Arrival of Wembenyama draws near

FILE - France's Victor Wembanyama applauds before the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Qualifiers match between France and Bosnia Herzegovina in Pau, southwestern France, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Wembanyama is set to go No. 1 in the NBA draft to the San Antonio Spurs. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)

 Associated Press file

There are a few business matters left to tend to around the NBA in the coming days. A championship parade awaits on Thursday in Denver, some end-of-season meetings for players are on tap in Miami, and Memphis is expecting word soon on what penalty Ja Morant’s latest troubles will bring.

Then in a few days, all eyes will turn to New York.