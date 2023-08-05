Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah have all announced their departures from the Pac-12 in the past week. They, in addition to USC and UCLA, which announced their departures last year, will play their final year of athletics under the Pac-12 banner this coming school year.

Washington State, Oregon State, Stanford and California are the only remaining universities currently committed to play for the Pac-12 beyond 2023-24.