Arnett triumphant in pro MMA return

BOISE — Austin “Golden Boy” Arnett of Lewiston made a successful mixed martial arts comeback with a second-round rear chokehold submission victory over Solo “The I.R.S. Man” Hatley Jr. in the 155-pound main event of a program presented by Front Street Fights on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

It was the first professional fight in over two years for the 33-year-old Arnett, who improved his career record to 19-7.

In a first round spent entirely on foot as the combatants felt each other out, the 6-foot Arnett largely capitalized on his height and reached advantage to keep the 5-6 Hatley Jr. (12-9-1) at bay. He undertook what would prove to be the first and only takedown of the match midway through the second round, initially grappling with Hatley Jr. face-to-face before working his way behind the shorter man to establish the chokehold that brought an end to the match in 3 minutes, 37 seconds of the frame.