teammate Jonah Advincula was selected in the eighth round of the MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians, fellow Washington State players Sam Brown and Cam Magee had their names called on Tuesday.
Brown, an infielder, was taken in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels, and was the first Cougar drafted by the franchise since outfielder Kyle Johnson in 2012.
Magee was drafted in the 18th round by the Atlanta Braves. The last time the Braves took a Washington State player was in 1997, when they drafted catcher Jason Hairston.
Brown earned all-Pac-12 honors this past season after he finished in the top 10 in almost every major hitting category. He tied for fifth in the Pac-12 in batting average with a mark of .374 and was tied for sixth in on-base percentage at .481.
He also was sure-gloved. In 273 chances, he committed just one error.
Magee made 48 starts in 51 games played and finished with a .297 batting average, 36 RBI and had a 15-game on-base streak during the season.
LCSC adds to pitching staff
The Lewis-Clark State College baseball team added a new arm to its recruiting class.
Pitcher Jadon Williamson committed to LCSC on Sunday out of Lower Columbia College.
In 2023, Williamson made five appearances and pitched 21 innings for the Red Devils. He finished with two wins and one save, allowed just one earned run, fanned 29, allowed just 13 hits, allowed a .191 opposing batting average and finished with a 0.43 ERA.
Williamson’s addition could help replenish a Warriors pitching staff that lost four hurlers this past offseason.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Cubs 8-12, Zephyrs 6-2
The Lewis-Clark Cubs took both games in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday against the Camas Prairie Zephyrs at Harris Field.
In the matinee, Camas Prairie had the early momentum and led 5-2 after the top half of the fourth inning. Lewis-Clark put up four runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead, and outscored the Zephyrs 2-1 in the final three innings to bolster its lead to two runs.
Trace Roberts led the Cubs in Game 1 with three hits. James Aragon led Camas Prairie with two hits and pitched the entire game for the Zephyrs.
In the nightcap, Camas Prairie wasn’t able to keep pace with Lewis-Clark as it did in the matinee.
The Cubs sprinted out to an 8-2 lead through four innings and tallied four more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win via mercy-rule.
The Zephyrs were held to just one hit in Game 2, which was knocked by Noah Behler.
Tucker Green led Lewis-Clark with two hits in the nightcap, and Roberts earned the win from the mound.
“The whole entire season has been a team effort and I’m proud of everyone of the L-C Cubs for what they brought to the ballpark and to their community as well,” Cubs coach Kent Knigge said. “It was a blessing for me to spend the summer with them.”
GAME 1
Zephyrs 211 100 1—6 5 3
Cubs 110 402 x—8 8 4
James Aragon and Thayn Williams; Gavin Hiebert, Grady Kennedy (4), Ethan Gilmore (5) and Austin Topp. W—Hiebert.
Zephyrs hits — Aragon 2, Colt McElroy, Taven Ebert, Noah Behler.
Cubs hits — Trace Roberts 3, Zack Bambacigno 2, Mason Way (2B), Tucker Green, Topp.
GAME 2
Zephrys 000 200— 2 1 4
Cubs 251 022—12 5 0
Jack Bransford, Beau Bruzas (2), Ray Holes (3), Levi McElroy (6) and Taven Ebert; Trace Roberts, Mason Way (4) and Austin Topp. W—Roberts; L—Holes.
Zephyrs hit — Noah Behler.
Cubs hits — Tucker Green 2, Roberts (2B), Jake Ralston (2B), Wyatt Laney.
Lewis-Clark Twins 4-15, Spokane Crew 3-6
The Lewis-Clark Twins swept a doubleheader against the visiting Crew.
The Crew opened Game 1 with a lead against Lewis-Clark, leading 3-2 through three innings. The Twins responded in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to take a 4-3 lead that held through the end of the game.
Kaden Daniel led Lewis-Clark with a game-high three hits, including a double, and Cody Ray added two hits of his own. Sam Lindsley earned the win, fanning six in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
In the nightcap, the Twins dominated.
