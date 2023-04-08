The Washington State baseball team fell 6-2 against No. 16 Arizona State on Friday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the second game of a three-game series.
The loss drops the Cougars to 5-8 in conference play and 4-7 on the road.
The Washington State baseball team fell 6-2 against No. 16 Arizona State on Friday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the second game of a three-game series.
The loss drops the Cougars to 5-8 in conference play and 4-7 on the road.
The Cougars got on the board first, the same way they did in their 6-5 loss to the Sun Devils in the first game of the series Thursday.
Washington State (18-11) took a 2-0 advantage in the top of the fifth. The first run was scored courtesy of an RBI single down the left field line by junior Kyle Russell, which scored Jake Harvey.
The second run of the inning was scored after Arizona State pitcher Nolan Lebamoff walked Elijah Hainline with the bases loaded.
The Sun Devils (22-9) were quick to respond during the bottom half of the inning. Freshman outfielder Isaiah Jackson notched his third home run of the season to bring home Reese Behler, tying the game at two runs apiece.
Catcher Ryan Campos added another home run during the bottom half of the sixth inning to give the Sun Devils the lead for good at 3-1. It was the freshman’s seventh home run of the year.
Arizona State added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off of two hits for the game’s final margin.
Junior reliever Blake Pivaroff earned the win on the mound for the Sun Devils, his 11th win of the season. While throwing 23 pitches, he gave up one hit, no runs, and struck out one batter.
As a whole, the Sun Devils’ bullpen seemed to have the Cougars’ lineup figured out. The five Arizona State pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Leading the pack was junior starter Ross Dunn, finishing the game with nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He also gave up just two runs on five hits.
At the plate, the Cougars nearly mirrored their performance from the previous night, finishing 8-for-31 (0.26) with two RBI and two extra-base hits. Leading at the dish was senior Jacob McKeon, who went 3-for-3 with a double.
Redshirt senior Caden Kaelber absorbed the loss on the mound for the Cougars. The right-hander dished out 87 pitches in five innings of work. He gave up three runs on six hits and struck out four.
For the second straight game, the Sun Devils matched Washington State’s numbers at the plate, going 8-for-31. Arizona State, however, was able to add five RBI, three more than the Cougars. Tobias and Luke Keaschall both led the Sun Devils at the plate, both going 2-for-4.
The final game of the series will take place at 12:30 p.m. today at the same location.
Washington State 000 020 000—2 8 0
Arizona State 000 021 03x—6 8 1
Kaelber, Wilford (6), Cottrell (7), Baughm (7), Liss (7), Spencer (8) and Cresswell; Dunn, Lebamoff (4), Tieding (5), Pivaroff (6), Stevenson (7) and Keaschall. W — Pivaroff. L — Kaelber.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.