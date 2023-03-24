PULLMAN — Downing a larger-division foe, the visiting Colton Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the sixth to set the stage for a 24-19 nonleague high school softball victory Thursday against Pullman.

Everyone who played for Colton got a hit, and the team went 20-for-40 overall at the plate. Kyndra Stout led the Wildcats, going 4-for-6 with a double. Kiya Soza notched three hits, adding a home run. Meredah Bell also had three hits with a triple and a double.

