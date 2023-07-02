The Camas Prairie Zephyrs out of Grangeville benefited from six total hits including two triples on the day by Colton McElroy as they swept an American Legion baseball league doubleheader against St. Maries.
Camas Prairie won the first game 16-12 and the second 17-12.
McElroy also came in to close out Game 1 at the mound, while Jack Bransford had a big batting performance of his own with four hits and one double.
St. Maries briefly took the lead in the sixth inning of Game 2, only for the Zephyrs (5-6) to slam the door with an eight-run showing in the bottom of that frame. Ray Holes added two hits including a triple for the Zephyrs (5-6) in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Zephyrs 551 023 0—16 16 2
St. Maries 330 132 0—12 10 10
Noah Behler, Ray Holes (4), Colton McElroy (6) and Taven Ebert; Riley Abell, Colton Frazier (5), Kody Tefft (6) and Ty Olsen.
Zephyrs hits — Colton McElroy 4 (2B, 3B), Jack Bransford 4 (2B), Behler 2 (2B), James Aragon 2 (2B), Carter Shears 2, Levi McElroy, Hayden Davidson.
St. Maries hits — Wyatt Holms 3 (2B), Tefft 3, Milo Marsh 2, Jackson Nantell, Colton Frazier.
GAME 2
St. Maries 103 224 0—12 6 7
Zephyrs 323 018 x—17 10 1
Brock Anderson, Milo Marsh (6) and Ty Olsen; Jack Bransford, Levi McElroy (4), Colton McElroy (5), James Aragon (7) and Aragon, Noah Behler (7).
St. Maries hits — Wyatt Holms 3 (2B, 3B), Anderson 2, Riley Abell.
Zephyrs hits — C. McElroy 2 (3B), Ray Holes 2 (3B), Taven Ebert 2, Aragon 2, L. McElroy, Hayden Davidson.
Twins lose, win
SPOKANE — The Lewis-Clark Twins fell 5-1 to the like-monickered Parkland Twins of Edmonton, Alberta, but rebounded to overcome the Withnell Dodgers of Salem, Ore., 5-3 in Spokane Wood Bat tournament baseball play.
Four fielding errors helped ensure the defeat to their fellow Twins, while a cleaner one-error effort against the Dodgers proved beneficial. The L-C cause was boosted by two hits with a double from Guy Krasselt against Parkland, then additional doubles from Kaden Daniel, Kyson Barden and Chris Ricard against Withnell.
Lewis-Clark returns to action today at 12:30 p.m. in a second-place pool game at Thorco Field.
Parkland Twins 5, Lewis-Clark Twins 1
Lewis-Clark 000 100 0—1 4 4
Parkland 100 310 x—5 8 0
T. Green and R. Currin; Vaughan and Harris.
Lewis-Clark hits — G. Krasselt 2 (2B), J. Jelinek,
Parkland hits — Fisher (2B), Baron, Kilzan, Lascelle, Boyko, Hoy, Providence, Yurko.
———
Lewis-Clark Twins 5, Withnell Dodgers 3
Withnell 020 100 0—3 7 0
Lewis-Clark 200 300 x—5 7 1
C. Welland and W. Hassoun; W. Wagner, J. Jelinek (3) and E. Slagg.
Withnell hits — A. Wilson 2 (2B), B. Stinett 2, Hassoun (2B), E. Lowe (2B), J. Camillo.
Lewis-Clark hits — K. Daniel (2B), K. Barden (2B), C. Ricard (2B), C. Kolb, Wagner, E. Taylor, C. Ray.
Close, but no cigar for Patriots
SPOKANE — The Pullman Patriots lost by one run apiece in their two Saturday games in Spokane Wood Bat tournament play.
The Okotok Dawgs topped the Patriots 15-14, then the Calgary Blues edged them 5-4.
Against Okotok, Pullman found itself in a 13-0 hole after a single innings, but rallied with big third and fourth innings to make things very tight before the shortened game’s conclusion. Braden Randall provided three hits for the Patriot effort.
The Patriots twice took the lead against Calgary, but could not quite hold onto it in a back-and-forth contest. Brayden Randall and Kris Schroeder had two hits apiece for Pullman.
Complete boxes were not available.
