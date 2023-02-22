The area will be well represented at the three-day Idaho state wrestling tournament starting Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The first day will have two rounds of competition. The second day Friday will have the first three consolation rounds along with the semi-finals. Saturday’s final day will wrap up with placing matches.
Here’s what to expect:
Small schools showing out
Eight area schools will be represented in Class 2A. Clearwater Valley of Kooskia has the most qualifiers at nine, with eight being state returners.
“This year’s group is very similar to last year’s,” Rams coach Carlos Martinez said. “But the main difference is experience. This is an experienced group, and we’re really trying to go out and be the top 1A school.”
The Rams’ best chance to get to the top of the podium is probably at 138 pounds with Keyan Boller. Boller (39-5) finished third a year ago and is the No. 5 seed. He has first-place finishes at the Maniac Wrestling Tournament and the Andrew Beck Memorial. Boller will face Tri-Valley’s Russel Noah in the opening round.
“I really expect him to do well,” Martinez said. “Seeding doesn’t mean everything and it wouldn’t shock me to see him in the finals. He’s in a loaded bracket and will have to take down the No. 1 seed to get to the finals. But with the way he’s wrestling, he has the potential to do it.”
Clearwater Valley also should have a chance at 182 pounds, where Bass Myers (39-4) is seeded second. Myers will face Valley’s Hunter Shobe (13-18) in the opening round.
Potlatch has four boys and two girls.
The Logger boys are returning just one state placer in Eli Prather at 160. Prather finished third at the end-of-the-year tournament in 2022 after dropping his semifinal match 5-2 against New Plymouth’s Joel Campbell.
Prather (9-3) has spent the majority of this season on the shelf with a knee injury. Despite that, he’s still the No. 1 seed in his class and will face Bear Lake’s Titan Earley in the opening round.
Big numbers for Lewiston
In Colton Maddy’s first year as Lewiston’s coach, he managed to get 14 wrestlers to state: nine boys and five girls.
“It’s a great sign of the direction of the program,” Maddy said. “We took ninth at state last year, and with the numbers we’re bringing, we just want to improve our placement from last season.”
Lewiston is highlighted by its two hammers at 126 and heavyweight, Hoyt Hvass and Robert Storm.
Hvass (34-2), a junior who is the returning state champion, is the top seed at 126. Hvass is the clear favorite and is the only wrestler in the class without double-digit losses.
“It’s his to lose,” Maddy said. “He’s the defending champion and has the best record. He’s the man with the target on his back, but that’s the way he wants it.”
Storm is the third seed at 285 and has a chance to get some redemption along the way.
Mountain View’s Shilo Jones, who is the second seed, notched a 7-2 decision against Storm (31-4) on Jan. 14 at the River City Duals.
Storm also will have a chance to face last year’s state champion, Borah’s Aden Attoa. Attoa (32-0) eliminated Storm from the top of the podium last year after pinning him in the second period of the semifinal round.
“I don’t think he’d want to do it any other way,” Maddy said. “He’s so poised and doesn’t get phased. I asked him before the season even started if he was ready to pull off the upset, so that’s been the only thing on his mind.”
Girls rule
Nine girls will be competing in the state tournament this weekend.
Some standouts to keep an eye on include Lewiston’s Joely Slyter (100), Highland’s Kadence Beck (114), Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman (120) and Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal (145).
McNeal (25-5) is the sixth seed at 145 and has third-place finishes at the Jaybird and Rollie Lane tournaments. She will face Cale Carter from Malad in the first round.
Zimmerman (19-0), a Southern Oregon commit, picked up her 100th career victory after pinning Grangeville’s Holli Schumacher in the semifinal round of the district tournament.
The senior has been flawless this season. She’s also undefeated against girls during her high school career, sporting a 54-0 record.
“What a great example of hard work paying off,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “She’s really stepped up this year as a leader and is really poised to cap off a really impressive career.”
Beck (52-3) will be the No. 1 seed at 114, notching first-place finishes at every tournament she competed in except for the George Wilde tournament, where she fell to Zimmerman and finished second.
Slyter didn’t have her best showing at state last year, finishing sixth.
“Last year, she was struggling to make the 106-pound weight class,” Maddy said, “and this year she’s been able to wrestle at her natural weight, so that’s helped a lot.”
This year, the sophomore is a year older and will be the No. 1 seed. Slyter (24-6) will face Minco’s Alize Crystal in the first round.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
State qualifiers
CLASS 5A
Lewiston — Jack Brinkley (120), Hoyt Hvass (126), Jase Hendren (132), Gunnar Whitlock (152), Cole Lockart (160), Asa McClure (170), Brenden Thill (182), Benicio Avila (220), Robert Storm (285), Joely Slyter (100 girls), Kadynce Scott (114 girls), Kamryn Lockart (138 girls), Cassidy Rehder (165 girls), Lyrica Peterson-Wagenborg (235 girls).
CLASS 4A
Moscow — Alex Palmer (113), Jason Swam (126), Sam Young (132), Cameron Vogl (145), Diego Deaton (152), James Greene (152), Erik Gulbrandsen (160), Skyla Zimmerman (120 girls).
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley — Keegan Robeson (132), Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Estuardo Puderbaugh (152), Jake Fabbi (152), Anthony Carter (170), Bass Myers (182), Axl Fairbank (195), Isaac Goodwin (285).
Grangeville — Becket Bowen (106), Terry Eich (145), Parker Farmer (170), Michael Bowen (182).
Highland — TJ Fetters (160), Kadence Beck (114 girls).
Kamiah — Tanner Labrum (120), Porter Whipple (220).
Lapwai — Leland Whitefoot (195).
Nezperce — Kaden Schaff (98).
Orofino — Hunter Gamble (120), Sean Larsen (195).
Potlatch — William Yearout (145), Avery Palmer (152), Eli Prather (160), Logan Poesy (170), Shelby Prather (120 girls), Hayley McNeal (145 girls).