The Crew led 2-0 after the top of the second, and Lewis-Clark put up nine runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead. The Twins outscored the visitors 6-4 the rest of the way for the nine-run win.
Trace Green earned the win for Lewis-Clark. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and fanned four.
GAME 1
Crew 210 000 0—3 1 3
Twins 011 200 x—4 8 3
B. Hart, A. Anderson (6) and D. Stevens; Sam Lindsley, Carson Kolb (6) and Race Currin. W—Lindsley; L—Hart.
Crew hit — S. Andrachick.
Twins hits — Kaden Daniel 3 (2B), Cody Ray 2, Hayden Line (2B), Chris Ricard, Kyson Barden.
GAME 2
Crew 020 310— 6 6 2
Twins 093 03x—15 6 3
Moffit, G. Ferrell (2), J. McCall (5) and D. Stevens; Trace Green, Toby Elliott (5) and Emmett Slagg. W—Green; L—Moffit
Crew hits — Stevens (2B), Moffit, McCall, A. Anderson, B. Hart, Ferell.
Twins hits — Guy Krasselt, Carson Kolb, Chris Ricard, Elliott Taylor, Elliott, Jackson Slagg.
Patriots 14-5, Bulldogs 3-8
SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots split a doubleheader against the Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs.
In Game 1, Pullman built a 3-1 lead over Gonzaga Prep through four innings. The Patriots put up 11 runs in the fifth to take a 14-1 lead. The Bulldogs only mustered two runs in the bottom half of the frame and the game ended due to mercy rule.
In Game 2, Pullman again had a narrow lead through 4 1/2 innings and led 4-3. This time, Gonzaga Prep was responded with a big offensive outing and put up five runs in the bottom half of the frame. The Patriots put up one more run in the top of the sixth to cut into the lead, but weren’t able to tie or take the lead.
Brayden Randall led Pullman with two hits in the matinee and JD Peterson batted in three scores.
Braden Plummer led the Patriots in the nightcap with three hits and two RBI.
Full stats were unavailable.
GAME 1
Pullman 002 1(11)—14 16 1
Gonzaga Prep 100 02— 3 7 0
GAME 2
Pullman 000 221 0—5 11 2
Gonzaga Prep 020 150 x—8 12 1
Stags 12-7, Posse 7-6
DEER PARK, Wash. — The Pullman Posse dropped both games in a twinbill against the Deer Park Stags.
Pullman opened the matinee with a narrow lead over Deer Park with a 6-5 advantage through three innings. The Stags outscored the Posse 7-1 the rest of the way for the comeback win.
In the nightcap, Deer Park led 5-2 through four innings. Pullman scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead. The Posse failed to bolster their lead and the Stags put up two runs in the bottom half of the seventh to end for their second comeback win in as many games.
JP Wigen led the team with five hits on the day. Erik Christensen added two doubles on the day out of three total hits.
GAME 1
Stags 302 430 0—12 12 1
Posse 402 000 1— 7 16 1
E. Callaham, B. Martin III (7) and I. Olietti; Dawson Lobdell, Jake Melhus (3), Adrian Antoine (4), Aslan Burt (6) and Braden Barnett. W—Callaham; L—Melhus.
Stags hits — B. Berger 3 (2B), Olietti 2 (2B), A. Bruner 2 (2B), Martin III 2, Callaham, P. Tobeck, B. Chapman
Posse hits — JP Wigen 3, Erik Christensen 2 (2B), Alton Burt 2 (2B), Barnett 2, Antoine 2, Aslan Burt, Lobdell, Will Denney, Cash McCann, Tyler Peterson.
GAME 2
Posse 101 040 0—6 7 5
Stags 010 400 2—7 6 2
JP Wigen, Carson Farar (3), Erik Christensen (5) and Alton Burt; P. Tobeck, E. Callaham (7) and B. Chapman. W—Callaham; L—Christensen.
Posse hits — Wigen 2, Christensen (2B), Cash McCann, Alton Burt, Dawson Lobdell, Evan McDougle.
Stags hits — B. Berger 2, I. Olietti, B. Martin III, Tobeck, Chapman.