Okotok Dawgs 15, Pullman Patriots 14
Okotok (13)02 0—15 10 4
Pullman 008 6—14 6 2
—Calgary Blues 5, Pullman Patriots 4
Patriots 002 002—4 5 2
Blues 010 103—5 7 2
Generals go winless
Generals Baseball of Moscow dropped both of its games Saturday in Palouse Summer Series play at Harris Field, falling 15-5 by mercy rule to the Sawtooth Catch of Nampa, Idaho, before extending the Northwest Blaze of Belfair, Wash., to an eighth inning only to lose 4-3.
Makhi Durrett led the Generals at bat with four total hits including a triple on the day, while Connor Isakson pitched five innings with 11 strikeouts against the Blaze. The Generals outhit the Blaze 7-4, but committed three fielding errors to their rivals’ one.
Sawtooth Catch 15, Generals Baseball 5
Generals 041 00— 5 7 4
Sawtooth 258 0x—15 11 4
D. Fitt, A. Hurley (2), T. Izzo (3) and K. Clark; J. Bernal, C. Werner (3), E. Mixson (5) and T. Kubena.
Generals hits — M. Durrett 3, C. Isakson, T. Bennett, J. Breese, L. Anderson.
Sawtooth hits — D. Woods 2 (2 2B), A. Messerschmitt 2 (2B), T. Kubena (2B), K. Mullins, R. Foster, B. Schaefer, Bernal, C. Werner, A. Hazen.
———
Northwest Blaze 4, Generals Baseball 3
Generals 020 010 00—3 7 3
Blaze 010 020 01—4 9 1
C. Isakson, O. Spencer (6), K. Clark (7) and T. Izzo; NA, Albin (2) and McCormick.
Generals hits — M. Durrett (3B), L. Anderson, Izzo, J. Green, L. West, A. Hurley, D. Holden.
Blaze hits — Shokey 2, Eveland 2, Kudrna, Holland, M. Gooding, Walsh, McGanney.
Owyhee Rivercats 9-17, Orofino Merchants 3-3
OROFINO — The host Merchants were able to hold off the Owyhee Rivercats for six innings of Game 1, but the floodgates opened in the seventh and continued through Game 2 as the visitors swept an American Legion doubleheader.
Dash Barlow helped the Merchants hold close through the four innings he pitched while notching two hits with a double in the opener.
GAME 1
Owyhee 200 010 6—9 5 1
Orofino 000 110 1—3 4 5
D. Fine, C. Fine (6) and C. Martell; D. Barlow, G. Christopherson (5), B. Barlow (7) and Q. Naranjo.
Owyhee hits — X. Uranga, D. Fine, D. Packer (2B), O. Carson (2B), C. Fine.
Orofino hits — D. Barlow 2 (2B), J. Tondevold, B. Barlow.
GAME 2
Owyhee 431 216—17 11 1
Orofino 111 000— 3 3 6
O. Carson, L. Hall (4) and D. Packer; K. Phillips, Q. Naranjo (2), J. Wicks (5), B. Barlow (6) and G. Christopherson.
Owyhee hits — D. Fine 3 (2B, HR), C. Fine 3, P. Fine (2B), Packer, O. Carson, Hall, L. Zehr.
Orofino hits — J. Tondevold, A. Olive, Phillips.
Wenatchee Valley BC 24, Asotin County Blues 6
SPOKANE — A disastrous third inning helped seal the Asotin County Blues’ fate in a Spokane Wood Bat tournament defeat to Wenatchee Valley.
Cody Ells had two hits including a double for the Blues, while brother Gavin recorded a double of his own.
Wenatchee Valley 43(11) 60—24 12 1
Asotin County 402 0x— 6 7 3
Blake Schuyleman and NA; Morgan Bunch, Blyton Holman (3), Jacob Dougan (4) and NA.
Wenatchee Valley hits — Simeon Shanbour 2 (2B), Nolan Godfrey 2, Levi Schuyleman 2, Josiah Garcia 2, Brian Martinez 2, Griffin Butler, Kian Reid.
Asotin County hits — Cody Ells 2 (2B), Gavin Ells (2B), Bunch, Dougan, Noah Koehler, Parker Port.