PULLMAN — The Washington State women made a statement as they beat three AP Top 25 opponents in four days to win their first Pac-12 tournament championship in program history.
Their No. 22 ranking in Monday’s top-25 poll shows that the statement was heard. That mark is an all-time high for the Cougs (23-10), and represents the first time they have appeared in the poll since spending one week at No. 25 during the 2020-21 season.
WSU opened its tournament run beating California, followed by an upset of Utah, which fell from third to eighth in Monday’s poll. The Cougars then beat 20th-ranked Colorado and 19th-ranked UCLA.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Way named to IEL team
Just one Lewiston player was honored as the Inland Empire League recently released its Class 5A all-league teams.
Senior Carson Way earned a spot in voting done by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Carson Way, Lewiston; Alexander Nipp, Coeur d’Alene; Nathan Hocking, Lake City; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Logan Orchard, Coeur d’Alene.
Players of the year — Kolton Mitchell, Lake City; Blake Buchanan, Lake City.
Coach of the year — Jim Winger, Lake City.
Moscow pair named all-league
A pair of Moscow boys basketball players were honored recently as the Inland Empire League released its Class 4A all-league teams.
Seniors Caleb Skinner and Dylan Rehder each earned spots in voting done by the coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Caleb Skinner, Moscow; Dylan Rehder, Moscow; Ari Vanderberg, Sandpoint; Nick Nowell, Lakeland; Parker Childs, Sandpoint; Rusty Lee, Sandpoint.