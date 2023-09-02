WSU improves on Day 2 of camp

Washington State tight end Billy Riviere III, left, runs past a defender during the Cougars’ first day of fall practice at Rogers Practice Field on Wednesday in Pullman.

 Jordan Opp/Tribune

A couple hours before the Washington State football team boarded its flight to Fort Collins, Colo., Friday morning — players with heads looking forward, Gatorades in hand and earbuds on — news broke that Stanford and Cal would leave the Pac-12 for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The move by the two California schools doesn’t come as a surprise considering the conference and two universities had been in discussions for weeks.