Arizona State completed a three-game sweep over Washington State with a 4-1 decision on Saturday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
The three-game skid comes off the heels of a four-game win streak for the Cougars. Following the loss, Washington State drops to 5-9 in Pac-12 conference play and 4-8 on the road.
The Sun Devils scored all four of their runs via the long ball.
The two teams went scoreless for four innings before the Sun Devils got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Arizona State took a 2-0 lead after a two-run homer from sophomore catcher Will Rogers.
The Cougars (18-12) scored their only run of the game in the top of the sixth after Jonah Advincula hit his fourth home run of the year into deep right field.
The Sun Devils managed to extend their lead during the bottom half of the sixth following a Nu’u Contrades home run.
Arizona State (23-9) sophomore Ryan Compos hit his seventh home run of the year in the bottom of the eighth for the game’s final margin.
The Sun Devils finished the day 7-of-29 (0.24) at the plate with three home runs. The Cougars had their worst night at the dish during the series, going a woeful 5-for-32 (0.15).
Arizona State junior Khristian Curtis earned his third win of the year on the mound. In six innings of work, he gave up one run on four hits, striking out eight.
The Sun Devils’ bullpen had their best game of the series, giving up a series-low five hits while striking out a series-high 13 batters.
Taylor Grant absorbed the loss on the mound for Washington State, his second loss of the year. In five innings of work, he gave up three runs on five hits, striking out zero. The Cougars brought in four pitchers, only mustering four strikeouts throughout.
Washington State will be back in action at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Seattle University.
Washington State 000 001 000—1 5 0
Arizona State 000 021 01x—4 7 1
Grant, Jones (6), Baughn (7), Cottrell (8), Grillo (8) and Morrow; Curtis, Wainscott (7), Pivaroff (8), Stevenson (9) and Campos.